Nation
Gov Matawalle Presents Cars To Media Houses, Others In Zamfara
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Monday presented nine new Peugeot 406 cars to the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), RATTAWU and all media outfits based in the state.
The governor had earlier announced the donations when he hosted media executives and practitioners to break the Ramadan fast at his residence.
The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, said his decision to purchase and distribute vehicles to media outfits was aimed at ameliorating transport difficulties faced by the organisations.
He said the gesture would also help the beneficiaries cut costs and retain employees, especially when the Coronavirus pandemic affected global economy.
“The media is critical not only for disseminating knowledge about government policies and programmes, but also for receiving feedback from the public about how government has touched their lives.
“My administration has always been media friendly, l have offered a number of support and assistance to the state chapter of the NUJ and individual media corporations.
“The state-owned media outfits have not been left out because we have awarded contracts, worth N560,060,350.32 for the renovation and supply of equipment to the Zamfara Radio as well as the sum of N957,131,641.00 for the construction and supply of equipment to Zamfara Television Station while the AM and FM stations are being upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities,” he stated.
He urged media practitioners to always verify and double-check facts before going to press, noting that by doing so, they would help in preserving the dignity of the press and upholding its long-standing ethics.
He prayed that the assistance would further strengthen the cordial ties between the government and members of the press, as well as assist media organisations in reducing costs in order to maintain and enhance the well-being of their employees.
Similarly, the governor donated cars and cash prizes to winners of the Zamfara Radio Ramadan Quiz Competition who participated when the governor featured on the annual event.
One woman went home with three tricycles and three sewing machines, another woman received one tricycle and two sewing machines while two other women got a Peugeot 406 each.
Apart from those who got N100,000 each as consolation prizes, another man collected one Peugeot 406 and a Hajj seat.
Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said the gesture to media organisations in the state is a clear testimony of the good working relationship between Zamfara government and the media.
He urged the practitioners to sustain the tempo of collaborating with government in its fight against banditry and other criminal activities, toward having a peaceful state.
In his vote of thanks on behalf of all the beneficiaries, Chairman, Head of Media Organisations Forum and the Chief Executive Officer of Gamji TV, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Tsafe, thanked the governor for the donations and assured of media continued support and cooperation with the government.
Nation
EU Remains Nigeria’s Largest Trading Partner, Buhari Affirms
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that the European Union (EU), remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria and members of the union the larget investors.
The president also said that the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.
Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said Buhari “appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the union equally remain the largest investors.”
The president thanked the outgoing ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit, that the door to a relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.
Karlsen, who spent four years here, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, many others.
Nation
Sallah: Pray For Sincere Leadership To Save Nigeria, Secondus, Ortom Urge Muslims
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has enjoined Muslim Ummah to pray for the emergence of a genuine leadership to save the Nigerian state.
He stated this in a Sallah message signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, yesterday.
According to Secondus, the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in the position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, warning that “our actions as leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”
He said, “Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it to influence their conduct in and out of office.
“The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnness of the period to influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”
He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which “we cannot achieve good governance.”
Similarly, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, called for sustained prayers to end the worsening insecurity in the country.
The governor stated that he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the challenge posed by the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks, and banditry would be surmounted.
The governor, in a statement issued, yesterday, in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that the peace, security, and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united was a task for all its citizens.
Part of the statement read, “the Governor urges Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.
“He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state was confronted by challenges.
“Governor Ortom assures Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration. He wishes all Muslims peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”
Nation
#EndSARS Report: PSC Moves To Investigate Alleged Police Misconduct
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to investigate alleged police misconduct contained in the report of the Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria, which was presented to the commission in Abuja.
The group, led by Zikora Ibe; and accompanied by Okechukwu Nwanguma, and Kingsley Godwin, presented a report titled, “#EndSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria”.
Speaking while receiving the delegation on behalf of the Chairman of the commission, Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (rtd), said the report was far reaching, adding that the commission would need to further investigate the serious allegations contained in it.
Justice Ogunbiyi said the report contained a lot of allegations and information which the commission will need to verify and commended the group for the painstaking job.
She noted that the commission will continue to do its best to improve the workings of the Nigeria Police Force and will continue to ensure that it operates within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.
In her brief presentation, the Leader of delegation, Zikora Ibe, said the group was demanding that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS must be held accountable.
According to her, “We urge the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to commit to bringing the officers and politicians named and identified by victims in this report to justice for their various roles in perpetrating and aiding police brutality”.
She also demanded for an investigation of alleged black-market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to university teaching hospitals as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.
The group is also demanding that the capacity of oversight bodies like the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission, to enforce discipline in the police should be strengthened.
