Rap Artiste Joins Nigeria Police Campaign Against Drug Abuse

A popular rap artiste, Okechukwu Emmanuel, has joined the Nigeria Police campaign to rid the country of cultism and substance abuse especially among the youths.

Emmanuel, popularly known as ‘Slow Dog’, would help drive police campaigns on youths’ self discovery through value reorientation, engagement and strategic leadership direction.

Performing the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday in Enugu, National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), lauded Emmanuel for identifying with the Nigeria Police community-oriented POCACOV programme as its new ambassador.

Amaraizu noted that POCACOV, an initiative of Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, is aimed at saving Nigerian children/youths from the claws of cultism, substance/drug abuse, thuggery, violence and other vices.

“We are happy that you have joined the all important campaign of the Nigeria Police and to make use of your platforms as a notable artiste and rapper to drive the campaign nationwide.

“I, however, charge you to remain focused and dedicated as well as exhibit high moral standards always for the younger ones to follow,’’ he said.

Responding, Emmanuel (Slow Dog) said that since policing is everybody’s responsibility; there was a need to join hands with the Nigeria Police and well meaning Nigerians to ensure that children/youths were properly reoriented on positive value system

He said: “This I believe will help them to discover themselves.

“I have also joined POCACOV to lend my voice and to contribute in what the Nigeria Police is doing to set our youth right for national development and security’’.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu