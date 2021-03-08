Rivers United’s Captain Reiterates Team’s Commitment To Win NPFL

Port Harcourt Real Madrid Football Academy will officially be the commissioned tomorrow, by Honourable minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

The academy was initiated and completed by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in partnership with Real Madrid Football Club, in Spain, with the view to develop and promote grassroots football in Nigeria.

It is worthy to note that academy will run normal the school calendar, vacation and other sporting activities, apart from football.

Speaking to some stake holders, the President of Mauythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Paul Egonu, rated the academy high, saying that the project is laudable.

He noted that the facilities being used for the project were world class standard, both the hostels and classrooms were real conducive learning environment.

According to him, for the academy to be sustained after this administration, the state House of Assembly should pass into law for its funding and maintenance.

“I want to advise Rivers people not to see this project as Wike project; they should rather see it as Rivers State Government project.

Board constituted to run the affairs of the academy, there should be yearly budget for it, so that issue of funds will not crumble the academy, after this government,” Egonu said.

The proprietor of Blessed Soccer Football Academy, Blessed Ogbonda, also commended the state governor, Nyesom Wike, for the vision to promote grassroots football.

He noted the academy was first of its kind in this part of the world, saying that what interests him more is the combination of football and academics.

“Honestly, I must say that the project is one of the best in the world. It has given hope to the grassroots coaches,” Ogbonda said.

Before now, the Technical Adviser of Super Eagles, Gernort Rohr, had also scored the infrastructure of Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt high.

He stated that what captured his interest most was the combination of normal school curriculum and football.

He further stated that what he saw could be compared to the best football academies in Europe.

“The infrastructure are very high, they are like the best ones in Europe, like Spain, Barcelona and Valencia football academies. In Germany, we have Bayern Munich football academy. We also have in France,” Rohr said.

The technical adviser explained that football academies has produced some prominent players like Paul Pogba and the rest.

He commended Rivers State governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike for doing a great job.

Also, Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on the Academy, Barrister Christopher Green, said, that he was not in doubt that the institution would produce the best next generation of athletes in the country.

“At the moment, even before the formal invitation for application, the academy has received over 6,000 applications and still counting. This goes to show the quality of the facility the state government has put on ground and how the people have perceived it”, said Barr Green.

The academy project was conceived by Governor Nyesom Wike a little over a year ago and has been built with the technical partnership of Real Madrid Football Club, Spain, with a view to developing football talents and the youths in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to Green, the management of the academy has got one of the best recruitment agents in the world and the teaching model would be different from the usual.

“The Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has passion for football and we are going to combine the game and academics.

It is not our doing, but the Almighty God led Governor Wike to give this to Rivers people and Nigeria in general.

Wike is a miracle worker, not everybody gave him or us a chance, but today we are all living witnesses to what is happening.

I also believe that the next generation of very good athletes would come out of here.

We have gotten one of the best recruitment agents, the teachers and instructors would use different model from others to teach, so that it will be easier to understand,” Barrister Green said.

He explained that the academy will run normal school calendar for six years’ programme, adding that the important aspect of the academy is that, if anyone could not cope in the sporting area, the person can have vocation training in other areas like, electrical, automobile, Telecom and other departments.

