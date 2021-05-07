Focus
Separatists’ Agitation: Wike’s Patriotic Voice
On Tuesday, May 4th, 2021, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike re-emphasised the declaration that no separatists, whether individuals or groups, will be allowed to annex Rivers State under his watch.
He therefore warned those who are bent on taking advantage of the hospitality of Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda, to take such clandestine activities elsewhere.
Governor Wike gave this warning when the traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye Nationality paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The governor stated that his administration would leave no stone unturned in protecting the state and Rivers people against such persons or groups, who think they can annex the state by dragging her into their separatist agenda.
“Rivers State does not belong to any other place. It is an autonomous State. Nobody in other States can come and tell us that we are with them, No! I will not allow anybody to enter this State to tell us that we are part of them. We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our State.
“We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business, to hoist any unnecessary flag here. We will not take it,” he declared.
This is not the first time that Governor Wike has pronounced this warning against actual or perceived separatists, who have periodically attempted to clandestinely annex specific parts of the state. But the declaration has become more fervent, against the backdrop of recent incidents of heightened insecurity, especially across the Southern parts of the country and the acerbic threats and incendiary verbal brickbats between regional strongholds.
Rivers people will recall that as recently as October 2020, some hoodlums suddenly infiltrated and hijacked the #EndSARS protest which had been relatively peaceful in Rivers State and under the guise of the protest, unleashed an orgy of mayhem and devastation, which led to the killing of six soldiers and four policemen.
They also destroyed all the Police stations, burnt all the courts in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, hoisted the flag of a proscribed group in a primary school and attempted to rename the Local Government Area.
This action was allegedly carried out by the separatist Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). The State Government, working on the advice of the State Security Council imposed a 24-hour curfew on Oyigbo, as well as some parts of Port Harcourt municipality, which had been identified as potential flash points.
Governor Wike subsequently signed an Executive Order re-proscribing the activities of IPOB, which had earlier been classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government and proscribed by a Federal High Court.
Addressing a meeting with all the 23 Local Government Chairmen, Community Development Committees and youths leaders in Government House, in Port Harcourt on Monday, October 23, 2020, Governor Wike had warned that any council chairman who allowed IPOB to hold processions and hoist its flag within their jurisdiction in Rivers State, risked sack.
Describing Rivers State as the most accommodating state for all Nigerians, Governor Wike stated that there had never been any historical incident of different ethnic groups clashing in the State as had been witnessed in other parts of the country.
He maintained that the people of Rivers State believe in the unity of the country, but can never be annexed to any State because it is geographically and constitutionally in the Niger Delta.
Clarifying the issue further in a live television programme on Monday, November 2, 2020, Governor Wike said: “I know that this is not the first time IPOB has used Oyigbo as launching ground. The security agencies are aware. IPOB added a new dimension this time. They killed six Army officers and burnt one. They killed four Police Officers. They destroyed all the police stations and court buildings. What offence did we commit as a state?
“I imposed curfew to restore calm. I proscribed IPOB activities anywhere in the state. Don’t forget that the Federal Government had declared them a terrorist group. It is not the entire Igbo that believe in IPOB activities. I will not fold my arms and watch criminals destroy my State.
“They made attempts to rename a local government in my state and hoist its flag in a public school in Komkom Town. That alone is a signal. I will not agree to that. I know who is doing all these; who has told them to rise, protest against Wike,” he said.
It is on record that on May 27th, 1967, under the administration of General Yakubu Gowon, Decree No. 14 was issued, which led to the creation of Rivers State.
There have been numerous accounts of the intrigues and strategic manouvres that galvanized and stoked the agitation and creation of Rivers State, including the very seminal essay titled: “The Original History of the creation of Rivers State”, by the distinguished historian, Chief E. D. W. Opuogulaya, as well as the very graphic, detailed and poignantly anecdotal article titled: “The Struggle For The Creation of Rivers State – The Real Story,” by the widely travelled, diplomat extraordinare, now octogenarian, Lady Ella Prest, amongst others.
All these are of course recommended reading, especially for those who nurse separatists intentions and would rather believe naively, that they could just arrogantly exploit the historical and traditional characteristics and attributes of the Rivers peoples, who are by nature most accommodating, friendly and hospitable.
To hoist a flag or annex any part of the State will never happen when a brave, courageous, firm and determined leader like Governor Wike, who is passionately and completely Rivers, is on the saddle.
Suffice it to say that since the creation of the State in 1967, Rivers State has not only remained an integral part of the Nigerian nation, but has maintained its historical and cultural homogeneity, manifested progressively in traditional strongholds, with proud, sophisticated and confident yet accommodating authority between and amongst its indigenes and residents.
It is important therefore, to inform those pursuing a separatist agenda, that there is a well recognized and legitimately accepted process, both universally and within the constitutional/gazzetted decree provisions of individual countries, for the emergence of new nations and the creation of new States.
Nigeria, as a nation emerged through that process and Rivers State was created by the legitimate provisions that defined the administration of the period.
Even the creation of Bayelsa State out of the old Rivers State, by the military government of late General Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996, followed the same legitimate processes that have defined the creation of the other States in the country.
As far as Governor Wike remains the Governor of Rivers State, no surreptitiously misplaced attempt of separatist fervor nor an ill-advised and ill-intentioned flag hoisting with the vile and naive intent of annexing any part of Rivers State, will see the light of day.
No attempt to subvert the laid down constitutional identity of the Nigeria nation as one united, indivisible entity will even diminish the true quintessence of the fundamental, irrevocable Rivers essence.
Governor Wike’s advice to the Ekpeye chiefs and opinion leaders who paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, to be vigilant to know what happens around their communities and also to report suspicious characters, is not only germane at this critical time in our evolution as a nation, but resonates loudly as a clarion call directed to all Rivers people.
“Nigeria has collapsed. Security has also collapsed. There is no day you won’t hear ten people have been killed, 20 people have been killed, 30 have been kidnapped. There is no assurance of protection of life anymore. You owe it now to yourselves to protect your life. Be vigilant,” he urged Rivers people emphatically.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
By: Paulinus Nsirim
Focus
Re-Launch Of C4i: Another Boost To Rivers Security Architecture
On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Rivers State Government re-launched the security outfit codenamed C4I at the Government House, Port Harcourt, as a further step in the robust, pragmatic strategy and holistic approach of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, to strengthen the security architecture of the state.
Wike donated 29 operational vehicles, as well as 200 bulletproof vests and helmets as morale booster for the personnel of the re-launched C4I, in their committed effort to reduce crime and criminality to its barest minimum in the state.
He explained that his administration has continually demonstrated its resolve to rid the State of criminality through provision of operational vehicles, gunboats and other forms of support for the security agencies.
The Governor disclosed that the security outfit comprises 400 police officers and 200 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, that have been well trained in “relevant skills to ensure they carry out their duties efficiently.”
Wike further said that with the re-launch of C4I security outfit, the Rivers State Police Command should become more proactive in fighting crime, even as he urged the police and other security agencies to take the war against criminality to the criminals.
“We must take the war to them (criminals) let them know that enough is enough. All those people who think they can collect money from contractors, who think that they can kidnap contractors and threaten people, you must go all after them. Don’t allow them to kill your men before you go after them.”
He equally expressed dismay that some of the equipment provided by the State Government to support security agencies fight crime are often diverted to other states at the detriment of Rivers State and warned that the state will not hesitate to withdraw the five gunboats each that it will donate to the Army, Navy and Police if they are deployed for use in other states.
“But let the gunboats remain within the territory of Rivers State. I am not here to buy gunboats for any other state. I am buying gunboats for the protection of the people that live and do business in Rivers State,” he said.
Wike also announced that in the next few weeks, the State Government would donate more operational vehicles and equipment to the C4I security outfit to enhance their operations. In addition, the latest state-of-the-art equipment will be provided for the Department of State Services (DSS) to enhance their operational capability to track down criminals.
The Governor assured the police personnel attached to the C4I unit that the State Government would ensure that the families of officers would be adequately taken care of in the event of loss of life in active service.
One of the key areas that Governor Wike has performed exceptionally, is in the promotion of security and protection of lives and property in the state, given all the odds, distractions and deliberate actions by respective persons and interests to disrupt and breach the peace periodically.
Wike captured the importance of security in his second term inauguration address when he said that: “We recognize the correlation between adequate security and the well being of our people. We all therefore deserve to be safe and secure in our homes, offices, business places, along our roads and in our neighbourhoods and in our communities.”
The Governor, who has regularly called out the Federal Government for politicizing the provision of security in the state and exposing her to preventable security challenges.
“However, we wish to assure our people that we will continue to prioritize the provision of security and do our possible best within our constitutional powers and resources to safeguard lives and property across our State Accordingly, we will make Rivers State too hot for criminals and bandits and deal ruthlessly with any person, gang or group, including traditional rulers and landlords who directly or indirectly participate, aid, abet, provide safe havens or allow criminal activities in homes, premises and territories under their control, Governor Wike had pledged.
This pledge was actualised, precisely on Friday, 26th July, 2019, when Governor Wike, in the presence of all key stakeholders of the state at Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt, inaugurated “Operation Sting”; a comprehensive security platform, which was the product of careful planning, consultation and implementation.
“Operation Sting”, which involved all the security agencies, working in unison to address security concerns in all parts of the State is fully funded by the Rivers State Government and serves as the State’s own specialized and dedicated security initiative anchored on an integrated and complementary approach, to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations in all parts of the state.
Under “Operation Sting”, the State Government took concrete steps from the onset, to strengthen the logistics and operational capability of the civil and armed security forces by providing patrol/operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets; armoured fitted gunboats, to tighten coastal security and protect our waterways from the activities of criminals; Armoured Personnel Carriers for Police swift responses actions; and sufficient hand-held mobile radios to enhance communication among the security operatives and overcome the gaps in intelligence gathering.
It also established toll free numbers and operational bases in all the 23 Local Government Areas to strengthen the command and control structures of the initiative and ensure effective coordination and synergy between the State headquarters, the Local Government Areas and the communities to achieve the common objectives of providing comprehensive security cover for the State.
Prior to the launch of “Operation Sting”, the Governor Wike administration had already signalled its intention to give security priority attention when it took the very bold and commendable step of setting up the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency (RIV-NESCA), through legislation and due process.
The Rivers State Neighbour-hood Safety Corps Agency (RIVNESCA) was created by Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law No. 8 of 2018, with a mandate to establish the Rivers State Neigh-bourhood Safety Corps Agency (popularly addressed as Neighbourhood Watch), which will be a community based intelligence platform designed to encourage and consolidate an effective security synergy between the security agencies and communities.
However, the over 3, 900 youths who had been properly recruited into the Agency had barely commenced training, when on November 9, 2018, a contingent of the Nigerian Army stormed their camp and dispersed them, describing the outfit and exercise as an “illegal militia training camp”.
Reacting to the incident, Governor Nyesom Wike, speaking at Odiokwu, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, when he flagged-off the construction of a Model Primary Healthcare Centre, Odiokwu Internal roads, Odiokwu-Anwuigboko and Odiokwu-Oyigbo roads, explained that the Neighbourhood Watch was very legitimate as the State Government had worked with the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other federal agencies to ensure that only law-abiding citizens were recruited.
“We did not hire boys for political reasons. This has been a transparent process, and that is why the personnel are trained at the NYSC Orientation Camp at Nonwa. We involved the police and the DSS to ensure that the trainees are profiled for the good of the society. The main aim of this agency is to assist the security agencies with intelligence and information since there is a lacuna in this regard,” the Governor said.
Governor Wike accused the army of intimidating people and causing insecurity mainly to attract more security votes in the state, even as he declared that Rivers State was blessed by God and asserted that the State Government would continue with the training, even if it meant doing it in Government House.
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice S. C. Amadi, would later, in October 2019, justify the setting up of the Neighbourhood Watch by Governor Wike, when it ordered the Nigerian Army to pay damages to the State Neigh-bourhood and Safety Corps applicants for disrupting their training process and also tagging them a militia group in November, 2018.
The court had declared that the disruption of the training and recruitment process of the applicants by the Army was illegal and dehumanising to the applicants, who were law-abiding citizens and also held that the Army, claiming that it acted on a tip-off that the Agency was illegally training a militia group was misleading, as the evidence before it proved that they (Army) were duly informed.
Those who have followed Governor Wike’s administration, will recall that the April 1st event was not the first time the Governor has extended operational support and equipment to the C4I outfit since assuming office.
On August 8th, 2019, for instance, Governor Wike had, in the course of strengthening the structure and responsiveness of “Operation Sting,” handed over 40 Patrol Vans fitted with Communication Gadgets, to some critical security outfits operating in the state including the then Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Police Anti-Kidnapping unit, Police Anti-Cultism unit, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Eagle Crime squad and of course C4I.
Rivers people who have dispassionately analysed Governor Wike’s relationship with security agencies in the state will immediately agree that the Governor does not and has never discriminated against any of the agencies.
What Governor Wike has consistently harped on without equivocation or ambiguity is that powerful politicians should stop politicizing security, while the leadership of the agencies themselves should try as much as possible not to get themselves involved in the murky waters of politics at the detriment of the people they are supposed to be securing and protecting.
The recent donation of vehicles and other security equipment to C4I is therefore timely and laudable as it has breathed new life into the operations of the security outfit, which had quite literarily, been operating under the radar in the last couple of years.
Indeed, Governor Wike has shown once again that instead of being baited by the spurious comments and diversionary intents directed at him in recent times, he has quite masterfully eschewed the bitterness and with admirable astute leadership acumen, elevated himself above the pettiness and skulduggery which those who are desperate for power, have been wallowing in.
He has established once again that his only and immediate concern and preoccupation is to deliver and implement what is good for Rivers State and Rivers people.
The re-launch shows clearly that the State is safe for businesses to thrive. Surely, Rivers State is becoming the Investors Destination of Choice.
The onus is on the security agencies to see the gesture as an opportunity to fight criminality in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.
They should be professional at all times and shun any attempt by politicians to use them for political gains.
Receiving the encomiums of the Rivers State Police Commissioner, CP Friday Ebonka and heads of other security agencies, who are only too aware that security is expensive and have constantly commended Governor Wike for his continual support, the Rivers Governor stressed once again that: “Rivers State Government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development. To further boost our security in the riverine areas, in the next few weeks the State Government would donate a total of fifteen gunboats to the Navy, Army and Police in Rivers State.”
Governor Wike, who thanked the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, AIG Austin I. Agbonlahor and heads of other security agencies for attending the launch, equally used the platform to warn kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers to have a rethink as Rivers State is no longer safe for their nefarious activities, even as he advised security agencies to abstain from politics and focus on their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of people of the State.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Wike As An Apostle Of Even Development
When Governor Nyesom Wike declared on on Saturday, January 30, 2021, that discussions have been concluded to commence the construction of the Trans-Kalabari Road, which will ease transportation difficulties experienced by the people of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, the announcement was greeted with mixed feelings.
The diverse feelings of hope, skepticism, disbelief, déjâ vú and forlon nostalgia were understandable for the simple reason that the Trans-Kalabari Road project has been one of the major talking points in the Rivers political calibration since 1999.
The nostalgia was even more poignant, as many Rivers people, especially the people of Kalabari will recall that in December 2012, the administration of the day had assured the people of Kalabari that the Road would be completed before the exit of that regime from office in 2015.
The so called assurance that the road remains top priority of that administration, had been made with boastful audacity, at a town hall meeting in Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, in the following words, “The Trans-Kalabari road is coming and we have awarded the contract to Lubriks for the sum of N21billion. We have agreed to take it to Buguma so by January we will mobilise the contractor to site”.
Alas, just like the Karibi Whyte Memorial Hospital and the grotesque, daylight robbery monorail project that assaults the sensibilities, the Trans-Kalabari road joined other white elephant projects of that administration, which its spin doctors have been trying with frenzied misleading propaganda to re-present.
So, when Governor Wike declared, during the reception organised for the conferment of the special chieftaincy title, Eze Gbuwara Uzo1 of Ikwerre on Sir Celestine Omehia, former Governor of Rivers State, at Isiokpo Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, the expectations also carried a tinge of real hope.
The reason was not far fetched. It was not only that the announcement had come on the heels of a marathon inauguration of quality projects across the state, but the faith and belief that Governor Wike had already pledged to complete legacy projects he started in every Local Government Area in the State, during his tenure.
Affirming the seriousness of the Rivers State Government to commence the Trans-Kalabari Road project, Governor Wike said: “I and the Deputy Governor, together with the Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, have agreed on how the Trans-kalabari Road will follow. Those who said we don’t want to do anything in the Kalabari area, today they are sending me text messages to thank me.”
To add the icing on the cake, the Governor said that with several projects inaugurated in the various local governmentsbof the State, most critics who accused him of being sectional with his development programme are now ashamed and silenced.
“So many people have said that I am discriminating in terms of projects. Now, when they saw us go to the various Local Governments to commission projects, they don’t say anything again,” he stated.
Two months later, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the Rivers State Executive Council approved the construction of the Trans-Kalabari and Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road projects at the cost of N27.6billion.
It will also be recalled that Governor Wike had, during the January 30 reception for Sir Celestine Omehia equally declared that: “When we were constructing Sakpeenwa -Bori Road, some politicians in our party were carrying propaganda. They were saying that we are not going to complete it.
“But, they now have one of the best roads in the state. Some of them were even ashamed to watch it on television. We have also agreed that from Sakpeenwa to Bori, we are awarding fresh contract to take it to Kono town.”
Little wonder therefore that an avalanche of encomiums, ranging from lyrical to poetic and the unrestrained outpouring of joy by top politicians, media gurus, statesmen and an appreciative community witnessing an infrastructure miracle they had only dared to dream about, greeted the commissioning of the the first phase, 16.06 kilometers, dual carriage Sakpenwa-Bori Highway by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi on Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Now, with the approval for the construction of Phase 2 and indeed the award of the Trans-Kalabari road, Rivers people have already concurred that these are two more promises made and kept by the promise keeping Governor who is building legacy projects all over Rivers State.
Elloka Tasie-Amadi, speaking at a Press Briefing on the approval for the construction of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Phase 2 Road project said the project which starts from Bori to Kono, “is a 17 kilometer road and the cost of the project is N14 Billion. Construction time is 14 months. Payment will also be secured by an irrevocable payment standing order of N1 billion monthly drawn against the State Internal Revenue.”
The Works Commissioner further stated that the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono contract will be executed by the same the company that executed the Phase 1 of the road , Chinese Civil and Engineering Construction Corporation, adding, for emphasis, that the reason the cost of the Trans-Kalabari road which is 13 kilometers long and 9.3 meters wide is almost the same as that of Bori- Kono 17.1 kilometers and 24 meters wide road with street light, is because the terrains are different.
“You see the cost of building in the riverine area is nothing less than twice the cost of building on solid soil. So the Government is going through huge trouble to see that these roads are built. People will wonder why the cost are like that, the terrain determines the cost. So, the Trans-Kalabari Road is far more expensive to build.”
Shedding more light on the Trans-Kalabari Road, Tasie-Amadi explained that the road will connect several communities amongst them Krakama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and some other communities in the Kalabari area of the State.
“The project will cost N13.6billion and will have 14 months duration, financed by an irrevocable standing payment order drawn against the State Internal Revenue, meaning that every month the contractor will be paid N1 Billon and there will be no delays.
“This will guarantee the project is not stalled and completed within the time frame stipulated and agreed with the State Government. This I believe will be useful to the people and open the area for economic activities,” he added.
There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever, that the award of the Trans-Kalabari Road by the Governor Wike’s administration is historic. Many will recall that the previous government awarded the road to indigenes of the area who later abandoned the project for inexplicable reasons.
It had also been the most devious unique selling point in a completely dubious and misleading election propaganda of a political party, which had trumpeted the ethnic mantra that only a Riverine Governor would deliver the Trans-Kalabari Road, with their leader even audaciously foisting a business accomplice as the anointed messiah on the hapless followers. Now they will hide their heads in shame.
Finally, for those who have been shouting themselves hoarse with the broken chant that Governor Wike is only developing Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor, these two major road projects; the Trans-Kalabari and the Phase 2 of Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Roads, are located outside the city centre and this is a further testimony that Governor Wike has remained steadfast in spreading development to all the nooks and crannies of the State.
Most importantly, the two legacy roads projects are expected to be completed within the next fourteen months and with the kind of payment plan already structured for its operations, these projects will not be abandoned, but will definitely be completed and commissioned with ample time to spare, before the administration’s tenure elapses.
This not only consolidates Governor Wike’s promise that no project will be abandoned in his tenure, it further reinforces the undeniable fact that the Wike’s administration is only desirous of delivering projects that will impact positively and ensure the betterment of Rivers State and her people.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State
