FIDA: All You Need To Know About Sexual Molestation

Rape is defined as the forceful penetration of the vagina, mouth, anus, or any other part of the body with the intention of having sexual satisfaction.

The part of the body can be penetrated with the penis, finger or other object.Rape simply put is the use of force upon a person against his or her will ( consent) to have carnal knowledge or sex with that person.

When a person under the age of 14 years old is forced into sexual act it is called Defilement. When it happens to persons of14 years and above it is called Rape.

In a family setting, that is where it occurs between father and child, mother and child, brother and sister, it is called INCEST.

From the definition of rape, it is very clear that it is not only girls that can be raped. Boys too can be raped.

Also the issue of Consent is very fundamental to establish a case of rape against a person.

Penetration through the anus or mouth with any part of the body is rape.

There are categories of, persons that cannot be affected when considering the issue of consent. A child – A child is anyone under the age of 18 years old or a person of unsound mind.

For consent to be considered, one must show first that the person posessess the capacity to say Yes or No. The mental alertness to choose what he or she wants at a particular time. One must show that consent was obtained freely devoid of any form of intimidation, threat or duress, subjection ( influence of drugs or alcohol).

Also note that consent can be withdrawn at any time. This means anything that happens after consent is withdrawn for those capable of giving consent is rape/ assault.

Who can be a victim:

Eventually, everybody can be a victim of rape or sexual assault. However statistics show that more girls/women are raped than boys/men.

Who are the abusers/ perpetrators.

An abuser can be a father, mother, uncle, teacher, driver, pastor, strangers, security guards… The list is endless.

The truth is that rape is an act of force against a person’s will. Going by our definition we can agree that there is spousal rape. Our laws are a bit silent on it mainly because of cultural belief that the woman belongs to the man.

Abusers are mostly not strangers but persons known to the victim or family or even in the neighborhood. These abusers most times lure their victims with gifts and unsolicited favours and gradually establish a close relationship with them. At this point they strike.

If she is an adult she has the right to say NO. If you promise to buy a car for someone and the person agrees to have sex, that person must show he or she was not forced. The act itself was given freely. The failure to fulfill promise is another case.

Abusers can also threaten their victims not to speak up. By telling them they will die or members of their families will die.

Where can it happen?

Anywhere. In the home, school, church etc

What to do – Family

the family owes the child a greater duty of care and protection. We should teach our children right from the home before they step out.Teach them sex education early in life. Teach them to respect their body by keeping the privates private( this should start from the home. The girls and boys should know their private parts and protect it against everyone including family members)

There should be no secrets from Dad and Mum. Do not take naked pictures and no one should take them pictures while naked.

Tell them their NO should be there NO.

Teach them that a body touch can tickle or make you feel good but is not RIGHT because is not yet Time.

Tach them to know a good, bad and secret touch.

Teach them to report every attempt and actual violence. Reporting an attempt can protect children from an actual act.

The Government should ensure that law enforcement agencies are trained and equipped to handle cases of sexual assault. There should be legislations to checkmate these crimes

We have legislations already in place.

1999 Constitution (as amended) /section 34 provides for our fundamental rights

We have the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act ( VAPP) 2015. this has been passed into Law by Rivers State House of Assembly but is still awaiting Governor’s assent

This particular piece of legislation is very encompassing. It provides a form of compensation for victims/ survivors of rape. It has also removed the issue of limitations on when you can bring an action for rape. With the VAPP law in place you can sue for rape at any time.

We also have Child Rights Law and Criminal code.: It is our collective responsibility to protect our chlidren at this time.

Effects of Rape

It affects the person’s personal dignity and safety. There is always a feeling of guilt

Depression, stigma ( we all must support survivors in this area), low self esteem, Fear

Recommendations

Ensure that all cases are reported and followed up.

Be close to your children and listen to them.

Don’t be an absentee parent.

Make efforts to know their friends and where the go to or who visits them.

Discourage them from receiving gifts easily from people

Also remember that the punishment for rape is life imprisonment, so we must all ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted and put away for life.

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria. Rivers State Branch.