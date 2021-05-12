Nation
Tambuwal, Lalong At Ramadan Urge Prayers For Nigeria
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Islamic scholars in the country to sustain the tempo of prayers for peace and progress of Nigeria.
Tambuwal, in a statement by Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, gave the task when he hosted the Ulama to Ramadan breakfast at the Presidential Lodge of Government House, Sokoto, on Monday.
The governor, while recognising the uncommon efforts the scholars have been making in ensuring that peace reigned in the country, also appealed to them not to give up praying for President Muhammadu Buhari.
“God knows that both in private and in public, we have the President’s safety and well-being at heart. We will continue to pray for his good health so that his wisdom and ability to pilot the affairs of state will not wither or flounder.
“The efforts that you have been making in spearheading prayers for peaceful coexistence and harmony is not lost on government and many in society.
“You’ve been doing well in sermonising and sensitising the people of the state on the prerogative of peace and security.
“You have also been assisting the state government in prosecuting its policies and programmes.
“We all are aware of what is happening in the country. In the situation that we have found ourselves, prayers are key. The country is at crossroads of insecurity and economic distress. We need prayers for things to return to a harmonious normal.
“Nothing will alleviate our collective problems except prayers,” he added.
On his part, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State tasked Muslims to intensify prayers for Nigeria following the increasing woes of security challenges.
The governor made the call on Monday at Government House, Jos, during a dinner (Iftar) organised by him for Muslim faithful in the state.
He said concerted efforts were required to address the security challenges militating the country, particularly the kidnapping of students in schools.
“We are passing through a difficult situation with insecurity becoming very worrisome.
“Government and security agencies are doing their best, but we have to encourage them and pray for them as we demand more action. Security as they say is everybody’s business,” he said.
He urged religious leaders to pray for leadership of the nation at all levels, for wisdom in tackling its challenges, saying the country is in a trying period, while tasking them to live by example.
Igbo Congress’ll Foster Unity Among Professionals -Leader
The Interim President of the Igbo Congress in Cross River State, Prince Raymond Atulomah says the organisation will help foster unity among Igbo Professionals in the state.
Prince Atulomah disclosed this in Calabar during a reception in honour of eight Igbo sons and daughters who were honoured by the organisation.
He said the organisation was not aimed at rivaling the Ohanaeze Ndigbo but to complement it.
“Igbo Congress is not here to rival Ohanaeze which is the apex body of all Igbos.
“We are here to complement Ohanaeze and further help in mobilising Ndi Igbo to be able to enhance its fortunes as well as create more opportunities for Igbo to achieve unity in the Diaspora.
“The Congress will render charitable and humanitarian service to members, groups of persons and organisations as deemed necessary irrespective of religion, nationality, ethnicity, race or class.
“We will also promote the good relationship between the Igbo and the Cross River State government and respect the dignity of other nationalities”, Prince Atulomah said.
He added that the Igbo Congress is a registered body worldwide with chapters in Abuja, Lagos, Texas, Germany and France.
He said prominent Igbo sons and daughters had travelled out to deliver lectures during the World Igbo Congress day held annually in Texas and the state chapter of the Congress would not be an exception.
He disclosed that the state chapter would also organise annual lectures in collaboration with Aka Ikenga to enrich the Igbo cultural heritage.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
FG To Distribute Farm Inputs To Farmers
The Federal Government says it will soon commence the distribution of agricultural inputs to Nigerian farmers for the 2021 Wet Season farming.
Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, announced this yesterday while speaking with The Tide source in Abuja.
Ogaziechi said the distribution was to enhance production of food and balanced nutrition, create more jobs, and boost wet season farming.
“Government has commenced activities to encourage farmers with the roll-out of free inputs distribution to 7,500 small scale women farmers from the North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.
Ogaziechi said the Ministry had performed similar exercises in Kaduna, Oyo, Kogi, Cross River, Imo, Kebbi, Jigawa, Gombe and Borno states by assisting smallholders’ farmers with quality inputs.
He disclosed that the Federal Government had foreclosed the 2020 roll out of inputs distribution to farmers, saying “ hopefully, we will commence the 2021 inputs distribution soonest”.
“The Federal Government is also disbursing inputs at a subsidised rate in order to encourage farmers and increase production,” Ogaziechi said.
He said that during the pandemic, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture had given out subsidised 5,000 metric tonnes of maize in support of poultry farmers.
Ogaziechi explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of the maize from the National Strategic Grains Reserve to support the Poultry Association of Nigeria.
He said it was at a subsidised rate of N90,000 per metric tonne as against the market price of N170,000 then.
Ogaziechi said that release was also part of the general release of the Presidential 70,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains palliative to vulnerable Nigerians.
He said the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono also allocated 12,500 metric tonnes of food ration to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, HajiyaSadiyaFarouq, for victims of disasters.
Ogaziechi said the 12,500 tonnes were from the Minna silos in Niger State which was also part of the National Strategic Food Reserve.
He said the ministry also simultaneously released the rest of the assorted food items as directed by President Buhari from its silos in Gusau; Zamfara, Dutsin Ma; Katsina State, Yola; Adamawa, Lafia; Nassarawa and Ilesha; Osun.
Ogaziechi said that the Federal Government had a lot of agricultural inputs in its warehouses waiting for farmers to buy at subsidized rates.
He said that government was mindful of, and took serious consideration on food security by stacking up food in the silos.
Ogaziechi said government had 33 silos complexes nationwide with 19 under concession out of the 33, adding that government still had 14 silos under its management.
Expert Wants Greater Investment In Food Security
An agricultural extension expert, Dr Bala Shehu, has called on tiers of government to prioritise greater investment in transportation and storage facilities to boost food security.
Shehu told The Tide source that the availability of these facilitates would attract private investment, improve access to purchased inputs, credits and enhance marketing efficiency in the sector.
According to him, key constraints impeding sustainable and increased agricultural productivity in Nigeria are low access to financial facilities, inadequate extension and advisory services.
Shehu, who is the Zonal Officer, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liason Services, North Central Zone, also listed challenges of gender inequality, poor road infrastructure and storage constraints.
He noted that there was a well-established relationship between the availability of infrastructure and agricultural productivity in Nigeria.
He said: “This is being hindered by the non-availability of infrastructures such as road networks, post-harvest storage and irrigation technology.
“Other types of infrastructure such as telecommunications and electricity supply also play a major role, but the impact is more evenly dispersed across all sectors of an economy.
“Limited or poor-quality roads and rail transportation inhibit timely access to inputs, increase costs of inputs and decrease access to output markets.”
On limited access to financial facilities, Shehu said agriculture is a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP and small-scale farmers play a dominant role in this contribution.
He, however. said agricultural productivity and growth were hindered by limited access to credit facilities.
He said modernising agriculture required a large infusion of credit to finance the use of purchased inputs such as fertilizers, improved seeds, insecticides and additional labour.
Shehu noted that agricultural extension and advisory service had been at the forefront in the delivery of adequate information and technologies to farmers for increased productivity.
He said agricultural extension and advisory service were saddled with the responsibility of disseminating innovation to transform agricultural production for food security and economic development of agrarian communities.
“Agricultural extension and advisory services occupy a strategic position in the agricultural production cycle, as it connects the farmers and research scientists and between farmers and policymakers”.
On challenges of gender inequality, he noted that women constituted a huge portion of the agricultural sector, yet, their productive capacity remains constrained and considerably lower than their male counterparts.
