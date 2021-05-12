Sports Ministry To Set Up Electoral Committees

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has submitted a list of 35 players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the upcoming international friendly games in Austria in June.

The list which will be made public next week, owngoalnigeria.com gathered has two new players who are being rewarded for their fine form for their respective European teams with a call up to the Super Eagles.

Aside the duo, the coach stuck with the majority of players who he has been working with the past few years since he was appointed coach of the team.

“Just two new names for now. Players who have done so well so far. The rest are mainly the ones who have been with the team the past few years. It should be released in two weeks time,” a source said.

Super Eagles will no doubt play two games during the June international window for national teams after the postponement of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Talks are presently advanced with the African duo of Cameroon and Senegal with Germany also an option that Rohr wants ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.