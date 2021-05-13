Editorial
Enough Of Mindless Killings
The frequent widespread attacks on the police and some Federal Government’s establishments, particularly in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria is, without doubt, a very destructive undercurrent that must be undertaken with all the earnestness required to prevent the nation from encountering cumulative descent into sheer lawlessness.
Both zones in the southern part of the country have witnessed several lethal intrusions from the inception of the year to date. Most of the onslaughts are on the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force and police formations in the affected geopolitical areas by some hooligans usually called unknown gunmen. These attacks mainly occur in states like Imo, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom with Imo witnessing a considerable number of such occurrences.
Recent violent strikes left at least seven police officers dead in Rivers State. Gunmen opened fire on a checkpoint in the state, then drove to two police stations, killing officers and burning patrol cars. Though two of the attackers were reportedly killed by the police, others escaped and are being rummaged. At least five other members of the security forces, including three customs officers, were killed by gunmen near the Rivers/Imo boundary.
After shooting dead two police officers at a checkpoint, the hoodlums murdered two more officers and set fire to a patrol car at Rumuji police station. The remaining gunmen then killed three more officers at the Elimgbu police station. The killings of police officers and soldiers of late in the state have induced a night-time curfew imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike.
Similarly, unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Odoro Ikpe, Akwa Ibom State, on May 7 and 8. According to reports, the assailants killed at least six police officers. The circumstances of the incident are unclear and there have been no claims of responsibility. Last Wednesday, gunmen again hit two police stations in Iwukem and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas of the state. Facilities, vehicles and properties were razed while two lives were lost in the offensive.
In Imo State, unknown gunmen have been on rampage, exterminating five police officers during an attack at the Okigwe South Zonal Area Command in the Ehime-Mbano Council Area. The gunmen also abducted one officer during the attack and broke into the police facility, took over the armoury and freed detainees. Earlier, there was an invasion of a correctional centre in Owerri on April 5 where 1,844 inmates escaped. The incident is surmised to be the biggest jail break in Nigerian history. Related incidents have continued unabated.
We strongly think that these raids and many others are carried out to instil momentary panic in the minds of the people and make them voluntarily relinquish faith in the ability of the government to protect them. Even more disconcerting is the fact that the attacks are a product of well collaborative efforts, yet there have been no arrests let alone prosecution of culprits.
The police, being a law enforcement agency, is constitutionally saddled up with the responsibility of strengthening the internal security of the nation. Unfortunately, in this instance, they have apparently failed, unable to secure themselves. So, it is from this viewpoint we contemplate it intensely frightening that they are targets by crooked elements who contrive these vicious attacks.
It is depressing, in our opinion, that the bushwhacks on the police are both symbolic of the unfortunate state of security in the nation as well as an indication of the increasing lethargy and revulsion with which some Nigerians hold the force. It is a further reflection of the distrust and enormously strained relationship between the people and the police force.
Even worse is the fact that these assaults are showing up on the heels of resuscitated calls for secession mostly by some hitherto nondescript elements. First, it was Asari Dokubo who proclaimed what he termed as a new Biafran de facto government. In addition to declaring himself the leader of the government, he announced names of some officials who he claimed would work with him to realise his tale of thwarted ambition.
Shortly after Dokubo’s declaration, one Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, loudly announced Yoruba as an independent nation and requested the secession of South-West states from Nigeria. Igboho also contended that the critical resources of Nigeria were firmly in the hands of Northerners, emphasizing that Yorubas were being slaughtered indiscriminately and their land was taken over. This call for secession, in our estimation, is a wild goose chase.
Soon after Igboho’s call, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) issued Yoruba citizens inhabiting in the North a three-day notice to leave the region. But even before these breakup threats, Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the illegal Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had pronounced openly an independent state of Biafra and endorsed the dissolution of ties with Nigeria.
These are warnings and unmistakable signals that cannot be cold-shouldered as they can haul the nation into a chaos of an incredible proportion. Therefore, we denounce the activities of perpetrators of turmoil and massive destruction of lives and properties in the land. If not halted instantly, their nefarious activities will end up consuming everyone including themselves and their families. However, the Federal Government is widely to blame for failing to act decisively to prevent this predicament from deteriorating.
Viewing these disorderly acts in context, it is reasonable to put up issues regarding the espionage gathering means of the security operatives. How is it that these incursions happen and very little is learned about the arrest of transgressors only for the nation to witness yet another a short while later? This is an obvious public denunciation of the nation’s security architecture which has practically regressed into smugness.
Seen in this way, the police and, indeed, other security agencies must bolster their intelligence collection capacities and utilise the same to apprehend those behind the systematic attacks on police formations and many other installations. Until that transpires, public confidence in the police force to defend the citizens will continually diminish.
Editorial
RMAFC And Review Of Emoluments
The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr Elias Mbam was recently reported to have disclosed that his commission had commenced the process of reviewing the emoluments of political and judicial office holders in the country.
Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the 7th ‘O fela’ festival and 30th anniversary of the Coronation of the Ezeogu Dominic Aloh as transitional ruler of Amagu Community in Ebonyi State, the RMAFC Chairman, who was conferred with a chieftaincy title, noted the commission’s responsibility to embark on the exercise, adding that a public hearing would soon be conducted to get inputs from Nigerians.
President Muhammadu Buhari, while swearing in Mr Mbam and the other 29 commissioners in June 2019, charged the commission to concentrate more on expanding the sources of revenue of the Federation Account and other non-oil sources including solid minerals; and use all legal ways and means to strengthen its monitoring mechanism and block leakages of revenue from the Federation Account.
The Tide agrees with the RMAFC Chairman that a review of the emoluments for political office holders and judicial officers is long overdue and commends the commission for embarking on the exercise, seeing that the last time remuneration for public office holders was fixed by the commission was the one it did to take effect from February, 2007 to June 2009. However, even though the Chairman could not categorically state the direction of the review,we think that the emoluments should be scaled down.
While we concede that in the face of the spiraling inflation, N28 million cumulative annual take home for the President of the Federal Republic, N15 million for governors; N20 million for the Chief Justice of the Federation; N20 million; N18 million for the Senate President; N7 million for the Chairman of a local government council; and N6 million for a councillor may not be fantastic remunerations, they are too much of a burden in the face of the distressed economic circumstances of the nation. In addition, it is manifesting obviously that what is officially stipulated by the RMAFC is not all that accrues to the political office holders.
There are indeed impeccable indications that political office holders in particular take home far more than what is gazetted. For example, it is an open secret that the average Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hauls home more than 14 million naira per month while Nigerians still do not have an idea of how much it costs them to maintain a Minister of the Federal Republic. Governors and chairmen of local government areas appear to have the treasures of the states and local councils at their mercy.
It is paradoxical that while the political office holders seemingly have several ways and means of drawing from the public till, civil servants and the mass of Nigerians are regularly fed with sorrowful tales of harsh economic realities and why the average worker cannot be paid N30,000 minimum wage. The rumour mills are already spinning government’s intention to either effect a pay cut of some category of public servants or a downsizing of the workforce.
It is stating the obvious that the Nigerian economy is in dire straits and requires all the measures necessary to save it from total collapse. While we do not believe that one of such measures should include either retrenching of workers or a slash of the miserable minimum wage of just N30,000, we are confident that a drastic reduction in the number of political office holders will save more than enough funds that will keep the economy above water.
As part of the mandate of the RMAFC, the commission should advise and prevail on government at all levels to reduce the cost of governance by limiting the number of political appointees and merging some ministries, departments and agencies of government with similar identical functions in keeping with the Orosanye’s panel report. The commission should make the executive arm of government from the federal through to the local councils see the need for fiscal discipline and financial prudence in the management of government affairs.
The president, governors and local government chairmen must be made to realise the haemorrhage they cause the public treasury when they appoint endless number of political aides with many of them performing the same function while most practically do next to nothing but are paid handsomely from the public coffers. The practice of indiscriminate appointment of a litany of Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers, Senior Special Advisers and the likes must stop. The days when governors engaged hundreds of aides as Special Advisers or Assistants must be over.
RMAFC must also give adequate consideration to the President’s charge to think up creative ways of expanding the revenue base of the Federation Account. More than ever before, the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility and unsustainability of the Nigerian economy relying on a monoproduct that is not just exhaustible but also susceptible to a highly volatile international market. Other sources of revenue including the solid mineral sector, tourism, agriculture, communication technology and digital economy, etc must be fully explored and exploited for the benefit of the country.
The commission also needs to be courageous in confronting the Federal Government with the reality that the prevailing revenue sharing formular that leaves 52% in the hands of the Central administration and the rest to be distributed among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 local government areas can no longer be sustained.A review in that direction should also be considered and effected so that the sub-national government or administrations can have more funds to undertake more responsibilities that will cater to the needs of the Nigerian people.
As Nigerians await the outcome of the latest review of the emoluments for political office holders and judicial officers by the RMAPC by the end of this year, the expectation is that the outcome will be one that will work for the people and not just a privileged few. Care must be taken to ensure that a revenue sharing formular and remuneration package for political office holders that will make political offices less lucrative and attractive in terms of financial returns is delivered. Of course, this is one sure way of reducing the fierceness of political contestation in the country and to guarantee the enthronement of service-oriented political leaders in our nations.
Editorial
Edo 2020: A Post Mortem
Despite the initial apprehensions hanging tough on the organisation of the National Sports Festival (NSF) that was held in Benin City, Edo State, the 20th edition of the biennial sporting exhibition christened “Nigeria’s Olympic” held auspiciously. The festival churned out incredible attainments as various national and festival records were set mainly in swimming events.
President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, have to be applauded for their intervention and doggedness in ensuring the continuance of the games after the fad produced by the Edo State government’s admonitory to shut down the festival if the counterpart funding expected from the federal government was not released as soon as possible.
Buhari, while declaring open the 20th National Sports Festival, noted that it ought to have taken place one year ago, but due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, it suffered several deferments. He also accentuated its concernment to national peace, unity, development and growth.
We agree no less with the president as sports cannot be treated with levity. With the country currently under the firm grip of banditry, terrorism, herdsmen killings, kidnapping and armed robbery, engaging the youth in sports could go a long way in bringing to a screeching halt the high incidence of criminality. The government has to understand that investment in sports is an investment in youth development and empowerment which unfailingly translates to national development.
The ineffable 20th edition of the competition, which kicked off with an opening ceremony on April 6 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, drawing participants from the 36 states across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), somewhat lived up to its billing as a cultural and religious melting pot.
Recall that the national sports festival was introduced in 1973 to promote mass participation in sports and strengthen the fragile unity of the nation following the bitterly fought civil war of 1967 to 1970. The game also serves as a development and training event to aid athletes to prepare for continental and other international meets.
It is not a prodigy that the incredible rise in Nigeria’s sports profile – until the recent setback – has everything to do with the festival. It was meant to uncover talents in their raw configuration for victuals to international standards. Since the first edition in 1973, the improvement in the nation’s sports has been observed across all the disciplines, most especially in football, boxing and athletics.
The festival has equally helped states to advance their sports amenities. Whenever a state is nominated to host the competition, a lot of brace is directed at improving its infrastructure across the board as it was evidenced in the current host state, Edo, whose infrastructural upswing would become the permanent heritage that would serve the state long beyond the event.
However, we are greatly troubled that the national sports fiesta has been adjudged the worst ever organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. This impression is also held by stakeholders in the sports sector including the participants and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).
It was alleged that the festival was characterised by altercations, shenanigans, manipulations and outright browbeating, primarily by Team Edo and their backers which placed a huge question mark on the virtue of the games. Poor officiating and alleged financial baits to officials by some states were substantiated. There was also the participation of non-Nigerian nationals thereby inhibiting the process of replacing ageing talents.
At the Cultural Centre, where the boxing event held, hell was let loose during a brawl between Lagos and Ogun States. Fans at the venue conflicted as the declared result of the fight did not indicate what the fans glimpsed. Tables and chairs were used freely to disperse the ring, while officials ran for safety. It took security operatives quite a while to restore order before the competition could start again more than two hours later.
Nonetheless, the most appalling development of the sporting event was the open thievery against Godwin of Rivers, who won his semi-final fight only to realise that his conquered opponent from Ondo was scheduled to appear in the fight for gold to the discomfiture of his coach and Team Rivers officials. It was later learnt that the fight was awarded to the loser after the competition had ended.
There was a catastrophe and a dispute at the football final women competition where Team Edo fans and officials tried their best to coerce and harass Lagos. Edo eventually won the final 1-0 but the men’s final between the same states almost failed to hold as Lagos declined to participate in the game because of what occurred to their women counterpart. Lagos had to be persuaded to play.
These developments at the National Sports Festival are indeed ignominious and run contrary to the spirit and objectives of the festival which is to fast track national integration, talent discovery and sports advancement. There is a pressing need to reconsider these objectives. As far as those disruptions go, for us, Edo 2020 is a disappointment when compared to the organising and performances of past editions of the competition.
We implore sports federations to effectively ensure that men and women of ascertained integrity are engaged as technical officials in future festivals. States should prioritise sports funding rather than cutting corners. Team Edo’s irascibility and win-at-all-cost attitude are denounced. This practice must be prohibited as it could undermine the National Sports Festival which has produced great sportsmen and women that have made our country proud.
