Sallah: Kano Deploys 1,000 Personnel For Traffic Control
The Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), has deployed 1000 personnel to manage traffic flow during the Eid-el-fitr celebration in the state.
Public Relations Officer of the agency, Malam Nabilusi Abubakar, said in a press statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Kano.
He said the agency would collaborate with other agencies to ensure effective enforcement of traffic rules at strategic routes, including those leading to Eid Prayer grounds.
“The Agency deemed it necessary to deploy large number of its personnel during the festivity considering large turnout of vehicles and other road users recorded during the period.
“The officers have been charged to ensure motorists and other road users comply with all the State laws with regards to driving and use of roads so as to prevent unnecessary traffic hold-ups recorded during such festivities in the past.
“KAROTA warns anyone who violates traffic laws during the season, as some unscrupulous persons have made it a habit to engage in dangerous driving endangering their lives and those of others, will be arrested and prosecuted”, he said.
Abubakar added that the Managing Director of the agency, Dr Baffa Dan’agundi, warned that the personnel would apprehend underage drivers and motorcyclists.
“Any child caught driving would be arrested, fined and have his vehicle seized just as reckless driving and over speeding would also be dealt with”, he said.
Expert Wants Greater Investment In Food Security
An agricultural extension expert, Dr Bala Shehu, has called on tiers of government to prioritise greater investment in transportation and storage facilities to boost food security.
Shehu told The Tide source that the availability of these facilitates would attract private investment, improve access to purchased inputs, credits and enhance marketing efficiency in the sector.
According to him, key constraints impeding sustainable and increased agricultural productivity in Nigeria are low access to financial facilities, inadequate extension and advisory services.
Shehu, who is the Zonal Officer, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liason Services, North Central Zone, also listed challenges of gender inequality, poor road infrastructure and storage constraints.
He noted that there was a well-established relationship between the availability of infrastructure and agricultural productivity in Nigeria.
He said: “This is being hindered by the non-availability of infrastructures such as road networks, post-harvest storage and irrigation technology.
“Other types of infrastructure such as telecommunications and electricity supply also play a major role, but the impact is more evenly dispersed across all sectors of an economy.
“Limited or poor-quality roads and rail transportation inhibit timely access to inputs, increase costs of inputs and decrease access to output markets.”
On limited access to financial facilities, Shehu said agriculture is a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP and small-scale farmers play a dominant role in this contribution.
He, however. said agricultural productivity and growth were hindered by limited access to credit facilities.
He said modernising agriculture required a large infusion of credit to finance the use of purchased inputs such as fertilizers, improved seeds, insecticides and additional labour.
Shehu noted that agricultural extension and advisory service had been at the forefront in the delivery of adequate information and technologies to farmers for increased productivity.
He said agricultural extension and advisory service were saddled with the responsibility of disseminating innovation to transform agricultural production for food security and economic development of agrarian communities.
“Agricultural extension and advisory services occupy a strategic position in the agricultural production cycle, as it connects the farmers and research scientists and between farmers and policymakers”.
On challenges of gender inequality, he noted that women constituted a huge portion of the agricultural sector, yet, their productive capacity remains constrained and considerably lower than their male counterparts.
National Theatre Gets New Board, Soon
General Manager of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Prof. Sunday Ododo, has disclosed that a new board would be set up to run the 44-year-old complex when the ongoing renovation is completed.
Ododo made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to his office by Mr Ephraims Sheyin, Head of Lagos Operations of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“There is an arrangement in place called ‘Theatre Partners,’ which brings the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers Committee together, as partners.
“With the new arrangement, the board, which will be made up of five members, will oversee the affairs of the new National Theatre.
“Two of the members will come from the Federal Government, with another two from CBN Bankers Committee.
“One of the two from the Fedeal Government will be the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the complex, while the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture will appoint the second person who will be the Chairman of the board.
“The CBN Bankers Committee will also supply two members. Four of us will sit and head hunt a facility manager who will manage the new facility.
“Whoever is appointed will join four of us at the board as the fifth person,” he said.
Ododo, however, said that the new arrangement would not affect the mandate of the National Theatre to project and preserve the national cultural heritage and present same to both Nigerians and people worldwide.
He said that the National Theatre also had a mandate to hunt for talents and make them fruitful for professional engagement.
Ododo assured Lagos residents that the ongoing renovation, which he said was showing “visible progress”, would not affect activities at the food court area of the National Theatre, popularly referred to as “Abeigi.”
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Nigeria to 2,066.
The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559.
The NCDC made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle late on Wednesday.
Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 people since the virus hit Africa’s most populous nation on February 27 last year.
NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively.
Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.
According to the public health agency, the country’s active cases stand at 7,092.
It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.
Meanwhile, the public health agency disclosed that the coronavirus could live on surfaces for several hours.
“#TakeResponsibility to limit or avoid sharing personal items such as the Quran, prayer mats and kettles for ablution.
“Wear face mask, observe physical distancing and wash your hands.
“Let’s celebrate EidAlFitr safely,” the agency advised.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency had said that only people from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.
The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers, although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.
As at May 12, Nigeria has inoculated a total of 1,748, 242, representing 86.9 per cent of the 4.1 million Oxford/Astrazenecavaccine received in the country on March 2 this year.
The Presidential Steering Committee has also approved the commencement of the second dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccination in all states of the federation and the FCT.
