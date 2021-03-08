Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Monarch

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2021 International Women’s Day today, the Queen of Ogoniland, Georgiana Tenalo has felicitated with Ogoni women and the entire womanhood all over the world.

The United Nation (UN) had declared March 8 of every year as International Women’s Day to promote and protect the dignity of women the world over.

Queen Tenalo in a message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day advised women to observe the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) protocols in their day to day activities.

She urged Nigerian women to use the celebration to speak against the incessant cases of girl child trafficking and abuse as well as rape which had become the order of the day in the society.

On the prevailing insecurity in parts of the country, she charged Nigerian women to be in the vanguard of the fight against kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality bedeviling the country, pointing out that the spate of insecurity in the country required all hands to be on deck as government alone cannot fight the menace.

She said that her palace was prepared to work in synergy with government and public spirited groups and individuals for the over-all development of Ogoniland and called on the Federal and state governments to fast-track the Ogoni clean-up exercise to give the people a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

Queen Tenalo hailed the Governor Nyesom Wike- led administration for bringing the State Neighbored Watch Agency to fruition after months of stalemate by the military during their training at NYSC training camp in Nonwa, saying that the agency when fully in operation would support other security agencies in intelligence gathering.

She also commended the state chief executive for his development strides and enjoined him to also pay attention to the development of the rural areas and human capital.