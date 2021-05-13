PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Screening Appeal Panel ahead of its primaries for Anambra governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akobundu said the party approved the nomination of former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa as the Chairman of the panel, and Mr Uzo Azubuike as the Secretary.

“The panel will consider appeals arising from the screening exercise of the Anambra Gubernatorial Primary Election,” the party said.

Akobundu said that the panel would sit on May 19 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Other members of the panel include Amb. Taofik Arapaja, Mrs Theophilus Shan, Chief Dan Orbih and Dr Emmanuel Bovoa.

Also in the panel are Chief Ali Odefa, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, Mrs Owoidighe Ekpoatai, Mr Zakari Ningi, Sen. Danjuma Laah, Mrs Omolola Ajueyisi and Hon. Johnbull Shekau.