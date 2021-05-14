All Is Set As Ogonis Honour Wike, ’Morrow

All is now set as stakeholders of Ogoni ethnic nationally have insisted that the grand reception ceremony being organised to honour the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, tomorrow, has no partisan colouration.

Addressing newsmen in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the people, shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting to fine tune arrangements for the governor’s reception, President of the foremost socio-cultural organization in Ogoni, KAGOTE, Hon Emmanuel Deeyah, said the honour was strictly a mark of appreciation to the governor for his development projects in Ogoni, particularly the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road.

The KAGOTE president described the road project as monumental, and pointed out that it would enhance economic activities in Ogoni.

He said all arrangements and modalities have been concluded as Ogonis were ready to rollout the drums to honour the Rivers State governor.

Deeyah commended the efforts of the mobilisation committee, and urged them not to rest on their oars until the successful conclusion of the governor’s reception.

In her remarks, former commissioner for environment in Rivers State, Prof Roseline Konya, expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation and preparedness by the Ogoni people to honour the governor.

Konya called for greater unity among Ogoni people to achieve the ideals of their collective struggle.

Speaking on behalf of the elected representatives of Ogoni, the Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Barry Mpigi, described the decision of Ogoni stakeholders to honour the governor as ‘a mark of gratitude and courtesy’.

Mpigi called for a rousing support and mobilisation to make the event historic.

Also speaking after the stakeholders’ meeting, former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani, urged all Ogonis, irrespective of partisan affiliation, to turn out in their numbers to honour the governor.

He said, “Ogonis should put aside their differences and come together to chart the way forward for the political, economic, social, cultural and spiritual prosperity of the people”.

By: Taneh Beemene