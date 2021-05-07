Editorial
Edo 2020: A Post Mortem
Despite the initial apprehensions hanging tough on the organisation of the National Sports Festival (NSF) that was held in Benin City, Edo State, the 20th edition of the biennial sporting exhibition christened “Nigeria’s Olympic” held auspiciously. The festival churned out incredible attainments as various national and festival records were set mainly in swimming events.
President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, have to be applauded for their intervention and doggedness in ensuring the continuance of the games after the fad produced by the Edo State government’s admonitory to shut down the festival if the counterpart funding expected from the federal government was not released as soon as possible.
Buhari, while declaring open the 20th National Sports Festival, noted that it ought to have taken place one year ago, but due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, it suffered several deferments. He also accentuated its concernment to national peace, unity, development and growth.
We agree no less with the president as sports cannot be treated with levity. With the country currently under the firm grip of banditry, terrorism, herdsmen killings, kidnapping and armed robbery, engaging the youth in sports could go a long way in bringing to a screeching halt the high incidence of criminality. The government has to understand that investment in sports is an investment in youth development and empowerment which unfailingly translates to national development.
The ineffable 20th edition of the competition, which kicked off with an opening ceremony on April 6 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, drawing participants from the 36 states across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), somewhat lived up to its billing as a cultural and religious melting pot.
Recall that the national sports festival was introduced in 1973 to promote mass participation in sports and strengthen the fragile unity of the nation following the bitterly fought civil war of 1967 to 1970. The game also serves as a development and training event to aid athletes to prepare for continental and other international meets.
It is not a prodigy that the incredible rise in Nigeria’s sports profile – until the recent setback – has everything to do with the festival. It was meant to uncover talents in their raw configuration for victuals to international standards. Since the first edition in 1973, the improvement in the nation’s sports has been observed across all the disciplines, most especially in football, boxing and athletics.
The festival has equally helped states to advance their sports amenities. Whenever a state is nominated to host the competition, a lot of brace is directed at improving its infrastructure across the board as it was evidenced in the current host state, Edo, whose infrastructural upswing would become the permanent heritage that would serve the state long beyond the event.
However, we are greatly troubled that the national sports fiesta has been adjudged the worst ever organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. This impression is also held by stakeholders in the sports sector including the participants and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).
It was alleged that the festival was characterised by altercations, shenanigans, manipulations and outright browbeating, primarily by Team Edo and their backers which placed a huge question mark on the virtue of the games. Poor officiating and alleged financial baits to officials by some states were substantiated. There was also the participation of non-Nigerian nationals thereby inhibiting the process of replacing ageing talents.
At the Cultural Centre, where the boxing event held, hell was let loose during a brawl between Lagos and Ogun States. Fans at the venue conflicted as the declared result of the fight did not indicate what the fans glimpsed. Tables and chairs were used freely to disperse the ring, while officials ran for safety. It took security operatives quite a while to restore order before the competition could start again more than two hours later.
Nonetheless, the most appalling development of the sporting event was the open thievery against Godwin of Rivers, who won his semi-final fight only to realise that his conquered opponent from Ondo was scheduled to appear in the fight for gold to the discomfiture of his coach and Team Rivers officials. It was later learnt that the fight was awarded to the loser after the competition had ended.
There was a catastrophe and a dispute at the football final women competition where Team Edo fans and officials tried their best to coerce and harass Lagos. Edo eventually won the final 1-0 but the men’s final between the same states almost failed to hold as Lagos declined to participate in the game because of what occurred to their women counterpart. Lagos had to be persuaded to play.
These developments at the National Sports Festival are indeed ignominious and run contrary to the spirit and objectives of the festival which is to fast track national integration, talent discovery and sports advancement. There is a pressing need to reconsider these objectives. As far as those disruptions go, for us, Edo 2020 is a disappointment when compared to the organising and performances of past editions of the competition.
We implore sports federations to effectively ensure that men and women of ascertained integrity are engaged as technical officials in future festivals. States should prioritise sports funding rather than cutting corners. Team Edo’s irascibility and win-at-all-cost attitude are denounced. This practice must be prohibited as it could undermine the National Sports Festival which has produced great sportsmen and women that have made our country proud.
Editorial
No To Religious Discrimination Bill
As our country reels under the weight of insecurity across the land, a potentially dangerous development reared its ugly head in Ilorin, Kwara State, recently when Christians and Muslim faithfuls hauled stones at each other in a conflict over access to some secondary schools in the state.
Matters came to a crisis point as Christians attempted to enforce their objection to the state government’s approval of the wearing of hijab by willing female Muslim students to the schools originally built by Christian missions. The schools which include C & S College, Sabo Oke; St. Anthony Secondary School, Ofa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam; CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam Road; St Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo Oke; St John School, Maraba; St William’s Secondary School, Taiwo Isale and St James Secondary School, Maraba, have been subjects of litigation with their original owners pushing for total ownership and control once again after losing them to the state government about 47 years ago.
The state government, in February this year, had shut down the schools to forestall violent clashes between Christian and Muslim groups following the controversy that trailed its policy to allow willing female Muslim students wear hijab in public schools in the state. However, the government ordered the reopening of the schools about a month later to enable the students register for the WAEC examination even though the underlying issues were yet to be resolved.
Reacting to the development, a human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa condemned the Kwara State Government for allegedly forcing use of hijabs in missionary schools in the state, arguing that Nigeria, being a secular nation, it was unlawful for states to adopt any specific religion for their residents. According to Adegboruwa, “These churches exist all over Nigeria, in Kwara State in particular, have since confirmed that Kwara is neither a Christian nor a Muslim State, for the government of that State to seek to take up arms in favour of or against any particular religion. In any case, Section 10 of the Constitution clearly prohibits any state in Nigeria from adopting any particular religion as state religion”.
While the spokesman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Shina Ibiyeye, maintained that the issue of hijab had not been raised at any level of the litigations over the battle for the return of these schools to their owners, the President of Kwara Baptist Conference, Rev. Victor Dada, insisted that the government took a wrong decision by its blanket approval of wearing hijab for female pupils in mission schools.
Still weighing in on the matter, the national body of CAN, speaking through its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola said Governor Abdul Rahman Abdul Rasaq should be “held responsible if the crisis over hijab wearing in schools degenerates”, adding that “it was Abdul Rasaq’s pronouncement on hijab in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to this trouble” as “the state government ordered the reopening of the closed schools without resolving the crisis”.
However, the Kwara State Government said, “Arguments over the years that these schools still belong to either Muslim or Christian Missionaries have been flatly rejected by the court. So, the government totally rejects the claims some organisations are still laying to these schools because such claims are not known to the law. That some of these schools retain the names of their founding organizations is purely honorary and in memory of their Contributions to education”.
The government insists that “the law today is that willing Muslim school girls cannot be stopped from wearing hijab in public schools. Anything to the contrary will be in violent contravention of provisions of Section 38 of the constitution; adding that “it is important to clarify that the government is not imposing the hijab. It is not mandatory for all school girls to wear hijab. Rather, the state government approves hijab for any Muslim school girl who wishes to wear it”.
It is disturbing, not only that Nigerians are fighting over what and what not to wear to school in the face of all the problems encumbering our educational sector, but also that the country cannot afford a full scale religious conflict to the already overwhelming security situation our nation is going through. Kwara State and the religious organisations in the state need to demonstrate caution, exercise restraint and approach this issue with maturity, discipline and a sense of responsibility to de-escalate the tension already being generated.
Evidently, the schools in the middle of the crisis were founded by the missions but they are today funded and run by the government as state-owned schools having been taken over by the authorities several decades ago, even though their names were not changed. What is also manifest is that the missions who owned the schools are in court to retrieve their property as the church leaders and their Board of Trustees are said to be praying the Supreme Court to return these schools to their owners.
The Tide believes that the way to go is for all parties, including the Kwara State Government, to hold their peace until the final verdict of the apex court of the land is delivered and the ownership tussle of the disputed schools is determined. There is no doubt that except handled with utmost tact, the hijab crisis in Kwara State has the potential to ignite a religious conflict that could engulf their entire country. A situation that would give religious fundamentalists an excuse to continue the nefarious act of destabilising the nation must be averted at all cost by all well-meaning citizens, not least of all the Christian and Muslim groups in the State and the state government.
Editorial
WPFD: Making Information Count
The United Nations General Assembly has declared May 3 each year as the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD). The day is observed to raise consciousness of the significance of the liberty of the press and remind governments of their obligation to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression. It is also a day of reflection among media specialists about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.
WPFD has its origin in a UNESCO conference in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1991. The 2021 global event focuses on modern-day issues for freedom of expression, access to information and the public service role of journalism within the changed communications ecosystem. The day additionally serves as a reminder that in numerous countries publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained or even murdered for publishing the truth.
This year’s WPFD with the theme: “Information As A Public Good” serves as a call to confirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to reinforce journalism, and to enhance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind. The subject matter is of urgent relevance to all countries across the world. It recognises the changing communications system that is impacting our health, our human rights, democracies and sustainable improvement.
In advocating the notion of “Information As A Public Good”, WPFD 2021 highlights the important distinction between information and other kinds of communications content such as disinformation, hate speech, entertainment and data. The aim is to draw interest to the unique position of journalism in generating news as confirmed information in the public interest, and to how this relies upon on a wider ecosystem that allows information as a public good.
While the 1991 Windhoek conference focused on print media, the 10th anniversary in 2001 highlighted communications through the airwaves, giving rise to the African Charter on Broadcasting. In 2011, for the 20th anniversary, UNESCO supported a conference that put the focus on people’s right to seek and receive information which culminated in 2019 in the UN’s recognition of 28 September as the International Day for Universal Access to Information.
In 2021, the current context requires an interrogation of the information environment as a step towards figuring out what situations are needed for communications that favour the UN Sustainable Development aspiration to enhance public access to information and essential freedoms.
First, there has been a rise of pluralistic media environments in most countries of the world because of national liberalisation and enlargement of transnational media through satellite or subscription. Nonetheless, many news media outlets are facing considerable economic demanding situations today.
Secondly, significant technological advances have multiplied the opportunities for people to speak and access information. At the same time, major digital divides remain between genders, and between/within regions and countries. A handful of internet companies provide billions of users across the world with communications services but are also criticised for enabling hate and disinformation rather than journalism, as well as for vulnerable transparency and responsibility on how they use their gatekeeping power.
The third change since 1991 has been improved legal recognition of the right to access information. While in 1991 only 12 countries were geared up with laws guaranteeing the rights of citizens to access government information, this number rose to 40 countries in 2009, culminating in 126 countries in 2019. Besides the availability of official information, free and independent journalism is a major factor in generating information for the service of humanity.
Putting collectively these three developments, the result today is a proliferation of information that co-exists with many other types of content in an increasingly digital communications sphere, including the challenges of disinformation and hate speech. The production of local information, such as local news, is under great stress. At the same time, we face a complicated abundance of content that drowns out even those facts that are produced and circulated at both global and local levels.
The significance of easy access to reliable information, particularly through journalism, has been validated by the Covid-19 pandemic. In times of crisis such as this, information can be a matter of life or death. This has proved to be accurate in the face of the Covid-19 ‘disinfodemic’, a combination of misinformation and disinformation that has spread across the world sowing confusion, discord and division. The lack of publicly available reliable data and information has created a vacuum for potentially harmful content and misleading conspiracy theories mostly spread online.
Covid-19 public health crisis has shed light on the vital role played by free and independent media. The output of news media remains a powerful source of information that people access. In this way, media workers everywhere have significantly contributed to our understanding of the pandemic by making information more accessible, scientific facts comprehensible to the public, supplying regularly updated data, and engaging in fact-checking.
As Covid-19 outbreak continues to ravage global health landscape, Nigeria is not an exception. Low risk perception, infodemic and consequent non-compliance to pharmaceutical interventions are among factors exacerbating the outbreak. WHO should collaborate with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) to build the capacity of frontline information managers on impactful and credible stories for prevention of Covid-19.
Regrettably, Nigeria is now one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists, who are often spied on, attacked, arbitrarily arrested or even killed. For example, two journalists were shot dead while covering the Islamic Movement in Nigeria protests – one in July 2019 and the other in January 2020 – without any proper investigation with the aim of identifying those responsible. This is unacceptable and amounts to intimidation of journalists in the country.
Hence, Nigerian journalists should utilise the WPFD to be formidable in discharging their duties. They have to be thorough in investigation and factual in their reports and presentation. They must not compromise their safety and security, but imbibe the nuggets of surviving in a risky environment such as that of Covid-19. Consequently, the government is advised to continually share information with journalists, mainly through the daily media briefing.
