phcfl: Coach Praise Players Over Impressive Performance

The Head Coach of Rivers State University (RSU) football team, Sam Ledor, has praised his boys (players) after they got their first victory at the ongoing Port Harcourt City Football League (PHCFL) against Mcwjef FA in Port Harcourt.

He stated that getting three solid points in an opening match of a tournament was very important, adding that they will build up from there.

Ledor, said this on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after his side beat Mcwjef football academy 1-0 in their first game of the League at the Joseph Yobo mini Stadium D/line Port Harcourt.

“ I must give kudos to my boys they put in their best to ensure that we got victory today in the tournament.

We are going to build up from there and also correct some mistake discovered during our playing.

No football game that is easy Mcwjef FA is well known in Port Harcourt they gave us a difficult game but I think my boys were better today” Ledor said.

The former international attributed the win to early preparation, added that they are going to improve match by match.

“ We prepared very well and I saw some sign of seriousness in the boys.

It is not easy to combined academic and sports together but if you have the passion and motivation you will do it better,” he stated.

He commended the organizers of the competition, saying that is a good avenue to discover talent.

“I started my football career from this competition and today the tournament is still ongoing I must commend them” he added.

By: Kiadum Edookor