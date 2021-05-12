Sports
Go Round FC’s Coach Excited Over New Form
Coach of Go Round FC, Ngozi Elechi, says fans and players of the club can start dreaming again, especially after their recent new run of form.
Go Round FC was in Calabar last Sunday morning and beat the home side, Calabar Rovers 2-1 after going a goal and player down.
Elechi said after the game that the time to start dreaming was now.
“The boys knew because I told them that if we had won today, we would be four points clear of the third placed team,” Elechi said after the game.
“We have a home game this weekend against Ekiti United, which we must win to consolidate and continue to think about winning more and making the playoffs.
Elechi added that it was more than just training as there was a lot more they can do to achieve their target.
“There are lots of things we need to do, especially in terms of discipline. We must keep our heads and it is okay of we dream about our intentions which is to qualify for Nigeria Professional Football League next season,” Elechi said.
Go Round went a goal down early in Calabar on Sunday, before Golden Duoye equalised just before half time.
Elvis Maduka was given the marching orders by the referee in the second half and with the host team piling on the pressure to get a winner, Orji Madukwe scored with less than five minutes left on the clock.
Super Eagles, Cameroon To Play Friendly In Austria, June 4
It is been confirmed, the Indomi table Lions of Cameroon will face everlasting foes, Super Eagles of Nigeria, in a classic international friendly next month.
This comes after both nations opted to stay active despite CAF’s decision to push forward the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers from the June FIFA window to the September 2021 window.
The old age foes will have to fold their sleeves for another round of bare-knuckled battle when they clash in Austria next month.
It would be the first meeting between the West African neighbours since that nail-biting five-goal thriller in the eight final of the July 2019 which handed Nigeria an AFCON quarter-final berth after winning by an odd goal.
Overall, Cameroon and Nigeria have met 23 times with Nigeria the most successful in their meetings as they have won 12 times and lost only four of those games, with the rest ending up in draws.
Their first official meeting dates back to 1960 in an international friendly with the game ending in a barren draw.
Nigeria then tasted identical 3-1 victories in the next two meetings, one a tie at the Nkrumah Cup in 1961 and the following year in an international friendly.
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has submitted a list of 35 players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the upcoming international friendly games in Austria in June.
The list which will be made public next week, owngoalnigeria.com gathered has two new players who are being rewarded for their fine form for their respective European teams with a call up to the Super Eagles.
Aside the duo, the coach stuck with the majority of players who he has been working with the past few years since he was appointed coach of the team.
“Just two new names for now. Players who have done so well so far. The rest are mainly the ones who have been with the team the past few years. It should be released in two weeks time,” a source said.
Super Eagles will no doubt play two games during the June international window for national teams after the postponement of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Talks are presently advanced with the African duo of Cameroon and Senegal with Germany also an option that Rohr wants ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.
Oborududu Hopeful In Tokyo Olympics
Commonwealth games 68Kg Women wrestling defending Champion Blessing Oborodudu has stated that she earnestly wants a medal end to the Tokyo Olympics following the resumption of camping this midweek in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital where they will be camped till early August.
Oborodudu speaking in a chat gathered by Tidesports source said she believes having been part of the last two editions of the Olympics as a newbie in 2012 and 2016 where she really didn’t go far, she is experienced enough this time to push and achieve a medal at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
