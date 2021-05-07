Police Kill Suspected Robber

The Rivers State Police Command says its men killed a suspected kidnapper, while a notorious gang member was arrested during a gun battle with policemen in the Ogoni axis of the State on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, stated this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Friday disclosed that the feat was achieved in the course of enforcing the curfew put in place by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

“There is a high level of compliance. It has helped us to track down a lot of criminals. They don’t move about in the night. Even this morning (Wednesday) we were able to arrest a notorious kidnapper in the Ogoni area. They opened fire on my men. One of them died. We arrested one alive and recovered four AK-47 rifles from them.

“So, it is the curfew that made it possible. They would have gone out, but because a curfew is in place, they could not go out,” the police commissioner added.