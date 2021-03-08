Rivers NCSU Hails Union Boss Over Court Victory

The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), has applauded the victory recorded by the National President of the union, Comrade (Chief) Lawrence Amaechi at the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja last Thursday, describing it as divine, well-deserved and appropriate.

According to the union, the victory has put to rest agitations and unnecessary litigations by some disgruntled elements against the National President’s elections three years ago.

The Chairman of the union in Rivers State, Comrade Chukwuka Osumah, who made the remarks in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the judgement in favour of the National President has paved the way for him to really settle down and effectively pilot the affairs of the union, stressing that it has also provided the leeway for him to remain focused in attending to the welfare needs of members of the union across the country, with a view to taking the union to more enviable heights.

Osumah said NCSU in the state is highly elated over the outcome of the case as it has put the members in a jubilation mood, and assured the National Presi-dent that members of the union would continue to support and rally round him in his bid to reposition the union.

The union chairman equally commended com-rade Amaechi for his forthrightness and commit-ment to the goals and aspirations of the union, and called on members of the union in the state to throw their weight behind the National President to enable him succeed, adding that with the court victory, Comrade Amaechi is now truly in charge of the affairs of the union in the country.

“The victory calls for all those fighting the National President to bury the hatchet and join hands with him to move the union forward because it has clearly shown that he is truly in charge,” he said.

Osumah said members of the union have absolute confidence in the leadership of the National President, and advised him to carry everybody along in his bid to take the union to a greater level.

According to him, “it is now time for all of us to work together.”

Also speaking, the coordinating secretary of the union for Rivers and Bayelsa States and Zonal Secretary for the South South, Comrade Dan Otakpo, while commending the National President over the court victory, said it is a victory for the union.

He noted, however, that he received the victory with mixed feelings since the National President had already done three years of his four-year tenure, contending that it would have been disastrous for the union if the court had ruled otherwise, and pleaded with the National President to carry all the members along.