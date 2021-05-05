Terrorists Regrouping In North-East Again, Ndume Alerts

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, yesterday, raised the alarm that Boko Haram insurgents has started regrouping again in the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

He stated this while briefing journalists after plenary on his bill seeking to establish Federal College of Education Gwoza, Borno State.

The proposed legislation passed second reading on the floor of the Senate, yesterday.

He, however, said the resurgence of Boko Haram activities should not stop the establishment of more education institutions in Borno South.

He said the area, which he is representing at the National Assembly existed without a higher institution of learning despite its size and population.

Ndume said, “Last week, 30 soldiers were killed in Mainok on the highway. Yesterday (Monday) just 30km from Maiduguri, the town was overrun by Boko Haram. It took concerted effort of the armed forces but we lost a major and two soldiers. In Rann Local Government, the same thing happened.

“The problem we are facing in Borno and, to some extent, in Yobe and Adamawa, is that the insurgency is resurging again and that is a matter of concern.

“Part of the solution is not to give up and not to show the insurgents that Nigerians are overwhelmed but to show that despite their terrorist acts and their stance against western education, more institutions would be established.”

Meanwhile, the proposed institution, according Ndume, was to bring quality change in education by focusing on teacher education through teaching and learning innovations.

He said the college also seeks to provide and promote sound basic education training as a foundation for the development of Nigeria, taking into account indigenous culture and the need to enhance national unity.

If passed, Ndume said the establishment of the college would help in transforming the educational fortunes of the people of Borno South, a Senatorial District that has existed without a higher institution of learning despite its size and population.

He said, “The establishment of this college would be an addition to the only existing higher institution (University of Maiduguri) in the state.

“The enactment of this Bill will help not only in transforming the decayed educational infrastructures in Nigeria, but also help in the development of the hitherto devastated North East region of the country,” he added.