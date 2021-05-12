Gov Matawalle Presents Cars To Media Houses, Others In Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Monday presented nine new Peugeot 406 cars to the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), RATTAWU and all media outfits based in the state.

The governor had earlier announced the donations when he hosted media executives and practitioners to break the Ramadan fast at his residence.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, said his decision to purchase and distribute vehicles to media outfits was aimed at ameliorating transport difficulties faced by the organisations.

He said the gesture would also help the beneficiaries cut costs and retain employees, especially when the Coronavirus pandemic affected global economy.

“The media is critical not only for disseminating knowledge about government policies and programmes, but also for receiving feedback from the public about how government has touched their lives.

“My administration has always been media friendly, l have offered a number of support and assistance to the state chapter of the NUJ and individual media corporations.

“The state-owned media outfits have not been left out because we have awarded contracts, worth N560,060,350.32 for the renovation and supply of equipment to the Zamfara Radio as well as the sum of N957,131,641.00 for the construction and supply of equipment to Zamfara Television Station while the AM and FM stations are being upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities,” he stated.

He urged media practitioners to always verify and double-check facts before going to press, noting that by doing so, they would help in preserving the dignity of the press and upholding its long-standing ethics.

He prayed that the assistance would further strengthen the cordial ties between the government and members of the press, as well as assist media organisations in reducing costs in order to maintain and enhance the well-being of their employees.

Similarly, the governor donated cars and cash prizes to winners of the Zamfara Radio Ramadan Quiz Competition who participated when the governor featured on the annual event.

One woman went home with three tricycles and three sewing machines, another woman received one tricycle and two sewing machines while two other women got a Peugeot 406 each.

Apart from those who got N100,000 each as consolation prizes, another man collected one Peugeot 406 and a Hajj seat.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said the gesture to media organisations in the state is a clear testimony of the good working relationship between Zamfara government and the media.

He urged the practitioners to sustain the tempo of collaborating with government in its fight against banditry and other criminal activities, toward having a peaceful state.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of all the beneficiaries, Chairman, Head of Media Organisations Forum and the Chief Executive Officer of Gamji TV, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Tsafe, thanked the governor for the donations and assured of media continued support and cooperation with the government.