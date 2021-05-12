Sports
Sports Ministry To Set Up Electoral Committees
Plans have been concluded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to set up electoral committees for elections into the boards of the recently dissolved sports federations.
The ministry on April 30 dissolved the boards of 30 National Sports Federations, following the expiration of their tenures.
A Director in the ministry, Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye, said, “In order to avoid a vacuum in running the affairs of the federations, the ministry swiftly constituted a three-man caretaker committee for each to hold forth before the elections that will take place in September 2021.
As part of efforts to organise concise and credible elections that will stand the test of time, the ministry has concluded arrangements to set up Electoral Committees which will conduct the federations’ elections in September 2021.
“The ministry will not rest on its oars in ensuring that its mandate, mission and vision are achieved in repositioning the sports sector in Nigeria.”
Sports
Super Eagles, Cameroon To Play Friendly In Austria, June 4
It is been confirmed, the Indomi table Lions of Cameroon will face everlasting foes, Super Eagles of Nigeria, in a classic international friendly next month.
This comes after both nations opted to stay active despite CAF’s decision to push forward the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers from the June FIFA window to the September 2021 window.
The old age foes will have to fold their sleeves for another round of bare-knuckled battle when they clash in Austria next month.
It would be the first meeting between the West African neighbours since that nail-biting five-goal thriller in the eight final of the July 2019 which handed Nigeria an AFCON quarter-final berth after winning by an odd goal.
Overall, Cameroon and Nigeria have met 23 times with Nigeria the most successful in their meetings as they have won 12 times and lost only four of those games, with the rest ending up in draws.
Their first official meeting dates back to 1960 in an international friendly with the game ending in a barren draw.
Nigeria then tasted identical 3-1 victories in the next two meetings, one a tie at the Nkrumah Cup in 1961 and the following year in an international friendly.
Sports
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has submitted a list of 35 players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the upcoming international friendly games in Austria in June.
The list which will be made public next week, owngoalnigeria.com gathered has two new players who are being rewarded for their fine form for their respective European teams with a call up to the Super Eagles.
Aside the duo, the coach stuck with the majority of players who he has been working with the past few years since he was appointed coach of the team.
“Just two new names for now. Players who have done so well so far. The rest are mainly the ones who have been with the team the past few years. It should be released in two weeks time,” a source said.
Super Eagles will no doubt play two games during the June international window for national teams after the postponement of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Talks are presently advanced with the African duo of Cameroon and Senegal with Germany also an option that Rohr wants ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.
Sports
Oborududu Hopeful In Tokyo Olympics
Commonwealth games 68Kg Women wrestling defending Champion Blessing Oborodudu has stated that she earnestly wants a medal end to the Tokyo Olympics following the resumption of camping this midweek in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital where they will be camped till early August.
Oborodudu speaking in a chat gathered by Tidesports source said she believes having been part of the last two editions of the Olympics as a newbie in 2012 and 2016 where she really didn’t go far, she is experienced enough this time to push and achieve a medal at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
