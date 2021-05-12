Niger Delta
Superhighway: Community Petitions FG Over Depletion Of Virgin Forest
The Ekuri Community of Cross River State has accused the state government of deliberately seeking to destroy 20,000 hectre of its 33,600 hectre age-long community forest through logging for the proposed super highway construction, and has therefore written to President Muhammadu Buhari to step in and stop the depletion.
In a letter made available to newsmen in Calabar dated 4th May, 2021 and signed by 24 chiefs and elders of the community, including Chief Chief Abel Egbe, clan head of Ekuri clan and Chief Edwin Ogar, village head, Ubiofor, the community said government has already leased out the said forest to Sibawood Industry & Agriculture Nigeria to log timber and that the said company has already deployed bulldozers to deplete their prized forest.
The letter read in part: “We thank you Mr. President that when the threats from the superhighway project in 2016 threatened Ekuri community forest and our existence, you came to our rescue that the superhighway be detoured from Ekuri forest. This you did because of the richness and iconic status of this forest which also contributes in meeting Nigeria’s commitments to international environmental agreements.
“We wish to inform you that the threats to Ekuri community forest are not over as another superhighway specifically aimed at logging Ekuri community forest has been approved by the government of Cross River State through the Cross-River State Forestry Commission (CRSFC).
“Mr. President Sir, it is sad to inform you that the government of Cross River State through the Forestry Commission headed by High Chief Tony Undiandeye, has completed the re-validation of the 20,000ha illegal lease of Ekuri forest to Sibawood Industry& Agriculture Nig. Ltd to log against extant injunction and other government policies which the Commission is supposed to enforce but rather has abused them.
“Consequently, Sibawood have deployed bulldozers and commenced the construction of Iyamitet- New Ekuri road and have begun marking hundreds of trees in Ekuri forest for logging, threatening livelihoods, ecosystem services and mitigation of climate which this forest has been contributing to the wellbeing of Ekuri, Nigeria and the world at large.”
“Mr. President Sir, our humble prayer is to use your good office to stop this illegal revalidation of an illegal lease and end the current logging onslaught to destroy the famous Ekuri community forest which has promoted Nigeria’s image globally in terms of conservation, indigenous people’s involvement, livelihoods and climate change mitigation.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Wike Reviews Curfew, Now 7pm To 6am
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has extended night curfew from 7p.m. to 6a.m., with effect from yesterday, in order to stem dastardly attacks on security formations in the state.
He said the decision has been taken in the wake of multiple armed ambushes on police checkpoints along the East-West Road, which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of seven police officers over the weekend.
Wike, in a state broadcast, last Monday, said the State Security Council have reviewed the way and manner the recent attacks were executed and discovered that the perpetrators, who disguised themselves as security officers, moved in unhindered from Oyigbo to launch the attack.
“However, as a further step towards enhancing our collective safety we have reviewed the existing night time curfew across the 23 local government areas, which will now start from 7p.m. and end at 6a.m. until further notice from May 11, 2021.
“The security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.
“We have reviewed, and for the moment, declined the pressure on the state government to activate our youth to defend the state from these terrorists because we don’t want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge.”
Wike, who consoled the families of the dead officers and the state’s police command for the irreparable loss, declared that the government and security agencies are determined to deploy everything at their disposal to advance the safety and security of lives and property in the state.
The governor explained that security agencies are on the trail of the gunmen who attacked security formations in the state.
He expressed optimism that the culprits will all be arrested soon and brought to justice.
He reiterated that nothing will stop the government from defeating the evil forces presently threatening the individual and collective security of the state.
“We wish to assure every resident that we are not intimidated by the sporadic and cowardly attacks on predetermined security targets by faceless criminals on our soil; neither will we be cowed into succumbing to baseless and doomed secessionists’ agenda.”
Wike appealed to residents of the state for understanding as the state government is not unmindful of the difficulty the curfew may inflict on them.
He, however, assured them that the aim of government’s action is to achieve and sustain the maximum security of lives and property.
“We further appeal to the public to understand that security is everybody’s business and play their own roles, especially in passing intelligence information to the law enforcement agencies to process and take pre-emptive measures to counter and advance our collective security.
“Once again, thank you for your cooperation as we continue to work with the nation’s security agencies to keep us safe and secure.”
Niger Delta
INEC Creates 998 New Polling Units In C’River
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created additional 998 polling units to be added to the existing 2,283 in Cross River state.
The commission said the executive was determined at solving the challenge of overcrowded voters in polling units and minimizing the problem of voters trekking long distances to cast their votes.
The Resident Electoral Commission for the state, Dr Emmanuel Alex Hart, made this known in Calabar, Monday, during a stakeholders’ forum on expansion of voter access to polling unit.
“The Commission’s physical assessment of polling inits in the country in 2014 was able to expose the challenges faced by voters in many polling units nation-wide.
“It was observed that most polling units exceeded the designated figure of 500 voters, resulting in long queues, wrangling, violence and other electoral offences that were committed at the polling units during elections.
“By the grace of God, the 1,527,058 registered voters in the State and new registrants will have decongested polling units in the forthcoming elections.
“Cross Riverians will not only experience short queues but will have improved health and safety environment in compliance with COVID 19 protocols,” he stated.
The REC further explained that INEC approved location of polling units only in public places/building, and that private residences, religious centres, royal palaces, political party buildings and shrines were not allowed to be used as polling units.
Hart disclosed that Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise would commence from June 28, 2021, for those who are 18 years and above as at 2021 as well as those in transfer would be duly registered, and therefore solicited for cooperation of all stakeholders in the electoral processes.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
