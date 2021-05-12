Tackle Break-Up Calls With Improved Security, Economy, JNI Tasks FG

The apex Islamic body in Northern Nigeria, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has asked the Federal Government to address calls for break-up of Nigeria by improving security, tackling the economic hardship and addressing the massive unemployment in the country.

The Islamic body, in its end of Ramadan fasting message, said addressing those challenges will reinvent the spirit of patriotism among the citizens for an indivisible Nigeria.

The statement signed JNI Secretary-General, Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, also urged Muslims to give out Zakatul-Fitr (Ordained Alms Giving at the end of Ramadan Fasting) despite the economic and intractable security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to JNI, “Bearing in mind that by Allah’s will, tomorrow (Wednesday), May 12 or Thursday, May 13, 2021, shall mark the end of Ramadan fasting, to witness Eid-el-Fitr celebration in-shaa’Allah. In the light of which Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, uses this medium to, once again show gratitude to Almighty Allah, the Exceedingly Merciful for sparing our lives to have observed the 2021 Ramadan Fasting – Alhamdulillah.

“This, however, shows the mortal nature of man and that time is transient. The valuable lessons learned in this year’s Ramadan fasting is that despite the seeming economic hardship and pervasive insecurity, the fasting was observed well and almost all mosques observed the Tahajjud (night) prayers.

“Muslims are therefore enjoined to sustain the virtuous acts learnt in Ramadan and remain self-disciplined, dedicated and ever God fearing in all their undertakings.

Once again, Muslims are reminded on the importance of giving Zakatul-Fitr (Ordained Alms Giving at the end of Ramadan Fasting) despite the economic and intractable security challenges bedevilling the country. The Zakatul-Fitr should be given from today to the needy before the commencement of the ‘Eid prayer. This if promptly done, will assist those who do not have the means for a meal during the forthcoming Sallah festivity within the Muslim Ummah.

“JNI wishes all Muslim faithful accepted Ramadan fasting and successful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“In the same vein, Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal fasting, i.e. the six days recommended fasting, that follows Ramadan Fasting as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“We will also like to remind all travelling for Sallah festivity to drive with caution and a lot of prayers, as kidnappings and other criminal acts on the highways seem not to have been overturned. May Allah, the Most High, continue to protect us all. Aamin.

“By and large, Nigerian Muslims are implored to reflect their minds on the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months. We must all be reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah.

“Likewise, we call on the government in respect to the perceived calls for the fragmentation of Nigeria from different quotas, to take the trend as a wake-up call to improve and/or rejig the security network, tackle economic hardship and transparently address the seeming unemployment bog in order to reinvent the spirit of patriotism for an indivisible Nigeria.

“Lastly, while wishing us all Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after, we pray fervently for an accepted Ramadan Fasting as well as the Eid-el-Fitr, we also pray to Allah, the Ever Hearing and Exceedingly Merciful to ease for our leaders the difficult terrain and burden of governance.

“May He as well keep the Nigerian nation intact and restore back peace and security in our dear country. Aamin,” JNI prayed.