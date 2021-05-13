Connect with us

FIDA: All You Need To Know About Sexual Molestation

2 hours ago

Rape is defined as the forceful penetration of the vagina, mouth, anus, or any other part of the body with the intention of having sexual satisfaction.
The part of the body can be penetrated with the penis, finger or other object.Rape simply put is the use of force upon a person against his or her will ( consent)  to have carnal knowledge or sex with that person.
When a person under the age of 14 years old is forced into sexual act it is called Defilement. When it happens to  persons of14 years and above it is called Rape.
 In a family setting, that is where it occurs between father and child,  mother and child,  brother and sister, it is called INCEST.
From the definition of rape,  it is very clear that it is not only girls that can be raped.  Boys too can be raped.
Also the issue of Consent is very fundamental to establish a case of rape against a person.
Penetration through the anus or mouth with any part of the body is rape.
There are categories of, persons that cannot be affected when considering the issue of consent. A child – A child is anyone under the age of 18 years old or a person of unsound mind.
For consent to be considered, one must show first that the person posessess the capacity to say Yes or No. The mental alertness to choose what he or she wants at a particular time. One must show that consent was obtained freely devoid of any form of intimidation, threat or duress,  subjection ( influence of drugs or alcohol).
Also note that consent can be withdrawn at any time.  This means anything that happens after consent is withdrawn for those capable of giving consent is rape/ assault.
Who can be a victim:
Eventually, everybody can be a victim of rape or sexual assault.  However statistics show that more girls/women are raped than boys/men.
Who are the abusers/ perpetrators.
An abuser can be a father,  mother,  uncle,  teacher, driver,  pastor,  strangers,  security guards… The list is endless.
The truth is that rape is an act of force against a person’s will. Going by our definition we can agree that there is spousal rape. Our laws are a bit silent on it mainly because of cultural belief that the woman belongs to the man.
Abusers are mostly not strangers but persons known to the victim or family or even in the neighborhood. These abusers most times lure their victims with gifts and unsolicited favours and gradually establish a close relationship with them. At this point they strike.
If she is an adult she has the right to say NO. If you promise to buy a car for someone and the person agrees to have sex,  that person must show he or she was not forced. The act itself was given freely. The failure to fulfill promise is another case.
Abusers can also threaten their victims not to speak up. By telling them they will die or members of their families will die.
Where can it happen?
Anywhere. In the home, school, church etc
What to do – Family
the family owes the child a greater duty of care and protection. We should teach our children right from the home before they step out.Teach them sex education early in life. Teach them to respect their body by keeping the privates private( this should start from the home.  The girls and boys should know their private parts and protect it against everyone including family members)
There should be no secrets from Dad and Mum. Do not take naked pictures and no one should take them pictures while naked.
Tell them their NO should be there NO.
Teach  them that a body touch can tickle or make you feel good but is not RIGHT because is not yet Time.
Tach them to know a good, bad and secret touch.
Teach them to report every attempt and actual violence. Reporting an attempt can protect children from  an actual act.
The Government should ensure that law enforcement agencies are trained and equipped to handle cases of sexual assault. There should  be legislations to checkmate these crimes
 We have legislations already in place.
1999 Constitution (as amended) /section 34 provides for our fundamental rights
We have the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act ( VAPP)  2015. this has been passed into Law by Rivers State House of Assembly but is still awaiting Governor’s  assent
 This particular piece of legislation is very encompassing. It provides a form of compensation for victims/ survivors of rape. It has also removed the issue of limitations on when you can bring an action for rape. With the  VAPP law in place you can sue for rape at any time.
 We also have Child Rights Law and Criminal code.: It is our collective responsibility to protect our chlidren at this time.
Effects of Rape
It affects the person’s  personal dignity and safety. There is always a feeling of guilt
Depression, stigma ( we all must support survivors in this area), low self esteem, Fear
Recommendations
Ensure that all cases are reported and followed up.
Be close to your children and listen to them.
Don’t be an absentee parent.
Make efforts to know their friends and where the go to or who visits them.
Discourage them from receiving gifts easily from people
Also remember that the punishment for rape is life imprisonment, so we must all ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted and put away for life.
International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria. Rivers State Branch.
FIDA: All You Need To Know About Sexual Molestation

2 hours ago

May 13, 2021

Family Threatens Former Minister Over Death Of Mistress

7 days ago

May 7, 2021

The siblings of late Grace Pilata of Amalem Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State have threatened to drag a Nigerian Professor and former Minister from the South-South geo-political zone (names withheld) to court over the death and unlawful burial of the deceased in Abuja without the consent of her family.
This was contained in a petition titled: “Protest In Respect of the Circumstances of the Death and Burial of Ms Grace Gabriel Pilata” addressed to the ex-minister by lawyers representing the family.
According to the petition “our clients are the head and principal members of Pilata family of Amalem Community Central Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“Our client’s sister Ms Grace Gabriel Pilata had a relationship with you which produced two (2) daughters namely Ineye and Tokoni.
“Ms Grace Pilata died on the 15th day of March, 2021 and you buried her on 16th day of April, 2021 without our client’s authority, consent or knowledge.
It would be recalled that in a petition dated 26th April, 2021 addressed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police one Rev Akeodi Pilata had alleged that the former minister had dated his sister since 1983 when he was a vice chancellor of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt.
According to him, “The gist of the matter began sometimes in 1983-1984 when the Professor became the vice chancellor of the State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt, then our sister late Miss Grace Pilata was a staff Nurse/Midwife in the sick bay of the same university.
“Incidentally both met and the former minister promised to marry her, knowing full well that he was married to a white lady which he concealed from her.
“However, their romance lead to the birth of Ineye and Tokoni, what began as a sweet savour was short-lived when, the wife of the minister a white lady got wind of the whole affairs of over 38 years and was aggrieved and thereafter invited Miss Grace Pilata to a banquet in their house concealing her motives which might have lead to the sudden and unexpected death of late Miss Grace Pilata” he said.
Rev Pilata in an interview with The Tide said the family demands that her corpse be exhumed and sent back to Port Harcourt for proper burial. We the siblings of late Grace Pilata also demand that an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of our sister in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt Rivers State.
He further said that the family cannot accept the fact that the corpse of the late Grace Pilata be buried in Abuja cemetery against the wishes of her family because the right of burial of late Grace Pilata rested on the family since she was not married to the Professor but was only a mistress”.
The reverend described the situation as a desecration of Abua custom and tradition.
When contacted on phone the minister confirmed knowing the woman and that they had a couple of children, but declined any further comment, threatening The Tide to stay away from the story.

Unheard Voice Of The Teens (I)

7 days ago

May 7, 2021

There are certain things parents do, though out of ignorance, that affect or damage their children’s future. Sincerely, some parents aren’t aware and this is made worse by the mere fact that children hardly speak up/out. Yet, some other parents who are aware do it with impunity, because they feel they are doing it for the child’s own good.
This is actually bad as it’s the parents decision not the child’s. Their choices and decisions matter a lot..
Most parents happen to be the cause of their children’s misfortune and lack of growth. How? By choosing a particular career for them. The very big and common mistake most parents make is choosing and forcing a particular career on a child. Those two fields (Law and Medicine) is crowded because most of the students are not there on their own will. Some are just there to please their parents.
That desire for quick and large money has blinded most of our parents, and has made them to ruin the lives of their innocent kids. Now, because those two fields (Law and Medicine) brings in money and recognition, our parents forget about our happiness and dreams and push us to do them. Yes, it brings money to your table but it also feels bad doing something with the mindset of pleasing our parents and not ourselves. A life career shouldn’t just be something to bring money to your table. Although I know that money is very important, but it should also be something you do with happiness. The moment you do your career with joy and happiness, you’ll do it perfectly and make money out of it.
We, the teenagers, want to be given a chance or little chances to choose our career without being denied of financial support from our parents. One must not be a doctor or lawyer to succeed. There are other occupations that are being degraded. But then again, our parents aren’t totally at fault because, our politicians have painted these two courses (Law and Medicine) to be the only highly profitable profession in the country.
Yes, at times most teens make mistakes and chooses some low class and less profitable course of study but it is the duty of the parents to watch their child and say, “No my child! I don’t think you’ll be good at this one. Try or go for another one” this is how it should be done, if the parents don’t see the desire in that child’s body for the course. Most kids have a hard time in choosing or deciding what they want to be. Most kids are scared to be what they want because, their parents wouldn’t be in it support of because they don’t have financial support. In most cases, single parenting damages a child’s future. How? Because, the single mother or single father would likely want the best for their kids and shut down their child’s dream.
We, the teens have dreams and our dreams can only come through if you have parental guidance and control. Our dreams can only come through if our parents put their heads, ego and desire for quick money down and listen to us and also pay attention to our dreams.
Though, most parents will say, what they do and the career they choose I’d got the child’s brighter future. The question here is, Is the child happy with this decision? Or can the child do it or cope well? Few months ago, I read a poem on Facebook that actually got my interest. It really made a lot of sense. It’s very long but I’ll summarize it. It says; A mum gives birth and the minute she gave birth, she called the child a lawyer while, the father called the child a doctor. They didn’t give the child a chance to make a choice. Now, they kept on training the child with this doctor occupation planted into his head. There wasn’t a way for him to say NO to it because, they weren’t interested in any other occupation apart from that one. He wasn’t good at it because that was what they wanted him to do, they paid their way through. He got all the necessary papers, documents and degrees and was finally addressed as a doctor. Not once did he pass his papers without cheating and other corrupt measures. Not once did he try treating a patient. Why? Because his parents didn’t really care. They only wanted the title “Iya doctor”
This continued for a year or so. He was earning large amount of money for doing nothing. Not until one day when they needed the so called best doctor to save a patients life by operating on the patient. That very day was the day he killed a patient and was sentenced to life imprisonment. His life was being ruined by his precious parents. His dreams were crushed. His parents killed him by not letting him decide. He was going to die because he wanted to please them. He was going to die because his parents only cared about their reputation and recognition.
So, my advise for our loving parents out there, is to please hear our voices and let us decide for ourself. We want you to guide us through with out dreams and believe in us. For once, put us first and into consideration and see how we’ll succeed. All teens are talented and have their areas of specialization. All we need is parental guidance and support.
Akwu lives in Port Harcourt.

 

By:  Cherie Akwu

