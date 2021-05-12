‘LMC Is Frustrating Private Clubs’

Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League side FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Chukwuma Ubah, says the League Management Company is frustrating the efforts of private clubs in the league.

Ubah spoke with our correspondent after match officials awarded visitors MFM FC the maximum points in their match-day 20 fixture after hosts IfeanyiUbah did not show up for Sunday’s encounter, which was scheduled for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu by 2pm.

Ubah told our correspondent that there was no communication from the LMC informing them that the game was in Enugu.

“I don’t know about the three points they awarded to MFM, because we have not played. We were already in our stadium here in Nnewi and there was no directive for us to go to Enugu.

“Whatever it is, it is so obvious that the league and the system do not permit private investors, this is very obvious. It is so glaring that they do not encourage private investors to run clubs in the NPFL,” Ubah told Tidesports source.

He accused the LMC of not giving the club fair hearing.

“We apprehended the fan who assaulted the referee and handed him over to the match commissioner, but the match commissioner released him after he pleaded. We did our part by apprehending the culprit.