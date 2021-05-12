Troost-Ekong Celebrates Promotion To EPL

Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong has revealed that earning promotion to the English Premier League with Watford stands out as one of the best achievements in his career.

The Hornets secured automatic promotion from the EFL Championship last weekend when they defeated Millwall 1-0, joining Norwich in returning to the English top flight less than a year after suffering relegation from it.

Troost-Ekong joined Watford from Udinese in September 2020, swapping his gig in Serie A for the chance to try and help his new club earn their way back into the EPL. And after achieving exactly that, the 27-year-old Nigerian international ranks it as one of his best career moments.

“Playing for the Super Eagles was one of the biggest achievements in my young career,” he told Tidesports source.

“I have had other moments in time that meant a lot to me, like the promotion with FC Dordrecht [in the Netherlands] when I was 20 or 21 and also playing consistently in Turkey.

“Playing in the Serie A, playing at the World Cup, Olympics, there are so many different moments.

“But I feel like this one means a lot more now, because it’s been a real long-term goal [to play in the Premier League]… to achieve that, by achieving all these smaller goals along the way, that’s why this one means even more.”

Next season will present Troost-Ekong with the chance to finally play in the English top flight, having featured for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in his youth career.

“I was a young kid growing up in the Netherlands and just had a dream of playing professional football at the highest level, which was the Premier League at the time,” he added.

“So I feel very privileged to have had this journey, and to make a full circle. But it’s something that I’ve worked for a long time.”