Chidinma Emkile Quits Secular Music For Gospel

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to his Twitter account to share pictures of when he hosted Ikorodu Bois in his office. The governor in his post noted that the creativity of the young boys have put them and Ikorodu in the world map.

The Governor tweeted: Today, I welcomed generational film making talent @ Ikorodu Bois whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award and put their faces on billboards in Times square, NY.

“As a state, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting for visiting me today, we are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, Art and creative talent generation in Africa”.

The comic group consists of Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas (13) they are known for multi-million dollar music videos movies scenes and movie trailer, using ordinary household items.

The young boys seem to be gaining more presence after popular American Talk show host Steve Harvey took to his verified Twitter account to commend the Nigerian internet sensation. The Iconic American entertainer gave the lads a thumb up by posting on his Twitter a video of one of the youngsters standing in front of a television set as he mimicked one of his message which was delivered on his programme, motivation.