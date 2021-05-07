Gov’s Wife Leads Protest Over Slain Job Seeker

The wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Martha Emmanuel, on Wednesday led the women of the state in a protest against the murder of the 26-year-old Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was abducted, sexually assaulted and later killed by persons led by one Uduak Akpan under the pretext of finding her a job.

The women all dressed in black attires converged around 8am and walked slowly down to the Government House.

While addressing the protesters, Emmanuel said, “Let me reiterate the position of the Akwa Ibom State Government and assure you that there will be justice not only for Iniobong Umoren but for all victims of gender-base violence in Akwa Ibom State.

Earlier, the Commissioner Women Affairs, Dr Ini Adiakpan, lamented the abuses meted out to females and charge women to unite and fight a common cause.

The Chairperson of FIDA , Emem Ette, said the group would continue to defend women.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisations have joined other Nigerians to speak against the alleged rape and killing of an Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren.

Some Akwa-Ibom youths had vandalised the home of the prime suspect, Akpan, taking his father to the police station.

CSOs have since condemned the savage killing of the job seeker while also calling for justice and a safer society for women.

The Director of Programmes, Galaxy for Peace and Integrity Initiative, Precious Chukwunonso, believed that collective effort of every system in Nigeria would end violence against women.

According to her, “Every hand must be on the deck if we actually want to end violence against women.

She called on families, government at all levels, places of worship, and other organisations to speak up and fight against gender-based violence.

Also, the Co-founder of The Youth Evolve, Ruhamah Ifere, condemned the sexual violence meted on Umoren and other victims in the past, stating that the act is also a form of insecurity.

“When you hear the word insecurity, most of us just relate it to terrorism, banditry, and killings but then we also have the insecurity that is meted out towards women.

“Women are usually seen as weaker human beings. Their rights are not recognisedand can now be pushed upon by some people or by some men that see women as inferior,” she said.

Continuing, she said, “This Ini Umoren case is a very good example of principles of human rights being tampered with, because Ini Umoren has the right, not just only to her body, but she has the right to go about looking for a job.

“She also has the right to move about freely without having fear of feeling attacked just because she is a woman.”

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested the suspect and said he would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.