Rivers Hoopers, Ready For Basketball Africa League Challenge – Odaudu

The Head Coach of Real Over Comes Football Academy (ROCFA) in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ere Joe, has said that grassroots football needs sponsorship in Rivers State.

He stated that one of the reasons why the State was not doing well in age grade football was that grassroots football lacked sponsorship.

He explained that grassroots football was the basis of the sport in everywhere in the world, but when it came to sponsorship our elites were not doing the needful.

Joe, made the statement at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after his boys(players) trashed Future Kings academy of Port Harcourt, 5-1 at the ongoing The Kings U-13 football competition at the number six field old Port Harcourt Township.

“The kids are ready to be exposed in the game but no assistance at the grassroots level,” Joe said.

He praised the performance of his boys saying that, football was all about listening to information and instructions from the coach.

“As a player, once you obey your coach’s instructions, you will play better, today I think they have done well but they need to do more for them to progress in the tournament.

“I have been coaching this crop of players for the past five years.

“We teach them how to be discipline in football.

“With their performance in training, if they perfected it in their games, I think they will make me smile in the tournament” he explained.

The Okrika born tactician further disclosed that he was working on the kids to break the jinx of what other players usually faced in terms of difficulties to have a club in the state to play for.

“ I think they are doing so well, but it is not easy to work with human beings, because mistakes are bound to happen but the important thing is to correct them fast and move forward,” he noted.

He commended the organisers of the tournament, saying that the competition will expose many of the boys.

By: Kiadum Edookor