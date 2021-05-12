Features
How Effective Is UNICEF’s Intervention For Girls?
Girls for Girls project (G4G) is the intervention of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) aimed at promoting and sustaining girl-child education in the northern part of the country.
UNICEF believes that G4G will contribute to the retention goal of Girls Education Programme Three (GEP3) by supporting girls in schools to complete primary education and aspire to higher levels of education.
It, therefore, makes the initiative an integral part of GEP3 to be implemented in the northern part of the country in collaboration with the UNICEF Nigeria, the Federal Government and the United Kingdom Department of International Development (UKAID).
According to UNICEF, the project is to attract additional one million girls to school and empower them with knowledge, skills and confidence needed to remain in school and complete the full course of education.
Girls Education Project, established in 2016 with strategic aim of encouraging girls in schools was nevertheless end in 2020.
UNICEF Education Specialist, Azuka Menkiti, noted that G4G project was meant for girls in schools from primary four to six and it would bring additional one million girls to school in the area.
Menkiti also said that more than 15, 303 girls had been enrolled under three states in the north-western states with more than 4,399 of the girls from Zamfara, 5,284 girls from Bauchi State and 5,620 girls from Katsina State.
“Within the GEP3, the goal is to bring additional one million girls to school. We also hope to create an environment where girls will be supported to live above the poverty line for themselves and for their communities.
“This programme is to look for those who are in schools; and the major concern for us is to ensure that the girls are in school.
“Within the past six months that this initiative started, a lot of changes have happened in schools in the northern part of the country.
“We have 15, 303 girls who have been enrolled in 813 G4G groups in 300 schools across 18 local government areas in Zamfara, Bauchi and Katsina States’’, she said.
The educationist said that in Katsina State, more than half of the girls did not conclude their primary education as they were either given out in marriages or refused to be educated.
She said that with the introduction of the G4G, access to equitable education, early learning and basic education had increased.
Menkiti added that the initiative had led to the formation of an association responsible for the mentoring of the girl-child in the three pilot states.
She explained that G4G groups would be established in more than 8,000 primary and Qur’anic schools by 2019, noting that UNICEF would be partnering with state governments to sustain the project.
Similarly, Executive Director, Life Helpers Initiative Zamfara, Mr Tayo Fatinikun, said that the initiative had helped the state to develop girls’ interest in education, skills acquisitions and health matters.
Fatinikun said that the 4,399 girls enrollment were spread across 100 selected schools in six local government areas of Zamfara Anka, Talata-Mafara, Shinkafi, Kaura-Namoda, Bugudu and Tsafe.
He added that each of the schools had three mentors who were trained to relate with the girls on their challenges, observing that 960 girls were also trained on social, vocational and health based issues.
“Zamfara is one of the educationally disadvantaged states of the federation with very poor and low enrollment, retention level and strong disparity between boys and girls enrollment.
“Our targets are the children, women of reproductive age, youth and the community structures,’’ he said.
He admitted that there had been state involvement through creative and dynamic leadership of State’s Universal Basic Education Board.
This feat nonetheless, Fatinikun said that insecurity in some communities and local government area have hindered the educational progress of some girls.
“Some communities are very volatile and so there is need for the government to provide security for schools in the area.
“Low infrastructure development is another threat to the education of the girl-child; so there is need to provide quality facilities conducive for learning for the girls,’’ he said.
Mothers Association, a group which was formed to boost G4G initiative, therefore, appealed to the state government to empower parents, especially women; and mentors so that children would be able to further their education.
The chairperson of the association, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, made the appeal at a field trip on the assessment of the project implementation at the Tudun Wada Primary School, Talata-Mafara, Zamfara.
Amina said that while the men struggled for daily up-keep of the family, the women should be encouraged through empowerment programme to run small scale businesses and assist in ensuring that their children were given quality education.
The chairperson, however, commended UNICEF support for the initiative, noting that it had inculcated more discipline, hygiene and zeal to search for knowledge among the children.
Some of the beneficiaries have also pledged to re-enrol their out-of-school peers back to classes through G4G project.
One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Abba, 13, said that the G4G programme had improved her status in her community and also encouraged her peers to go to school.
Abba, who said she was aspiring to be a social worker, expressed happiness over the support and encouragement she received from her parents for her education.
Similarly, Ummi Hassan, another beneficiary, said that the project had improved her in skills acquisition as well as given her the zeal to remain in school to complete education.
According to her, through interaction with peers and mentoring techniques employed by participating pupils in the G4G, she has successfully re-enrolled about 10 out-of-school-girls back to the classroom.
“Since I started participating in the G4G meetings, I learnt that basic education is all I need to achieve my desire of becoming a doctor to help women in my community.
“Therefore, I have pledged to encourage and re-enrol my peers that were in the past attending school and later drop out to come back,’’ she said.
Also, Hadiza Isa, a primary six pupil, observed that the G4G project introduced by UNICEF would end girl-child molestation in their schools and community at large.
“Our mentors said that we should not allow boys or men to touch our body because we want education. Our body should be for me alone and that whoever does that, we should tell them no,” she said.
Adeyemi writes for News Agency of Nigeria.
By: Funmilayo Adeyemi
Features
Private Varsities And Educational Dev In Nigeria
The federal government on April 8 presented provisional licences to 20 new private universities bringing the total number of private universities in Nigeria to 99. The approved universities are, Topfaith University Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranatha University, Mgbidi, Imo State;Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State; Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State; Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State and others.
Presenting the licences, the Minister of Education, Mallam AdamuAdamu, represented by his Minister of State, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, was quoted as saying that the approval of the establishment of these universities was a testimony to the continued partnership of the federal government with the private sector in education development in the country.
With the population surge in the country, increasing demand for university education, crumbling facilities in the public universities, unpredictable academic calendar owing to incessant strike, inadequate funding of the public higher institutions, dwindling education standard, among other factors, came the need for private investment in the universities to replicate the success story in both primary and secondary schools.
It is generally believed that with the involvement of non-state actors religious organisations, corporate bodies and entrepreneurs in the education sector, the story of university education in Nigeria will change for the better both in delivery of qualitative education, better infrastructure, more access to university education and others.
So, since 1999 when the first three private universities – Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun-State; Igbinedion University, Okada-Benin, Edo State; and Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State were licensed following the lifting of the hitherto ban on establishment of private universities by the military government, there has been a steady rise in the number of private universities in the country. From three institutions 22 years ago, we now have 99 accredited private universities.
However, whether the upsurge of private universities has impacted positively on the education sector in Nigeria as envisaged is debatable. While some protagonists of private universities believe that education in Nigeria has greatly improved in the past two decades of existence of private universities and more of it will guarantee a more solid education sector, the antagonists say the burgeoning of private universities portends a threat to quality education in Nigeria.
For, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the proliferation of private varsities in Nigeria will not address the inherent problems confronting tertiary institutions. He said during a newspaper interview that ”Proliferation of private universities in the last two decades or so has not and cannot solve the problems. Government needs to expand facilities and employ more academics in both federal and state universities to accommodate more indigent candidates seeking university admission.
“Again, the proliferation of private universities is over-stretching academics in the existing public universities. Most of these private universities are unleashed on Nigerians without concrete and realistic human resource development plans.
“So, they poach on academics in older universities to attract them mostly as visiting, part-time and adjunct lecturers. The few permanent lecturers in most of these private universities are employed under conditions that are not labour friendly.
“If you look closely, many of the seasoned lecturers listed by most private universities only exist on paper because their roles are pushed to the less qualified lecturers. These and other sharp practices by many private universities are negatively impacting the quality of university education in country.
The ASUU president also noted the school fees of most private universities are beyond the reach of the poor thereby making it impossible to attract quality students from this group which he said constitute about 70% of admission applicants.
Corroborating Ogunyemi’s views was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Communication and Linguistics Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Christopher Ochonogor. He observed that though the increasing number of private universities may increase the chances of more people gaining admission; provide employment for a few individuals, the quality of their products is still very regrettable, noting that many of them lack adequate manpower, infrastructure and equipment and their staff are poorly remunerated when compared with their counterparts in public institutions.
He blamed the regulatory body – the National Universities Commission (NUC) for part of the lapses in the universities. According to him, the NUC is not doing what is expected of it because they do the accreditation, resource verification and see the same lecturers being recycled from one university to another and do nothing about it. “They are supposed to pay impromptu visits to the universities but they always give some months’ notice. So, these people will do a lot of window dressing, borrow a lot of things, including lecturers, borrow adjunct staff from wherever and fill up the place. Immediately the NUC members leave, those things will disappear and the students will just be there,” he disclosed.
Ochonogor opined that instead of floating more universities, the government should monitor the existing ones and ensure that they are operating optimally and that the set standard is maintained so that the best result will be achieved.
However, another lecturer, Dr. (Mrs.) Chizoba Ezeme, believes that private universities have an edge over those of the public because the lecturers are better supervised and are more committed to their duties; they are better equipped; they have modern teaching and assessment methods; they have faster academic calendars without disruptions; the students are thoroughly monitored to ensure they take their academics seriously; adequate amenities and conducive learning environment are provided, the infrastructures are well maintained and not overstretched and there is zero tolerance for cultism (especially in faith-based universities).
Ezeme averred that the engagement of part-time lecturers and borrowing of equipment both from within and outside the school for accreditation is not peculiar to private tertiary institutions rather it cuts across both public and private universities.
As a way out, she suggested that NUC should ensure that staff used for accreditation are permanent staff of the particular university or department; insist that all equipment for accreditation must be engraved so they cannot be used outside a particular department or institution as the case may be.
Some other analysts have also looked at the contribution of private universities to nation-building in terms of their multiplier effects. In the views of a renowned Port Harcourt based journalist, Mr. Olalekan Ige, creation of more private universities means more employment for the citizens, increased revenue for the government and more development for the host communities. He noted that the ancillary services associated with thes� institutions – fast food joints, banks, hostels, super markets, business centers and many more, will increase the purchasing power of people within and around their communities.
He further argued that with a population of over 200 million people with about 60% of the population under the age of 25, less than 200 universities in the country, both public and private, is grossly inadequate, disclosing that the United States of America whose population is somehow close to that of Nigeria has close to 4000 universities. “Over two to three million candidates sit for JAMB every year. How many are admitted? Less than 500 people are admitted into the universities and you begin to ask, where do the rest go to?” He queried.
Ige submitted that while there is a need to provide safety nets for those who do not want to go to the universities through skills acquisition and the likes, more universities should be licensed to cater for the huge number of candidates seeking university education. He however, advised that NUC strictly adheres to the template for granting license to private universities, insisting that all the criteria are fulfilled by intending university owners
Other suggestions by these experts on how to have more formidable universities in the country include: regular monitoring of both private and public universities by the NUC and the federal Ministry of Education to ensure that high standards are maintained at all times; minimum requirement especially for teaching staff should be maintained by private universities; proper funding of the universities and education generally; government should respect whatever contract they go into with both the academic and non-academic staff unions of the universities so as to minimise strike actions; the infrastructural rot and decay in public universities, as comprehensively documented in the 2012 Federal Government’s Needs Assessment Report of Public Universities, should be addressed without further delay .
Charles Bradford, an American lawyer and former Governor of Oklahoma, USA once said, “No other investment yields as great a return as the investment in education. An educated workforce is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy”. Therefore, as analysts opined, the NUC should live up to its mission statement which is “to ensure the orderly development of a well-coordinated and productive university system that will guarantee quality and relevant education for national development and global competitiveness”.
The competition from increased private delivery of education can generate improved performance among both public and private schools and lead to the much-needed development if the right steps are taken to put things in proper perspective, they insisted.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Features
Should Daughters Inherit Father’s Property?
Recently a court in one of the southern states nullified the practice of denying female children the right to inherit their father’s property. The ruling confirms that the female child can inherit her father’s property. It is good but how the message is going to be sent to the villages at the grassroots calls for concern.
This issue of women inheriting directly from their lineage is supposed to be translated to the rural areas. This will give them a sense of belonging.
One thing is for the government or a competent court to make and interpret such law, another is for kinsmen to obey and allow the female children inherit their father’s wealth.
There are those who hold tightly to the cultural practice that females should not inherit their father’s property because, according to them, women get married out. Some people have vowed not to, feeling that if a daughter partakes in the share of her father’s property, she will take the proceeds to her husband’s house. Even as educated as some persons are, and having attained certain levels in the society, they still hold to the opinion.They claim that it is African culture. In some rural areas they don’t bother whether such laws are in existence and view it as imported.
Another group say there is nothing wrong in that since the woman came from such lineage. For them, such idea is primitive and archaic in this 21st century.
A legal practitioner, Chidi Enyie explained that every female child has a right of inheritance.
Citing Section 42 Sub 1&2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, he said that every person has a right to freedom from discrimination.
He said that was invoked in Ukoje Vs Ukoje (2020) where the Supreme Court came to a judgement that no person by reason of sex shall be discriminated against by reason of sex from inheriting the property of the parents. The same way the males are entitled to inheritance, that’s the same females are entitled.
According to Barr. Enyie, the issue of sharing inheritance comes into play when a deceased parent dies intestate, that is dying without a WILL, but if it is when there is a WILL, it means the deceased person has done the sharing of the property in the WILL.
“In most cases, it happens when there is a WILL. In our custom in Nigeria, they tend to favour the male child, but the Supreme Court judgement remains the name unless it is reversed in later decisions”, he said.
His words: “As it is, the barrier of discrimination has been nullified. Both male and female can inherit. Even if she dies, her children are supposed to continue the ownership of the property, they are supposed to inherit their mum. It can continue to run from generation to generation in that lineage”.
He pointed out that it depends largely on the type of marriage as sometimes in a customary marriage, the custom of the people will apply so long as the custom is not repugnant to national justice, equity and God conscience, then the custom will apply.
But in a Statutory marriage, Esien vs Esien (1934), he said that the Supreme Court came out with a decision that if it is the biological father of the child and not the customary father of the child.
“But ignorance on the part of the society tries to hamper the execution of the judgement of the Supreme Court”, he insisted.
He maintained that the judgement of Ukeje vs Ukeje is being criticised by the Ibo tribe that it wants to nullify their customs stressing that it should not prescribe what their custom should be.
He advocated that women should remain vibrant and contend for their right until awareness is created about the equality of both sex.
A pharmacist, Mr. Edet Okong, said such issue is prevalent in Nigeria because of poverty and illiteracy while it is not practised in other countries.
He noted that women have a share in his family whenever they are sharing things.
He asked: “Is it not somebody from that family that gave birth to the woman?”
A legal practitioner, Mr. Ejike Uboh, noted that the issue of inheritance has to be handled by the court.
He said that NGOs need to carry out a lot of campaigns to the rural areas to be able to change the mindset of people who still hold into such cultural practice.
Uboh said that females inheriting their father’s property is good and traceable to the Holy scripture and called on FIDA and traditional rulers who are the embodiment of customs to sensitise people giving reasons why such practice should stop.
A mechanic, Nude Ikegwuru, insisted that it is impossible for a daughter to inherit her father’s property and argued that women are exempted from paying levies in some communities and so should not.
He made reference to the Aba women riot of 1929 which prevents women from paying tax in Nigeria.
A businessman, Gold Ibokwe, said that such laws and decision by the government should be taken seriously as time goes on.
According to a medical laboratory scientist, Ebere Nduidi, “when a woman is not married, she should have right to any property in her father’s home but when she gets married, I don’t think that is necessary.”
He emphasised that when a woman gets married, she changes her name and start answering her husband’s name, becomes somebody’s wife and so should not as she has been legally married.
Although he argued that the daughter can if it is her biological father’s property and not a general family case and insisted that if she gets the property before the death of the father, she should not return it.
“Fathers have the right to WILL properties to their daughters if they want. They have equal opportunity as the male children”, he opined.
An entrepreneur, Davies Peter, said a woman can inherit her father’s property while she is alive and after her lifetime, the property should be released to the family.
According to him, since she bears the name of another family, the children shouldn’t continue the inheritance.
He advised that natural justice has to take its course instead of imported law while the laws be properly looked into and maintained that there should be some exception to the interpretation of some of the law as regards Nigeria and Africa generally.
He said although some of the laws are treated based on the fact that women are referred to as the weaker sex and they try to wave certain things.
He cautioned that people should not bring what is impracticable into existence and argued that male and female are not equal.
Mr. Kayode Ojo, an Architect asked: “Don’t you think that when you give a woman land in her father’s house, another one in her husband’s house, it will be too much?
“ A man and a woman is a family, the husband and the children, so she should inherit in her husband’s house”, he noted.
Although the law supersedes tradition, he said, but that is if he wants to give the land to his daughter, at the end of the day, it is her own and insisted that tradition cannot prove the law wrong.
A pharmacist, Mary Udoh, said that fathers should be sensitised about writing Wills before death, so that if a property is bequeathed to whether a female or male, nobody under the law can take it away from such child.
An engineer, Emeka Obi, said what one may call cultural barriers and taboos is a common problem in Nigeria.
As he puts it: “People’s customs and traditions are peculiar to those who practice them. If according to the way of life of a given people, their daughters don’t have a place in the family inheritance, so be it, but if out of love or goodluck, a father Wills a property to any of his daughters, I have no problem with that”.
A nurse, Mary Uche, in her own view said: “ This is a welcome development. We are more of girls in my house than boys. “Could you believe that we lost our Dad, we the girls buried him but the boys took all the properties. And even if a woman dies, all her properties will be given to the sons’ wives. The only things given to the girls are clothes, if you demand more, they will tell you to go and inherit your husband’s house. If you are single, they will tell you to go and marry”.
The consequence of denying the female child the right of inheritance of father’s property is that if it comes to a situation where she is expected to contribute to family pressures, definitely she will withdraw.
I’m not sure that any property can be too much to be owned by a woman. If she has properties both in her father’s house and husband’s home, better for the children; after all, they were not stolen but inherited from grandparents.
Religious leaders should preach more to the populace on improving the lives of people in the society.
Traditional rulers, NGOs should continually have dialogue and pass the messages down to the grassroots and perhaps to those in the urban centers no matter how learned and their level of exposure.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
