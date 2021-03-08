Education
RSUBEB Moves To Build Prototype Buildings For 52 Migrant Fishermen’s Schools
The authorities of Rivers State Basic Universal Education Board (RSUBEB), say they will build a prototype school building for the 52 migrant fishermen’s schools accross 11 local government areas of the state.
To this end, the Chairman directed the Head Teachers of the 52 schools to present written reports on the status of their various schools in ordrer to enable the Board take responsible actions that would fastrack the actualisation of the proposed prototype school building.
The Executive Chairman of the board ,Ven Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah stated this when he received in audience the teachers of the 52 migrant fishermen’s schools across the state in his office in Port Harcourt ,over the weekend.
He averred that the board took the step in order to provide a condusive learning atmosphere in the affected schools that would spur the teachers to discharge their duties effectively and with a comfortable condition
Akah expressed satisfaction with the conduct of teachers serving at migrant fishermen’s schools in the state,adding that their understanding and approach to managing common challenges was evident of their commitment to work .
“Let me charge you all to excercise your stakeholder,advocacy and sensitisation skills to secure community participation in the educational enterprise”, he stated.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the RSUBEB also called on religious bodies in the state to fulfil, their social action mission in the education sector through distinctive interventions in infrastracture and other areas of special needs in the state.
Akah stated this when the leadership of Christ Embassy Church in the state paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt last Friday to brief him on- back- to- school donations efforts made by their organisation in providing infrastructures in some UBE schools in the state
He thanked the church for the gesture and directed them to liaise with the Physical Planning Department of the Board in order to ensure that infrastructure donations conform with the board standard and specifications.
VC Hails Release Of N16.6bn For RSU Campuses
The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, has commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for releasing N16.6 billion for the take-off of three additional campuses of the university in Ahoada, Emohua and Etche Local Government Area of the State.
Okogbule, who made the commendation during the celebration of his one year in office as Vice Chancellor of the university in Port Harcourt last Friday said the N16.6 billion released by the state government for three campuses of the university is one major favour his administration has benefitted, stressing that he can hardly thank the Governor enough for the unprecedented gesture.
He said this week, advertisements would be out for contractors to submit their bids for the building of the three campuses.
Okogbule also thanked Governor Wike for finding him worthy of appointment to the exalted position of Vice Chancellor of the institution, having served the university for over 32 years, contending that even though his appointment came at a challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic, his administration has been able to weather the storm by recording within the past one year some landmark achievements.
The Vice Chancellor expressed delight that the university has been enjoying peace, which he attributed to the tremendous support and cooperation his administration has been getting from both academic and non-academic staff of the university as well as students and security agencies on campus.
He further noted with happiness that within the past one year in office, the university has become a massive construction site, as projects embarked upon by either the Rivers State Government or the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) are ongoing or completed.
Okogbule hinted that promotion of staff who are due was effected by his administration without delay, and expressed delight that all the programmes running in the university are now fully accredited.
He said before the expiration of his tenure, the university would experience total transformation.
By: Emeka Igbe
Rivers Schools Resume, Today
Primary and secondary schools across the state reopen today for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.
Both public and private schools are hereby urged to resume for normal academic activities for the term.
The Tide gathered that the resumption was in line with 2020/2021 academic calendar of the state approved by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Earlier in a statement, the permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Sir Chidi Adiele urged all schools to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers and staggered classes of morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding.
The statement said “if a school is capable, it should adopt blended learning approach All staff and students must continually be educated on the need to comply with Covid-19 protocols”.
All students must come to school wearing their facemasks or face shields as part of measures, to check over crowding in schools, all schools should adopt two sessions except where the population of the school is so small as to make possible for only morning session to hold.
The statement further wishes all pupils, students, staff and parents / guardians the very best of the term.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
