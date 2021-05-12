Nation
Shoot-At-Sight Order, Declaration Of War On Igbo, Group Tells Army
A group of Igbo professionals, Nzuko Umunna, say the shoot at sight order reportedly issued to troops in the South-East is a declaration of war by the Nigerian Army.
An open letter dated May 11, 2021, signed by Dr. N. Odumuko and Dr. P. Mbanefo, advised the military to tread with caution.
The letter was addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and copied to the Defence Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, the United Nations as well as the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, among others.
The organization noted that the directive seems to have been given unofficially in a hush-hush manner, making the situation more ominous.
They warned that a ‘shoot-on-sight is tantamount to an order to exterminate innocent citizens as there is no telling who might be part of the collateral, unintended casualties.
“Throughout history, such military strategies or policies always run the risk of going contrary to all accepted conventions and protocols on the rules of engagement, particularly the Rome Statutes.
“In fact, it can be read as genocide whereas in this case, there is a clear and evident danger of such action resulting in high casualties. If the speculation was to bear any atom of truth, then it amounts to a declaration of war on the area.”
Nzuko Umunna said even if the federal government decided to declare war on the South-East or a part of it, then it must observe the standard international protocols for such engagements.
“One of such is the requirement to publicly and unambiguously declare that a war situation has arisen in such a place so that those who wish to, especially the civilians and innocent citizens, can withdraw from such a place. That has not been done.”
The group questioned the Army directive and contended that the situation in the South-East is not different from the insecurity in other regions.
Nzuko Umunna urged Attahiru to clear the air on “this very disturbing issue” and explain the order it described as overzealousness, so as to douse the tension and rumours of planned extra-judicial killings.
Nation
FG To Distribute Farm Inputs To Farmers
The Federal Government says it will soon commence the distribution of agricultural inputs to Nigerian farmers for the 2021 Wet Season farming.
Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, announced this yesterday while speaking with The Tide source in Abuja.
Ogaziechi said the distribution was to enhance production of food and balanced nutrition, create more jobs, and boost wet season farming.
“Government has commenced activities to encourage farmers with the roll-out of free inputs distribution to 7,500 small scale women farmers from the North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.
Ogaziechi said the Ministry had performed similar exercises in Kaduna, Oyo, Kogi, Cross River, Imo, Kebbi, Jigawa, Gombe and Borno states by assisting smallholders’ farmers with quality inputs.
He disclosed that the Federal Government had foreclosed the 2020 roll out of inputs distribution to farmers, saying “ hopefully, we will commence the 2021 inputs distribution soonest”.
“The Federal Government is also disbursing inputs at a subsidised rate in order to encourage farmers and increase production,” Ogaziechi said.
He said that during the pandemic, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture had given out subsidised 5,000 metric tonnes of maize in support of poultry farmers.
Ogaziechi explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of the maize from the National Strategic Grains Reserve to support the Poultry Association of Nigeria.
He said it was at a subsidised rate of N90,000 per metric tonne as against the market price of N170,000 then.
Ogaziechi said that release was also part of the general release of the Presidential 70,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains palliative to vulnerable Nigerians.
He said the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono also allocated 12,500 metric tonnes of food ration to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, HajiyaSadiyaFarouq, for victims of disasters.
Ogaziechi said the 12,500 tonnes were from the Minna silos in Niger State which was also part of the National Strategic Food Reserve.
He said the ministry also simultaneously released the rest of the assorted food items as directed by President Buhari from its silos in Gusau; Zamfara, Dutsin Ma; Katsina State, Yola; Adamawa, Lafia; Nassarawa and Ilesha; Osun.
Ogaziechi said that the Federal Government had a lot of agricultural inputs in its warehouses waiting for farmers to buy at subsidized rates.
He said that government was mindful of, and took serious consideration on food security by stacking up food in the silos.
Ogaziechi said government had 33 silos complexes nationwide with 19 under concession out of the 33, adding that government still had 14 silos under its management.
Nation
Expert Wants Greater Investment In Food Security
An agricultural extension expert, Dr Bala Shehu, has called on tiers of government to prioritise greater investment in transportation and storage facilities to boost food security.
Shehu told The Tide source that the availability of these facilitates would attract private investment, improve access to purchased inputs, credits and enhance marketing efficiency in the sector.
According to him, key constraints impeding sustainable and increased agricultural productivity in Nigeria are low access to financial facilities, inadequate extension and advisory services.
Shehu, who is the Zonal Officer, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liason Services, North Central Zone, also listed challenges of gender inequality, poor road infrastructure and storage constraints.
He noted that there was a well-established relationship between the availability of infrastructure and agricultural productivity in Nigeria.
He said: “This is being hindered by the non-availability of infrastructures such as road networks, post-harvest storage and irrigation technology.
“Other types of infrastructure such as telecommunications and electricity supply also play a major role, but the impact is more evenly dispersed across all sectors of an economy.
“Limited or poor-quality roads and rail transportation inhibit timely access to inputs, increase costs of inputs and decrease access to output markets.”
On limited access to financial facilities, Shehu said agriculture is a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP and small-scale farmers play a dominant role in this contribution.
He, however. said agricultural productivity and growth were hindered by limited access to credit facilities.
He said modernising agriculture required a large infusion of credit to finance the use of purchased inputs such as fertilizers, improved seeds, insecticides and additional labour.
Shehu noted that agricultural extension and advisory service had been at the forefront in the delivery of adequate information and technologies to farmers for increased productivity.
He said agricultural extension and advisory service were saddled with the responsibility of disseminating innovation to transform agricultural production for food security and economic development of agrarian communities.
“Agricultural extension and advisory services occupy a strategic position in the agricultural production cycle, as it connects the farmers and research scientists and between farmers and policymakers”.
On challenges of gender inequality, he noted that women constituted a huge portion of the agricultural sector, yet, their productive capacity remains constrained and considerably lower than their male counterparts.
Nation
National Theatre Gets New Board, Soon
General Manager of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Prof. Sunday Ododo, has disclosed that a new board would be set up to run the 44-year-old complex when the ongoing renovation is completed.
Ododo made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to his office by Mr Ephraims Sheyin, Head of Lagos Operations of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“There is an arrangement in place called ‘Theatre Partners,’ which brings the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers Committee together, as partners.
“With the new arrangement, the board, which will be made up of five members, will oversee the affairs of the new National Theatre.
“Two of the members will come from the Federal Government, with another two from CBN Bankers Committee.
“One of the two from the Fedeal Government will be the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the complex, while the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture will appoint the second person who will be the Chairman of the board.
“The CBN Bankers Committee will also supply two members. Four of us will sit and head hunt a facility manager who will manage the new facility.
“Whoever is appointed will join four of us at the board as the fifth person,” he said.
Ododo, however, said that the new arrangement would not affect the mandate of the National Theatre to project and preserve the national cultural heritage and present same to both Nigerians and people worldwide.
He said that the National Theatre also had a mandate to hunt for talents and make them fruitful for professional engagement.
Ododo assured Lagos residents that the ongoing renovation, which he said was showing “visible progress”, would not affect activities at the food court area of the National Theatre, popularly referred to as “Abeigi.”
