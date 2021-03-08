RSUBEB  Moves To Build Prototype Buildings For 52 Migrant Fishermen’s Schools

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, has commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for releasing N16.6 billion for the take-off of three additional campuses of the university in Ahoada, Emohua and Etche Local Government Area of the State.

Okogbule, who made the commendation during the celebration of his one year in office as Vice Chancellor of the university in Port Harcourt last Friday said the N16.6 billion released by the state government for three campuses of the university is one major favour his administration has benefitted, stressing that he can hardly thank the Governor enough for the unprecedented gesture.

He said this week, advertisements would be out for contractors to submit their bids for the building of the three campuses.

Okogbule also thanked Governor Wike for finding him worthy of appointment to the exalted position of Vice Chancellor of the institution, having served the university for over 32 years, contending that even though his appointment came at a challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic, his administration has been able to weather the storm by recording within the past one year some landmark achievements.

The Vice Chancellor expressed delight that the university has been enjoying peace, which he attributed to the tremendous support and cooperation his administration has been getting from both academic and non-academic staff of the university as well as students and security agencies on campus.

He further noted with happiness that within the past one year in office, the university has become a massive construction site, as projects embarked upon by either the Rivers State Government or the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) are ongoing or completed.

Okogbule hinted that promotion of staff who are due was effected by his administration without delay, and expressed delight that all the programmes running in the university are now fully accredited.

He said before the expiration of his tenure, the university would experience total transformation.

By: Emeka Igbe