Rivers
EFCC Arrests Human Organs Trafficker
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, has arrested the leader of a syndicate involved in the buying and selling of human organs for trafficking to foreigners.
The leader identified as Ukaeje John Emeka (alias Dr. Phil Mark, Dr. Donald Phillip, Dr. Wesley David), was arrested on April 16, 2021, at Rumukparali, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, in the State.
He was arrested by operatives of the Commission based on established intelligence on his suspicious fraudulent internet dealings.
According to a statement on the Commission’s website, “Preliminary investigations by the EFCC showed that the suspect is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys for sale and purchase.
“Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and even healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.
“Items recovered from the suspect include one Nigerian passport, one Republic of Cote D’Ivoire passport, nine ATM cards, one black-coloured HP laptop, one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone, one gold-coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash-coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.”
The Commission added that it is on the trail of other members of the syndicate within and outside:
Rivers
Anti-Cultism Unit Investigates 18 Suspects
Operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit of the State Police Command are investigating eighteen suspected hoodlums apprehended by members of Rumuagholu Security Peace and Advisory Committee in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in the State.
The Tide gathered that the eighteen suspected hoodlums, including a native doctor and a man suspected to be a security agent, were caught in a bush in Rumuagholu community around 2am performing some rituals.
The leader of the local vigilante in the Community, Henry Nyebuchi-Amadi, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were arrested on Monday during a routine patrol by his group.
In his words, “During our routine patrol, we stumbled on some group of persons performing some sort of initiation, we then involved the police.
“When the police came, they were arrested and taken to the anti-cultism unit in Rumuagholu. There are about eighteen of them”.
The vigilante leader said their action was to support the effort of the state government in fighting insecurity.
Rivers
…Nabs Six Suspected Illegal Oil Thieves
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested six suspected oil thieves.
The Agency’s Head, Media and Publicity ,Wilson Uwajaren who made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 2, 2021 at Orije Amadi, Old Government Reservation Area ( G.R.A), Port Harcourt, in the State.
Uwajaren said the suspects: Ggadagri Igho; Taiwo Adepoju; Saviour Ukpong; Evans Dike, Nsikak Magnus and Daniel Uebari were arrested based on verified intelligence and discreet surveillance by the EFCC.
“They were arrested alongside one Tanker with registration number XR 690 PHC, loaded with suspected illegally refined product. Other items recovered from them are: a Toyota Camry car, eight drums, five jerry cans and 65 sacks of products suspected to be illegally refined petroleum product and a pumping machine and hose.
“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.
Rivers
