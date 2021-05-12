Sports
Troost-Ekong Celebrates Promotion To EPL
Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong has revealed that earning promotion to the English Premier League with Watford stands out as one of the best achievements in his career.
The Hornets secured automatic promotion from the EFL Championship last weekend when they defeated Millwall 1-0, joining Norwich in returning to the English top flight less than a year after suffering relegation from it.
Troost-Ekong joined Watford from Udinese in September 2020, swapping his gig in Serie A for the chance to try and help his new club earn their way back into the EPL. And after achieving exactly that, the 27-year-old Nigerian international ranks it as one of his best career moments.
“Playing for the Super Eagles was one of the biggest achievements in my young career,” he told Tidesports source.
“I have had other moments in time that meant a lot to me, like the promotion with FC Dordrecht [in the Netherlands] when I was 20 or 21 and also playing consistently in Turkey.
“Playing in the Serie A, playing at the World Cup, Olympics, there are so many different moments.
“But I feel like this one means a lot more now, because it’s been a real long-term goal [to play in the Premier League]… to achieve that, by achieving all these smaller goals along the way, that’s why this one means even more.”
Next season will present Troost-Ekong with the chance to finally play in the English top flight, having featured for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in his youth career.
“I was a young kid growing up in the Netherlands and just had a dream of playing professional football at the highest level, which was the Premier League at the time,” he added.
“So I feel very privileged to have had this journey, and to make a full circle. But it’s something that I’ve worked for a long time.”
Sports
Super Eagles, Cameroon To Play Friendly In Austria, June 4
It is been confirmed, the Indomi table Lions of Cameroon will face everlasting foes, Super Eagles of Nigeria, in a classic international friendly next month.
This comes after both nations opted to stay active despite CAF’s decision to push forward the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers from the June FIFA window to the September 2021 window.
The old age foes will have to fold their sleeves for another round of bare-knuckled battle when they clash in Austria next month.
It would be the first meeting between the West African neighbours since that nail-biting five-goal thriller in the eight final of the July 2019 which handed Nigeria an AFCON quarter-final berth after winning by an odd goal.
Overall, Cameroon and Nigeria have met 23 times with Nigeria the most successful in their meetings as they have won 12 times and lost only four of those games, with the rest ending up in draws.
Their first official meeting dates back to 1960 in an international friendly with the game ending in a barren draw.
Nigeria then tasted identical 3-1 victories in the next two meetings, one a tie at the Nkrumah Cup in 1961 and the following year in an international friendly.
Sports
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has submitted a list of 35 players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the upcoming international friendly games in Austria in June.
The list which will be made public next week, owngoalnigeria.com gathered has two new players who are being rewarded for their fine form for their respective European teams with a call up to the Super Eagles.
Aside the duo, the coach stuck with the majority of players who he has been working with the past few years since he was appointed coach of the team.
“Just two new names for now. Players who have done so well so far. The rest are mainly the ones who have been with the team the past few years. It should be released in two weeks time,” a source said.
Super Eagles will no doubt play two games during the June international window for national teams after the postponement of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Talks are presently advanced with the African duo of Cameroon and Senegal with Germany also an option that Rohr wants ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.
Sports
Oborududu Hopeful In Tokyo Olympics
Commonwealth games 68Kg Women wrestling defending Champion Blessing Oborodudu has stated that she earnestly wants a medal end to the Tokyo Olympics following the resumption of camping this midweek in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital where they will be camped till early August.
Oborodudu speaking in a chat gathered by Tidesports source said she believes having been part of the last two editions of the Olympics as a newbie in 2012 and 2016 where she really didn’t go far, she is experienced enough this time to push and achieve a medal at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
