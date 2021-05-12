Ict/Telecom
Fraudsters Hack Company’s Account, Transfer N78.8m
Hoodlums suspected to be internet fraudsters have allegedly hacked the account of a company, Great Wall Exchange, and successfully transferred N78,852,881 from the account.
The suspects who are 20 in number, wired the money into three different bank accounts.
Executive Officer of the company, Mr. George Ogbemudia who raised the alarm about the fraudulent conversion of the company’s fund, reported the incident to the police.
Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report during a press briefing in Asaba.
Ali said discreet investigation revealed that the act was allegedly perpetrated by some persons later identified as Chiejina Harry, Adolf Dave, Jeremiah Idaji, Aisosa Destiny, Akeni Ogheneyole and Gift whose surname is unknown.
According to him, 14 other collaborators are still at large.
He said five of the suspects arrested so far were picked up at various locations in Abuja, the nation’s capital; Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub; and Warri in Delta State.
“While one Chiejina Harry was later arrested in Edo state in a hotel where he was hiding.
“He is alleged to be the one who is responsible for disbursing the diverted funds. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
Ict/Telecom
Nigeria To Engage Microsoft For Local Languages Preservation
The Presidency says Nigeria is engaging with tech giant, Microsoft Corporation, in order to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to preserve local languages.
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Innovations, Mr Ife Adebayo, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that democratising access to digital tools and digital skills was a core agenda of the Federal Government.
Adebayo said that he recently had interactions with Nigerians on what the present administration was doing to further encourage ICT startup innovations and other aspects of innovations and technology.
“So, what you find is that since 2016, the vice president has engaged with various technology leaders within the country and outside the country.
“Microsoft is one of them; and in January, he met with Microsoft again and spoke on the need to invest in Nigerians because Nigeria’s biggest resource is human capital.
“So, after various conversations with Microsoft, there were investments that were announced by the vice president and the Microsoft President and the goal is to train five million Nigerians across the country.
“This is going to be democratised and there would be a lot of focus on under-served areas. However everybody will have their opportunity.
“There is also the engagement with Microsoft to be able to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to preserve Nigeria languages starting with of course, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo. So we are working with the Institute of Cultural Orientation.’’
He said that Nigerian languages would be localised in Microsoft products.
According to him, the way one can use Microsoft word and choose German, Spanish and English, one will also be able to choose Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.
“Software developers who are building using Microsoft platforms would be able to build in their languages.
“We also have engagements with the EFCC; for example looking at the loopholes for corruption and how can we use technology to block those loopholes.
“And finally, when you look at connectivity within rural areas, within places that are difficult to reach, how can we use Microsoft to be able to provide broadband services in these areas?
“How can we use these services to be able to provide education and access to health care services?
“ Because when you look at people who spoke about science and technology being theoretical, this is where this comes in, where we are able to provide reach and access to people who in difficulty to reach places.
Ict/Telecom
ICT Firm Upgrades Software For Easier Access To Patients’ Records
Summitech Computing Ltd., an ICT firm, recently, said its hospital management software, “Indigo” was being upgraded for easier access to patients’ records.
The company’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Mr Adekunle Kunle-Hassan, said this at a virtual meeting in Lagos.
According to him, Indigo is a healthcare management software that reduces patient’s waiting time and offers easier access to comprehensive records of patients.
He said the upgraded software would be launched in the coming weeks, and that the upgrade would also come with an expansion programme to increase the reach of its services.
“To strengthen our health system and make it uncompromised, effective, and efficient, Summitech recognised the gap and introduced the first version of Indigo.
“The software is one that finds ways of trimming financial and human resource waste and make the system responsive to the real health needs of the people, and enhance the hospital’s visit experience.
“Indigo was built with the aim of digitising patient records, reducing patient’s waiting time, improving hospital management of its inventory, and payments and access to comprehensive reports.
“This is currently used across eight healthcare centres in Nigeria, including the largest eye clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Kunle-Hassan said.
He assured that the company would remain committed to quality products and services that would address consumers’ needs.
The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr Babatope Olosunde, added that apart from the company’s positive healthcare footprint, Summitech was committed to providing great commercial benefits from its products.
“We ensure that hospitals, developers and other clients alike, can look forward to a high standard of execution, speed, and great quality products.
“Our IT technical support goes beyond monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks of our clients.
“We ensure that their businesses are transformed into profitable and data-driven organisations, where collaborations and access to critical data is achieved,” he said.
Olosunde said the company was committed to quality assurance and standard to ensure software quality.
“We are right now certified by the International Software Testing Qualifications Board, to train global certified testers.
“In 2008, we began offering quality assurance training to 10 communities, to provide them with skills which will empower their ability to generate income, and open doors to various career paths,” he added.
