Ogunbote Critical Of Players After Defeat
Sunshine Stars of Akure gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote is critical of his players following their defeat to Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last Sunday.
The Owena Whales suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Promise Keepers to continue their terrible run of form in 2021.
Charles Atsimene scored the opener for the hosts with a composed finish 10 minutes from the break, before Sadeeq Yusuf restored the parity for the visitors.
Poor defending allowed Seth Mayi to win the match for the hosts as he struck 20 minutes from time off a goalmouth scramble.
Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, who handed Kehinde Adedipe and Jamiu Alimi second debut for the club was not impressed with how his side defended.
“We lost the match to a careless moment and we were unable to make up for it. That’s the price of being careless.”
“If I tell you the positives that means I am letting out my team’s strength. I will not comment on the referee; he should know why just a minute was added at the end of regulation time,” he told the newsmen during the post-match conference.
The Akure landlords, next host Jigawa Golden Stars on matchday 21.
Super Eagles, Cameroon To Play Friendly In Austria, June 4
It is been confirmed, the Indomi table Lions of Cameroon will face everlasting foes, Super Eagles of Nigeria, in a classic international friendly next month.
This comes after both nations opted to stay active despite CAF’s decision to push forward the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers from the June FIFA window to the September 2021 window.
The old age foes will have to fold their sleeves for another round of bare-knuckled battle when they clash in Austria next month.
It would be the first meeting between the West African neighbours since that nail-biting five-goal thriller in the eight final of the July 2019 which handed Nigeria an AFCON quarter-final berth after winning by an odd goal.
Overall, Cameroon and Nigeria have met 23 times with Nigeria the most successful in their meetings as they have won 12 times and lost only four of those games, with the rest ending up in draws.
Their first official meeting dates back to 1960 in an international friendly with the game ending in a barren draw.
Nigeria then tasted identical 3-1 victories in the next two meetings, one a tie at the Nkrumah Cup in 1961 and the following year in an international friendly.
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has submitted a list of 35 players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the upcoming international friendly games in Austria in June.
The list which will be made public next week, owngoalnigeria.com gathered has two new players who are being rewarded for their fine form for their respective European teams with a call up to the Super Eagles.
Aside the duo, the coach stuck with the majority of players who he has been working with the past few years since he was appointed coach of the team.
“Just two new names for now. Players who have done so well so far. The rest are mainly the ones who have been with the team the past few years. It should be released in two weeks time,” a source said.
Super Eagles will no doubt play two games during the June international window for national teams after the postponement of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Talks are presently advanced with the African duo of Cameroon and Senegal with Germany also an option that Rohr wants ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.
Oborududu Hopeful In Tokyo Olympics
Commonwealth games 68Kg Women wrestling defending Champion Blessing Oborodudu has stated that she earnestly wants a medal end to the Tokyo Olympics following the resumption of camping this midweek in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital where they will be camped till early August.
Oborodudu speaking in a chat gathered by Tidesports source said she believes having been part of the last two editions of the Olympics as a newbie in 2012 and 2016 where she really didn’t go far, she is experienced enough this time to push and achieve a medal at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
