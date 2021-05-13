Nation
Expert Wants Greater Investment In Food Security
An agricultural extension expert, Dr Bala Shehu, has called on tiers of government to prioritise greater investment in transportation and storage facilities to boost food security.
Shehu told The Tide source that the availability of these facilitates would attract private investment, improve access to purchased inputs, credits and enhance marketing efficiency in the sector.
According to him, key constraints impeding sustainable and increased agricultural productivity in Nigeria are low access to financial facilities, inadequate extension and advisory services.
Shehu, who is the Zonal Officer, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liason Services, North Central Zone, also listed challenges of gender inequality, poor road infrastructure and storage constraints.
He noted that there was a well-established relationship between the availability of infrastructure and agricultural productivity in Nigeria.
He said: “This is being hindered by the non-availability of infrastructures such as road networks, post-harvest storage and irrigation technology.
“Other types of infrastructure such as telecommunications and electricity supply also play a major role, but the impact is more evenly dispersed across all sectors of an economy.
“Limited or poor-quality roads and rail transportation inhibit timely access to inputs, increase costs of inputs and decrease access to output markets.”
On limited access to financial facilities, Shehu said agriculture is a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP and small-scale farmers play a dominant role in this contribution.
He, however. said agricultural productivity and growth were hindered by limited access to credit facilities.
He said modernising agriculture required a large infusion of credit to finance the use of purchased inputs such as fertilizers, improved seeds, insecticides and additional labour.
Shehu noted that agricultural extension and advisory service had been at the forefront in the delivery of adequate information and technologies to farmers for increased productivity.
He said agricultural extension and advisory service were saddled with the responsibility of disseminating innovation to transform agricultural production for food security and economic development of agrarian communities.
“Agricultural extension and advisory services occupy a strategic position in the agricultural production cycle, as it connects the farmers and research scientists and between farmers and policymakers”.
On challenges of gender inequality, he noted that women constituted a huge portion of the agricultural sector, yet, their productive capacity remains constrained and considerably lower than their male counterparts.
Nation
Govs, Sultan, Others, At Sallah, Urge Peace, Security
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Muslims to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for peace and stability of the country.
Ganduje made the call while briefing newsmen shortly after observing the Eid prayer at Kofar-Mata praying ground in Kano metropolis yesterday.
He called on Nigerians irrespective of their religious background to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.
The governor thanked Almighty Allah for his innumerable mercies that made it possible to witness this blessed day.
Ganduje also maintained that security of lives and properties was everybody’s business.
“Security is everybody’s business and should not be left to the government alone,” he said.
Similarly, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged Muslims to remember to reach out to the poor in society as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.
Oyetola said this in his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, yesterday in Osogbo.
The governor also congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
“As we celebrate today, let us not forget the less privileged in society.
“We should reach out to them and make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival,” the governor said.
On his part, Former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki urged Muslims across Nigeria not to depart from the values of benevolence, unity and peace which guided them during the Ramadan.
Turaki said in an Eid-el-fitr message to Muslims, issued in Abuja yesterday, that they should be steadfast in upholding the values.
He explained that such principles as advanced during Ramadan should be the core of every Muslim.
The former minister said that it was expected of every Muslim to continually abide by the principles of neighbourly love, benevolence and peace.
“We must love our neighbours as ourselves; we must endeavour to continue to give to those in need; and we must continue to work to foster the peace and unity of Nigeria.
“It is my prayer that our prayers will lead to sustained peace.
“It is also my hope that the states across the nation that have been bedevilled by violence will become safer and more secure,” he said.
Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged government at all levels to come up with measures aimed at addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country.
Abubakar, who made the call in his Sallah message in Sokoto yesterday, said the security challenges in the country had continuef to remain a great concern to all.
“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and all the state governors to, as a matter of urgency .bring to an end insecurity across the country.
“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.
“Therefore, you should enhance your commitment toward the restoration of the peaceful nature our country was long known for,” he said.
The Sultan also called on the entire Muslims in country to sustain more prayers for their leaders to be able to shoulder the numerous responsibilities placed on them.
He urged Muslims to continue to sustain the spirit of charity, generousity, hospitality and brotherhood that Eid-El-Filtr symbolises.
Nation
NDLEA Arrests Ex-Council Boss For Drug Trafficking, Seizes N145m
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a fomer vice-chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Asekun Sakiru, for alleged drug trafficking.
The agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in a statement in Abuja that the arrest was made at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.
Babafemi said that the suspect had been on the wanted list of the agency following the recent arrest of some drug traffickers and drug seizures linked to him.
He said that the law caught up with the wanted baron at about 9.40 p.m on Friday May 7, 2021.
He added that the arrest took place while the drug baron was trying to board a flight to London via the MMIA.
According to Babafemi, at the point of his arrest, the baron was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine concealed in five pairs of slippers packed inside his suitcase.
“He has been on the wanted list of the MMIA command of the agency in connection to a case involving one Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim who was arrested with 6.45kg of cocaine in December, 2020.
“During preliminary investigation, it was gathered that the London based baron is a politician.
He explained that N131 million was seized from his account and another N14 million was frozen in the account of one of his traffickers, Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim.
This, he said, brought the total sum so far recovered from him to N145 million.
According to the statement, the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has commended the officers and men of the MMIA Command of the agency for their resilience and dedication to duty.
He expressed hope that with the support of all stakeholders, the problem of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria would be drastically reduced.
“This arrest is yet another message and red alert to those still in this criminal trade, whether as barons or traffickers that they will soon enter the dragnet of the agency,” Marwa said.
Nation
Dogonyaro, Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff, Dies At 80
The former Chief of Defence Staff to late Gen. Sani Abacha, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro has died.
He died at the age of 80.
Joseph, first son of the deceased disclosed this to The Tide source in an telephone interview in Pankshin yesterday.
“Daddy has been sick for some time until yesterday when he had a stroke and we rushed him to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.
“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00am precisely, he breathed his last.
“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warm as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” he said.
Joseph said that the family was trying to cope with the shock of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.
He described his father as “a General who was so faithful and loyal to the nation, Nigeria.”
“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole,” Joseph said.
According to him, the corpse of the general has since been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.
Late retired Lt. Gen. Dogonyaro, a soldier and an administrator, was born on Sept. 12, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State, though a native of Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area.
Dogonyaro had his early education at Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, and there after was enlisted in the Nigerian Army, 1964.
He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967; Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron, NA, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main), N, 1969-70.
The late general became Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, NA, 1970 to 1972; Commandirg Officer, I Recce Regiment, NA., 1972 to 1976.
He was appointed Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976 to 1977; Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, NA., 1977-79.
Between 1984 and 1985, he was made the Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, N.A and Director of Armoury, 1985.
He was also the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, N.A, Jos, 1985 to 1987; mm: Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, N.A, Ibadan, 1987;promoted Major-General, 1988; Promoted Lt. General; former ECOMOG Commander; retired in 1993.
Dogonyaro attended also the National Institute for Policy and Suategic Studies, Kuru, Jos and obtained National Institute (mni) in addition to the Staff College (Psc) and Forces Service Star.
