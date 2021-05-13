Business
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
Nigeria’s diaspora remittances have been projected to rise by five per cent to $22billion by the end of 2021.
Agusto Consulting Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of a rating agency, Agusto & Co. Limited, disclosed this in its report titled ‘2021 Nigeria diaspora remittance report & survey for May 2021.
The report was presented by the Managing Director, Yinka Adelekan, and the Head of Consulting, Jimi Ogbobine, during a virtual event on Tuesday.
Part of the report read, “We project that Nigeria’s diaspora remittances will reach $22billion by 2021, representing a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of five per cent.
“And then a marginal y-o-y rise of two per cent in 2022 to $22.5bn.”
Nigeria’s diaspora remittances dropped by 12 per cent to $21billion in 2020 from about $23.8billion the prior year, it stated.
The firm described remittances as funds transferred from migrants to their home country, and played important roles in the economy, helping to meet the basic needs of recipients.
According to the report, remittances represent household income from foreign economies arising mainly from the temporary or permanent movement of people to those economies.
It said previous studies had shown that about 70 per cent of remittances were used for consumption purposes, while 30 per cent of remittance funds went to investment-related use.
The report said Nigeria’s domestic policy conundrum on foreign exchange was creating many challenges to the wider macro contractions caused by the pandemic.
It said the Covid-19 pandemic created significant global economic ruptures that had affected the rich world and the remittance dependent states.
Due to the crude oil volatility, it stated, the diaspora remittances which had long been Nigeria’s second largest source of foreign exchange inflows had become more significant.
According to the report, Nigerian diaspora remittances are still an under-researched subject despite its strong bankability credentials.
The report said four significant upsides that could lead to favourable outcomes in 2021 included the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to enable recipients of remittances access to funds in foreign currency.
Others are fiscal stimulus packages aimed at protecting wages and consumer spending in some of the major western nations (UK and US); currency depreciation in Nigeria; and the increasing rate of emigration by well-educated Nigerian, particularly white-collar workers to Canada.
It stated that there had been very few target-market studies on diaspora remittances in Nigeria.
Agusto Consulting said it adopted a strategy by initiating research on bankable markets with poor research coverage.
Continue Reading
Business
FG To Auction N150bn Bond In May
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed that the Federal Government would offer N150bn bonds for subscription in May.
A circular by the DMO on its website showed that the breakdown of bonds comprised three bonds worth N50billion each.
They are 10-year reopening bond to be offered at the rate of 16.2884 percent and to mature in March 2027; a 15- year reopening bond to be offered at 12.5 per cent and mature in March 2035; and a 30-year reopening bond to be offered at 14.8 per cent and mature in April 2045.
According to the DMO, the bonds which will be auctioned on May 19, 2021, have a settlement date of May 21, 2021.
The DMO had earlier disclosed that Federal Government’s bonds offered for the month of April worth N60bn were over oversubscribed by N215.67billion.
The total subscription received from investors for the bonds was N275.67billion, comprising N49.7bn for 12.75 per cent FGN April 2023 bonds; N107.47bn for 12.5000 per cent FGN March 2035 bonds; and N118.5billion for 12.9800 per cent FGN March 2050 bonds.
The auction result showed that the total bids were 50, 65 and 85, while the successful bids were 26, 29 and 32 for the three bonds allotted.
Successful bids for the 12.7500 per cent FGN April 2023, 12.5000 per cent FGN March 2035, and 12.9800 per cent FGN March 2050 were allotted at the marginal rates of 9.0000 per cent, 12.0000 per cent and 12.5000 per cent respectively.
There was another N20billion 30-year reopening bond that would mature in April 2050 and offered at 12.98 per cent.
Business
TCN Probes Grid Collapse, Assures Power Restoration
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), manager of Nigeria’s electricity grid, say it is investigating the collapse of the country’s power grid which occurred on Wednesday morning.
The Tide reports that the collapse threw some parts of the country, including Lagos State, into total darkness for several hours on Wednesday.
TCN, while confirming the collapse in a statement issued in Abuja by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday, blamed the collapse on a drop in voltage.
The company said the company had to immediately commence grid recovery after the collapse.
Mbah said the restoration started from a hydro-power generation station in Niger State down to Abuja through Delta to Benin and up to Lagos.
There were earlier reports that the national grid suffered another system collapse, worsening the blackout being experienced in parts of the country.
The TCN spokesperson said while the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progressed to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated the failure was equally being investigated.
TCN appealed for patience, stressing that it was working assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country.
Mbah said, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that at about 11.01am today, 12th of May, 2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.
“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.”
Business
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
Nigeria’s diaspora remittances have been projected to rise by five per cent to $22billion by the end of 2021.
Agusto Consulting Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of a rating agency, Agusto & Co. Limited, disclosed this in its report titled ‘2021 Nigeria diaspora remittance report & survey for May 2021.
The report was presented by the Managing Director, Yinka Adelekan, and the Head of Consulting, Jimi Ogbobine, during a virtual event on Tuesday.
Part of the report read, “We project that Nigeria’s diaspora remittances will reach $22billion by 2021, representing a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of five per cent.
“And then a marginal y-o-y rise of two per cent in 2022 to $22.5bn.”
Nigeria’s diaspora remittances dropped by 12 per cent to $21billion in 2020 from about $23.8billion the prior year, it stated.
The firm described remittances as funds transferred from migrants to their home country, and played important roles in the economy, helping to meet the basic needs of recipients.
According to the report, remittances represent household income from foreign economies arising mainly from the temporary or permanent movement of people to those economies.
It said previous studies had shown that about 70 per cent of remittances were used for consumption purposes, while 30 per cent of remittance funds went to investment-related use.
The report said Nigeria’s domestic policy conundrum on foreign exchange was creating many challenges to the wider macro contractions caused by the pandemic.
It said the Covid-19 pandemic created significant global economic ruptures that had affected the rich world and the remittance dependent states.
Due to the crude oil volatility, it stated, the diaspora remittances which had long been Nigeria’s second largest source of foreign exchange inflows had become more significant.
According to the report, Nigerian diaspora remittances are still an under-researched subject despite its strong bankability credentials.
The report said four significant upsides that could lead to favourable outcomes in 2021 included the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to enable recipients of remittances access to funds in foreign currency.
Others are fiscal stimulus packages aimed at protecting wages and consumer spending in some of the major western nations (UK and US); currency depreciation in Nigeria; and the increasing rate of emigration by well-educated Nigerian, particularly white-collar workers to Canada.
It stated that there had been very few target-market studies on diaspora remittances in Nigeria.
Agusto Consulting said it adopted a strategy by initiating research on bankable markets with poor research coverage.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Hoopers Begin Basketball Africa League Against Patriots
- Sports4 days ago
Cycling: Team Nigeria To Battle France, Others
- Business2 days ago
Stakeholders Tackle Govt Over Electricity Tariff Increase
- Business2 days ago
FAAN Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance With Safety Protocols
- Sports4 days ago
Sunshine FC Players Worried Over Six Months Salaries
- Politics2 days ago
Insecurity: Party Stalwart Calls On Political Leaders To Save Nigeria
- Business2 days ago
77% Of Vehicles On Nigerian Roads Uninsured – NIA
- Sports4 days ago
Kwara United’s New Signing Vows To Add Value