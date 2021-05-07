Sports
Nigerian Relay Team Finally Leaves For Olympic Qualifiers
Nigeria’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has hit top gear as 16 Athletes departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday, for Texas where they will take part in relay qualifiers.
A statement from the media office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, stated that the 16-member team, including coaches, decked in their new kits were seen off by the minister.
The team was camped in Abuja for three weeks, in preparation for the relay races in the U.S. which serves as qualifiers for the Olympics, the statement said.
“This came after missing out of the World Relays in Poland due to visa issue. This is contrary to the reports in a national daily which claimed team Nigeria was stranded due to lack of funds,” it said.
According to the Secretary General, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Niyi Beyioku, the athletes are highly motivated to participate in various relays in the U.S.
“Contrary to a report which claimed the team was stranded, you can see that it is not true. They are decked in their new kits, courtesy of the Minister, who pulled all the stops to make the trip a reality. The team has no financial problems.
“Team Nigeria’s Olympic preparations is on track. This is evident in what we are seeing. The advance party went ahead to fine tune all arrangements.
“This is a mark of the commitment of the Honourable Minister to ensure a hitch-free event and podium success in Tokyo,” he said.
Beyioku further affirmed that the Athletes had trained well and were motivated to make the country proud.
“All the COVID-19 protocols for a successful trip have been carried out.
“To underscore the importance of the trip, the Minister lived up to his promise to see the athletes off, to motivate them, to make Nigeria proud by qualifying for the Olympics and win medals.
“The team will take part in the first relay on May 9,” he said.
Sports
Grassroots Football Wants Sponsorship In Rivers – Coach
The Head Coach of Real Over Comes Football Academy (ROCFA) in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ere Joe, has said that grassroots football needs sponsorship in Rivers State.
He stated that one of the reasons why the State was not doing well in age grade football was that grassroots football lacked sponsorship.
He explained that grassroots football was the basis of the sport in everywhere in the world, but when it came to sponsorship our elites were not doing the needful.
Joe, made the statement at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after his boys(players) trashed Future Kings academy of Port Harcourt, 5-1 at the ongoing The Kings U-13 football competition at the number six field old Port Harcourt Township.
“The kids are ready to be exposed in the game but no assistance at the grassroots level,” Joe said.
He praised the performance of his boys saying that, football was all about listening to information and instructions from the coach.
“As a player, once you obey your coach’s instructions, you will play better, today I think they have done well but they need to do more for them to progress in the tournament.
“I have been coaching this crop of players for the past five years.
“We teach them how to be discipline in football.
“With their performance in training, if they perfected it in their games, I think they will make me smile in the tournament” he explained.
The Okrika born tactician further disclosed that he was working on the kids to break the jinx of what other players usually faced in terms of difficulties to have a club in the state to play for.
“ I think they are doing so well, but it is not easy to work with human beings, because mistakes are bound to happen but the important thing is to correct them fast and move forward,” he noted.
He commended the organisers of the tournament, saying that the competition will expose many of the boys.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Kwara United’s New Signing Vows To Add Value
New signing, Jonas Emmanuel, is delighted to join Kwara United and has promised to repay the club’s management on the pitch when second stanza of the 2020-2021 Nigeria professional league (NPFL) kicks off.
The young forward who joined the Harmony Boys few days ago was officially unveiled as a member of the squad on Friday.
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table toppers, Kwara United FC, signed the player as part of the club’s reinforcement move to finish the ongoing 2020/2021 season successfully.
In his reaction, the teenage attacking sensation expressed delight on the confidence reposed on him by the handlers of the team for the task ahead, adding that he will stop at nothing to ensure that he repays the trust placed on him.
“My appreciation goes to the handlers of this great team for finding me worthy of service,” said Jonas, who has found the back of the net in several friendly games he featured in.
“I also promise to do all within my powers to reciprocate the confidence placed in me.
Kwara United FC occupies the top position of the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 36 points from 19 matches.
The Abdullahi Biffo’s side will visit Nasarawa United in a Match Day 20 at the Lafia Township Stadium.
Sports
Cycling: Team Nigeria To Battle France, Others
Team Nigeria cyclists to the 16th edition of the Tour du Benin have expressed optimism to surpass their previous outing at the championship billed for Port Novo, Benin Republic from May 15.
According to the organisers, the 10-day cycling tour will see Nigeria competing against 10 countries across the world. Teams expected to battle Nigeria in the Benin Republic cycling tourney, which is a nine stage contest are Morocco, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire Togo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, France, Italy among other countries.
The Nigeria team, which has been in camp in Abeokuta since May1 perfecting strategy for the Benin Republic cycling competition is working hard to surpass their last outing in 2019 where they finished second.
The team was supported with N200,000, bicycle parts, accessories and servicing’s worth N300,000 by Ft Cycle care to ensure a smooth outing in Benin Republic.
The cheque and other items were presented to the Nigerian team by CEO/ FT Cycle Care, Femi Thomas, who said it was his own token to spur the team to victory.
The contingent comprising six cyclists and three officials will depart Nigeria on May 14 for the competition, which will last 10 days.
Femi Thomas, who is Vice Chairman of Ogun State Cycling Association said cycling can put Nigeria in the world map in sports if more corporate bodies and well meaning Nigerians invest in it.
Meanwhile, a one-day fun ride cycling championship was organised in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital and Abeokuta, Ogun state, in partnership with Cycology Riding Club of Lagos and Ogun State Commissioner for Transports, as part of events to celebrate May 1 Workers Day, and also create more awareness in cycling across the country.
