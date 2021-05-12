Go Round FC’s Coach Excited Over New Form

Coach of Go Round FC, Ngozi Elechi, says fans and players of the club can start dreaming again, especially after their recent new run of form.

Go Round FC was in Calabar last Sunday morning and beat the home side, Calabar Rovers 2-1 after going a goal and player down.

Elechi said after the game that the time to start dreaming was now.

“The boys knew because I told them that if we had won today, we would be four points clear of the third placed team,” Elechi said after the game.

“We have a home game this weekend against Ekiti United, which we must win to consolidate and continue to think about winning more and making the playoffs.

Elechi added that it was more than just training as there was a lot more they can do to achieve their target.

“There are lots of things we need to do, especially in terms of discipline. We must keep our heads and it is okay of we dream about our intentions which is to qualify for Nigeria Professional Football League next season,” Elechi said.

Go Round went a goal down early in Calabar on Sunday, before Golden Duoye equalised just before half time.

Elvis Maduka was given the marching orders by the referee in the second half and with the host team piling on the pressure to get a winner, Orji Madukwe scored with less than five minutes left on the clock.