News
Insecurity: Stop Paying Politicians Salaries, Ndume Tells Buhari
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to stop salaries of politicians and use the money to fight insecurity in the country.
The lawmaker made the call while urging Buhari to take the issue of security very seriously.
Ndume, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said the government should source funds for security same way it did to fund infrastructure and other developmental projects in Nigeria.
He said, “The President should make the issue of security a priority.
“He should leave every other thing and concentrate on security. That means even if they will stop paying us and use the money to tackle security. Is it not when you are secured that you talk of other things? It is not only the politicians but everybody.
“If you know that you cannot move out of your house and they say sacrifice your salary, won’t you do it? Many people are working from home, yet they are being paid.
“They should stop paying salaries and address the whole issue of insecurity. If you don’t have money, stop paying salaries and allowances and use the money to provide security.
“If you are borrowing money to provide infrastructure, why can’t we borrow money to protect our people.”
News
Sallah: Have Hope In God, CAN Urges Nigerians
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, Rev Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, has urged Nigerians to have hope in God and not give up on issues bedevilling the country.
In a Barka Da Sallah message to Muslim faithful in the state, the CAN chairman expressed the hope that the challenges facing the country will be over.
“Our dear Muslim Umma, it is our sincere prayers that God will rescue all those in the kidnappers’ den, and the shedding of young innocent blood will come to an end in Nigeria.
“The entire Christian community and the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, rejoices and congratulates our Muslim brothers and sisters, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; and the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
“We must not relent in prayers for the peace and security of our nation. Let us continue to live lives that reflect the gains of Ramadan.
“Let us commit ourselves to loving our neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion, and let all of us be agents of peaceful co-existence, united on all fronts to defeat our common enemies,” he said.
News
2021: Company Income Tax Increases By N97.05bn In Q1, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says N392.77billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) in First Quarter 2021 (Q1, 2021) an increase of N97.05billion over N295.72billion generated in Q4 2020.
This was revealed in the “Company Income Tax by Sectors, Q1 2021” obtained from the bureau’s website in Abuja.
According to the report, the generated amount was N97.09billion more than the N295.68billion generated in Q1 2020.
It also said that the Q1, 2021 figure represented a 32.82 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 32.84 per cent increase Year-on-Year.
The NBS said that breweries, bottling and beverages generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26billion generated and closely followed by professional services including telecoms which generated N18.17billion.
“State ministries and parastatals generated N17.35billion while textile and garment industry generated the least with N13.49million.
“This was closely followed by mining with N34.40million and automobiles and assemblies which generated N73.57million.”
The report said that out of the total amount generated in the period under review, N152.33billion was generated as CIT locally while N184.59billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
It added that the balance of N55.85billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The NBS said that data for the report was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and verified and validated by the NBS.
News
Insecurity: FG Set To Prosecute 400 Boko Haram Financiers
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government would prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers.
The AGF, who made the disclosure while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said the government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.
In a statement, made available to newsmen through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami, Malami said the Federal Government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.
He said the Federal Government would very soon, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.
The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.
“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.
“The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, the statement added.
