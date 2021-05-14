Buhari Pledges Action Against Bandits’ Threat To Food Security

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government would use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure that they did not create havoc against access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.

He said this, yesterday, while addressing reporters after observing the Eid-il-Fitri prayers at the State House in Abuja, which marked the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

His words are contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari Pledges Action Against Bandits’ Threat To National Food Security.’

According to Shehu, the president, who hoped for a good rainy season this year, said “The law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits so that we can go back to the land. This is very important.

“This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export.”

While explaining the efforts by his regime in tackling insecurity in Nigeria, Buhari pointed to the recent security meetings chaired by him, adding that some resolutions have been made public while some kept secret.

Shehu quoted him as saying, “With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best.”

He commended the National Assembly for its support, saying, “It is cooperating very well. Within the resources available, they are certainly giving us priority on our (military) requests.”

He appealed to the nation’s elite and all Nigerians to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country.

“The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order weapons and armoured vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturers.

“It takes time to ship them, and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process,” Buhari explained.

“I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at the time and available resources.

“For example, when we came in, in the North-East, ask people in Adamawa and Borno states and the South-South in terms of security.

“Without security, you can’t do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the North-West and we are dealing with it,” he said.

The president and members of his family were joined for the Eid at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, cabinet members and the heads of security and intelligence agencies.