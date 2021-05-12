Nation
FG Rules Out Local Production Of Covid-19 Vaccines
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that local production of COVID-19 vaccines cannot start now in Nigeria.
Ehanire made this known in Abuja, while explaining why local production of COVID-19 vaccines cannot start in the country at the moment as the world continue to fight vaccines nationalism.
He attributed the delay to government’s inability to procure the required technology for the production.
The minister said that the N10 billion earmarked by the National Assembly for that purpose is intact.
The Federal Government, he said, was still in talking with local vaccine firm, Bio-Vaccine Nigeria Limited.
“Nigeria is a 49 per cent shareholder in a company called Bio-Vaccine Nigeria Limited, and the bio-vaccine is a revival of the former vaccine plants that the Federal Government used to have, in which the private sector was invited to join and form a special purpose vehicle-a company called Bio-Vaccine.
“Now the joint venture was stalled because of the COVID-19 outbreak when there was a lockdown and when nothing could move.
“So there is a lot of delay by the company in getting themselves on their feet.
“The aspiration to produce vaccines has not been fulfilled. It is not that it is abandoned.
“We are working on it and I have spoken with one of the members of the board of management of the bio-vaccine and we are working on getting that technology to both produce routine vaccines and also COVID-19 vaccines under licence and importation of the technology and partnership for it.”
The Tide source reports that the Ministry of Finance released N10 billion to support COVID-19 vaccine production in the country.
Nation
EU Remains Nigeria’s Largest Trading Partner, Buhari Affirms
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that the European Union (EU), remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria and members of the union the larget investors.
The president also said that the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.
Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said Buhari “appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the union equally remain the largest investors.”
The president thanked the outgoing ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit, that the door to a relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.
Karlsen, who spent four years here, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, many others.
Nation
Sallah: Pray For Sincere Leadership To Save Nigeria, Secondus, Ortom Urge Muslims
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has enjoined Muslim Ummah to pray for the emergence of a genuine leadership to save the Nigerian state.
He stated this in a Sallah message signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, yesterday.
According to Secondus, the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in the position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, warning that “our actions as leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”
He said, “Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it to influence their conduct in and out of office.
“The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnness of the period to influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”
He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which “we cannot achieve good governance.”
Similarly, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, called for sustained prayers to end the worsening insecurity in the country.
The governor stated that he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the challenge posed by the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks, and banditry would be surmounted.
The governor, in a statement issued, yesterday, in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that the peace, security, and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united was a task for all its citizens.
Part of the statement read, “the Governor urges Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.
“He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state was confronted by challenges.
“Governor Ortom assures Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration. He wishes all Muslims peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”
Nation
#EndSARS Report: PSC Moves To Investigate Alleged Police Misconduct
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to investigate alleged police misconduct contained in the report of the Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria, which was presented to the commission in Abuja.
The group, led by Zikora Ibe; and accompanied by Okechukwu Nwanguma, and Kingsley Godwin, presented a report titled, “#EndSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria”.
Speaking while receiving the delegation on behalf of the Chairman of the commission, Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (rtd), said the report was far reaching, adding that the commission would need to further investigate the serious allegations contained in it.
Justice Ogunbiyi said the report contained a lot of allegations and information which the commission will need to verify and commended the group for the painstaking job.
She noted that the commission will continue to do its best to improve the workings of the Nigeria Police Force and will continue to ensure that it operates within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.
In her brief presentation, the Leader of delegation, Zikora Ibe, said the group was demanding that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS must be held accountable.
According to her, “We urge the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to commit to bringing the officers and politicians named and identified by victims in this report to justice for their various roles in perpetrating and aiding police brutality”.
She also demanded for an investigation of alleged black-market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to university teaching hospitals as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.
The group is also demanding that the capacity of oversight bodies like the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission, to enforce discipline in the police should be strengthened.
