Communities Allege Loss Of 600 Persons To Pollution
The people of Nvakohia Rumuekpe comprising Ovelle, Imogu and Ekwutche communities in State have decried the devastation of their environment allegedly caused by the operations of Total E&P Nigeria Limited and demanded N800bn compensation.
The demand was made by the chiefs, community development committees and other stakeholders in a joint press conference in conjunction with Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative in Port Harcourt.
The Executive Director, TIFPI, Livingstone Wechie, who read a written statement on their behalf, said Total had operated in the area for 60 years leaving behind environment degradation caused by oil spills and other health hazards.
They vowed to report their travails to all known international human rights bodies.
Wechie alleged that the resulting health hazards claimed the lives of over 600 persons in the past 10 years, adding that people continued to die from the operations of the oil and gas firm.
He said, “We are demanding N800bn compensation for all the environmental degradation we have suffered in our communities in the past 60 years without which we will be compelled to shut down Total activities.
“We have lost over 600 persons arising from health issues because of their exploration activities in the last 10 years now.”
Wechie said Total should be made to do the needful by answering as well as addressing, compensating for its corporate negligence and injustice, adding that the company should address all the issues as soon as possible.
On his part, the Chairman, Nvakaoha Council of Chiefs, Eze Dennis Orji, said the oil firm had rejected them and had failed to carry out remediation of their devastated environment.
However, efforts to reach Country Communication Manager, Total Companies in Nigeria, Charles Ebereonwu, proved unsuccessful as he neither picked his calls nor replied a text message sent to his mobile at the time of filing this report.
Anti-Cultism Unit Investigates 18 Suspects
Operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit of the State Police Command are investigating eighteen suspected hoodlums apprehended by members of Rumuagholu Security Peace and Advisory Committee in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in the State.
The Tide gathered that the eighteen suspected hoodlums, including a native doctor and a man suspected to be a security agent, were caught in a bush in Rumuagholu community around 2am performing some rituals.
The leader of the local vigilante in the Community, Henry Nyebuchi-Amadi, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were arrested on Monday during a routine patrol by his group.
In his words, “During our routine patrol, we stumbled on some group of persons performing some sort of initiation, we then involved the police.
“When the police came, they were arrested and taken to the anti-cultism unit in Rumuagholu. There are about eighteen of them”.
The vigilante leader said their action was to support the effort of the state government in fighting insecurity.
…Nabs Six Suspected Illegal Oil Thieves
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested six suspected oil thieves.
The Agency’s Head, Media and Publicity ,Wilson Uwajaren who made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 2, 2021 at Orije Amadi, Old Government Reservation Area ( G.R.A), Port Harcourt, in the State.
Uwajaren said the suspects: Ggadagri Igho; Taiwo Adepoju; Saviour Ukpong; Evans Dike, Nsikak Magnus and Daniel Uebari were arrested based on verified intelligence and discreet surveillance by the EFCC.
“They were arrested alongside one Tanker with registration number XR 690 PHC, loaded with suspected illegally refined product. Other items recovered from them are: a Toyota Camry car, eight drums, five jerry cans and 65 sacks of products suspected to be illegally refined petroleum product and a pumping machine and hose.
“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.
EFCC Arrests Human Organs Trafficker
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, has arrested the leader of a syndicate involved in the buying and selling of human organs for trafficking to foreigners.
The leader identified as Ukaeje John Emeka (alias Dr. Phil Mark, Dr. Donald Phillip, Dr. Wesley David), was arrested on April 16, 2021, at Rumukparali, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, in the State.
He was arrested by operatives of the Commission based on established intelligence on his suspicious fraudulent internet dealings.
According to a statement on the Commission’s website, “Preliminary investigations by the EFCC showed that the suspect is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys for sale and purchase.
“Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and even healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.
“Items recovered from the suspect include one Nigerian passport, one Republic of Cote D’Ivoire passport, nine ATM cards, one black-coloured HP laptop, one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone, one gold-coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash-coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.”
The Commission added that it is on the trail of other members of the syndicate within and outside:
