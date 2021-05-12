Rivers United fc’s Midfielder Targets 15 Goals

The newly signed Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Midfielder Paul Acquah, has set a target to score 15 goals for his club in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

He stated that he came to the club to contribute his own quota to enable the team achieve its target this season.

Acquah, who came in as substitute stated this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Sunday shortly after the game against Dakkada FC in the match day 20 of the NPFL at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt.

The Ghanaian expressed happiness for scoring his first goal for his team, adding that he has set a target to score 15 goals before the league season ends.

“I feel happy as a new player and I have started scoring.

It is a great joy for me, I am here to help my team to achieve their target.

I set a target for myself to score 15 goals before the season will end “ Acquah said.

He promised to reciprocate the confidence reposed in him by the technical manager, Stanley Eguma, saying that he will do all within his power to support the team in every level of the game.

The midfielder used the medium to call on United fans and supporters to keep praying for the team and support them, adding that without their support they cannot achieve anything.

“I am here to achieve something with the pride of Rivers,” he stated.

By: Kiadum Edookor