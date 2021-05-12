Tambuwal, Lalong At Ramadan Urge Prayers For Nigeria

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Islamic scholars in the country to sustain the tempo of prayers for peace and progress of Nigeria.

Tambuwal, in a statement by Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, gave the task when he hosted the Ulama to Ramadan breakfast at the Presidential Lodge of Government House, Sokoto, on Monday.

The governor, while recognising the uncommon efforts the scholars have been making in ensuring that peace reigned in the country, also appealed to them not to give up praying for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“God knows that both in private and in public, we have the President’s safety and well-being at heart. We will continue to pray for his good health so that his wisdom and ability to pilot the affairs of state will not wither or flounder.

“The efforts that you have been making in spearheading prayers for peaceful coexistence and harmony is not lost on government and many in society.

“You’ve been doing well in sermonising and sensitising the people of the state on the prerogative of peace and security.

“You have also been assisting the state government in prosecuting its policies and programmes.

“We all are aware of what is happening in the country. In the situation that we have found ourselves, prayers are key. The country is at crossroads of insecurity and economic distress. We need prayers for things to return to a harmonious normal.

“Nothing will alleviate our collective problems except prayers,” he added.

On his part, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State tasked Muslims to intensify prayers for Nigeria following the increasing woes of security challenges.

The governor made the call on Monday at Government House, Jos, during a dinner (Iftar) organised by him for Muslim faithful in the state.

He said concerted efforts were required to address the security challenges militating the country, particularly the kidnapping of students in schools.

“We are passing through a difficult situation with insecurity becoming very worrisome.

“Government and security agencies are doing their best, but we have to encourage them and pray for them as we demand more action. Security as they say is everybody’s business,” he said.

He urged religious leaders to pray for leadership of the nation at all levels, for wisdom in tackling its challenges, saying the country is in a trying period, while tasking them to live by example.