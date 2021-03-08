NDU Matriculates First Set Of Students In Marine Survey

The Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State last Saturday held its maiden matriculation for 68 students into the Post-Graduate Diploma programme in Marine Survey.

The virtual ceremony was held both at the Main Campus, University Auditorium, and the Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, Victoria Island in Lagos.

It was sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with the Centre for Marine Surveyors, Nigeria, and Wider Perspective Limited.

The NCDMB Executive Secretary, Mr Simbi Wabote, while congratulating the students, said they were the first set to be admitted into the programme sponsored by NCDMB.

Wabote said: “This ceremony marks the official entry of students into this institution of learning.

“It is a statutory gathering to formally admit deserving and qualified candidates who are fortunate to be offered admission into this noble institution.”

He said that there was need to improve efficiency in maritime operations in Nigeria for global competitiveness.

“Improved predictability and transparency in maritime operations will go a long way in boosting confidence in the sector, which in turn will bring about increased revenue.

“Marine surveyors are greatly relied upon by the marine community to perform a wide range of tasks.

“These include advising purchasers, underwriters and lending institutions on the condition and valuation of vessels,” Wabote said.

He advised vessel owners on the need to recover or salvage a vessel in distress.

Also, Mr Adebambo Ademiluyi, President, Centre for Marine Surveyors, Nigeria, said marine surveyors played a prominent role in the industry adding that they provided integrity to the process of marine activities.

Ademiluyi, however, said there were no enough marine surveyors in the country, hence, the maiden ceremony to train more surveyors.

“There are lots of people who call themselves marine surveyors, but they have nothing to show for it in terms of certification.

“But, those with certification are the ones that have the integrity the customers can count on that they have gone through proper training.

“That is why we have set up this programme to train marine surveyors to serve Nigerians,” he said.

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Wider Perspective Ltd., MrsEdughom Hansen, said the objective of the programme was to develop in-country capacity of young graduates through training and certification to support the maritime industry.

Hansen, therefore, urged the students to make use of the opportunity afforded them, and ensure they attended classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and other vices, and be focussed.

“We hope that your experiences during your study will launch you to greater achievements as you commit yourself to learning.

“It is our desire to see a better you at the end of this programme.

“You must at all times show respect to your colleagues and staff of the university and other stakeholders; this will make your stay fruitful and productive,” she said.