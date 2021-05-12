Nwakali Denies Plan To Dump Nigeria

Nigerian midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has refuted claims that he is on the verge of dumping Nigeria for another country.

Reports circulated in the media that the former Arsenal midfielder was ready to switch allegiance to unnamed European nation in order to boost his chance of playing regular international football.

Nwakali captained national U17 team to the 2015 U17 team World Cup in Chile and went on to feature for Flying Eagles and Olympic Eagles, but he is yet to earn a call to the senior national team, Super Eagles.

While the Alcorcon midfielder is still waiting for his first senior call up, his former U17 teammates, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have both become mainstays in Super Eagles.

Reports however suggested that the player was frustrated by his lack of invitation in the Super Eagles and he was ready to try his luck elsewhere.

In his reaction, the 22 years old denied the reports and maintained that he was committed to the country, and urged Nigerians to ignore reports that stated otherwise.

“Dear Fellow Nigerians, contrary to reports circulating in the media, I remain committed to serving my country. It is always an honour to wear the green and white of Nigeria and it is my dream to continue to do so. I categorically deny these reports and will continue to work hard until I am called upon. I am hugely proud to have represented Nigeria at various levels and am grateful to have had these opportunities in my career thus far. I have never considered playing for another nation and continuing to play for Nigeria at international level remains my priority,” he said In a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

Nwakali is currently contracted to La Liga side, Huesca, but he was on a season-long loan at Spanish Segunda Division side, Alcorcon.