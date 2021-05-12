Rivers NAWOJ Prays For Peace, Unity Of Nigeria

Worried by the incessant killings across the country, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, yesterday, joined it’s national body and millions of Nigerians, in a special prayer session for God’s swift intervention for an end to the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The women, who were adorned in red, signifying bloodshed in Nigeria, also carried placards with various inscriptions, crying for calm and peace in Nigeria.

With the theme, ‘Oh God heal our land”, which was drawn from 2 Chronicles, Chapter 7, verse 14, the women cried out for God’s mercy and healing upon Nigeria.

Led by the Deputy National President, NAWOJ, Mrs Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu; and Rivers State Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana; they cried out to God in prayers, as God has a special empathy for women, saying that the wailing will not go unanswered.

According to them, the only solution to Nigeria’s predicament was for the people to return to God for mercy and intervention.

They called for continued prayers and supplication to end insecurity and all forms of violence in Nigeria.

The leaders called on journalists in the country to de-escalate reports on violence, kidnapping and other social vices but channel their reports to aid the promoting of peace.

The former Acting Chairman, NUJ, Rivers State Council, Uche Agbam; and Assistant Secretary, Ilanye Jumbo; said the significance of the Solemn Assembly was to turn back to God, fulfill the Scriptures and stand in the gap for their families and leaders.

They advised Nigerians to always seek the face of God for the peace of the country, stressing that if that was done, God will answer all prayers, wipe away tears, and bring back joy and normalcy to the country.

The Solemn Assembly was held simultaneously in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to plead for mercy and healing of the country.