Insecurity: Stop Paying Politicians Salaries, Ndume Tells Buhari

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to stop salaries of politicians and use the money to fight insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker made the call while urging Buhari to take the issue of security very seriously.

Ndume, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said the government should source funds for security same way it did to fund infrastructure and other developmental projects in Nigeria.

He said, “The President should make the issue of security a priority.

“He should leave every other thing and concentrate on security. That means even if they will stop paying us and use the money to tackle security. Is it not when you are secured that you talk of other things? It is not only the politicians but everybody.

“If you know that you cannot move out of your house and they say sacrifice your salary, won’t you do it? Many people are working from home, yet they are being paid.

“They should stop paying salaries and address the whole issue of insecurity. If you don’t have money, stop paying salaries and allowances and use the money to provide security.

“If you are borrowing money to provide infrastructure, why can’t we borrow money to protect our people.”