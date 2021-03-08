My Fantasy On A PH Road

I cannot stop trying to imagine what the experience will be like driving on the ever-busy Aba Road in Port Harcourt, especially upon the final completion of the multiple flyover bridges being constructed and expanded on the road.

Honestly, I am conscripted by the urge to write about this premature reverie of mine following the inviting beauty of the already commissioned two new flyovers and the consequent ease of transportation now being witnessed at those sections of the inter-state thoroughfare.

Rivers State Government had on October 18, 2019 awarded a N21 billion contract to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the simultaneous construction of flyovers at the Garrison, Rumuokoro and Artillery Junctions located in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas. The projects were to be delivered in 16 months with the government reportedly making an upfront payment of 70%.

Governor Nyesom Wike had at the Rebisi Flyover inauguration on November 7, 2020 expressed satisfaction that his administration was beginning to fulfill its promise of building flyover bridges to ease traffic flow at some notoriously chaotic junctions in the state capital, with one already being commissioned four months ahead of deadline.

He praised the German construction firm for working very hard to ensure early delivery of the projects, particularly at a time the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling construction activities elsewhere in Nigeria and across the world. The governor went on to announce a schedule for the official inauguration of the remaining flyovers.

While cutting the tape to commission the 969.4 metre-long dual carriage flyover, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), was said to have submitted that the urban regeneration and renewal efforts of the Wike administration would serve to promote peace among residents as well as boost tourism and restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

The Rumuogba 1&2 Flyover was commissioned some days ago by no less a personality than the former Governor of Kano State and ex-Defence Minister, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was so visibly fascinated by the landmark project that he openly urged his host, Governor Wike, to endeavour to present himself for a higher role in national governance.

The two-time presidential candidate was obviously on the lookout for a tested political administrator who has the capacity to replicate such developmental accomplishments for the greater benefit of the entire nation. And for him, it was almost like eureka!

Barring any further additions, there will soon be eight flyovers on the state’s own stretch of the Port Harcourt–Aba Expressway. They include the flyovers at Isaac Boro Park, Kaduna Street, Rebisi, Rumukalagbor (Waterline Junction), GRA Junction, Rumuola, Rumuogba 1&2, and Eleme Junction. It is doubtful if any other Nigerian state or even African country can boast of this number of flyovers on the same road space!

Before now, any contemplation of a trip from the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt to Eleme, Oyigbo or Aba was like an invitation to migraine. It was almost certain that any such traveller would have to consider the usual traffic hiccups at Garrison, Waterline, GRA, Rumuola, NAF Market Junction in Rumuomasi, Artillery 1&2 Junctions and the ever notorious Rumuokwurusi (Oil Mill) Market on Wednesdays.

To be cramped in any Aba-bound commercial bus while being held up in traffic at almost every one of these intersections is not only time consuming but also very irritating. The experience is hardly any different for occupants of a private car without an air conditioner.

Even on their way back, mostly from Aba, Port Harcourt traders and other frequent travellers are always full of tales of how commercial bus drivers suddenly terminate their journeys at any time (sometimes as late as 10.00pm) anywhere near Oyigbo on observing the slightest indication of a gridlock ahead.

These are extremely discomfiting situations. And in addition to robberies, rapes and kidnappings, they form part of the stories of what people suffer on Aba Road every day, due mainly to avoidable traffic jams.

Having just enjoyed the experience of commuting on both the Eleme Junction and the newly inaugurated Rumuogba 1&2 Flyovers which seem a bit farther apart than the others, I am beginning to imagine that a drive on these Aba Road flyovers may be almost like a roller coaster ride due to their closeness.

For instance, driving to Bori Camp from UTC Junction means that upon one’s descent from the Isaac Boro Flyover at Leventis Motors, the Kaduna Street Flyover is already in sight and waiting to be connected. A descent on the other side of it almost dovetails onto the Rebisi Flyover. And such is the case at Waterline, GRA and Rumuola.

This can only mean that one is literally airborne for the greater part of the trip. And for those who love air travel, the experience would be soothing. I don’t belong here though, but I sure will relish the experience of such undulating ride on this road any day.

What thrills me most in all of this is the night-time glitter of these projects. It’s like a carnival route. Of course, that’s part of their planned aesthetics. Another charm for me is the aerial view of Port Harcourt which they afford. The city sprawls resplendently on both sides of the elevated edifices.

Yet another fascinating feature of the new flyover projects is that their underpasses are well lit and protected with a combination of cement walls and meshed grille, ostensibly to ward off street traders, criminal elements and destructive lunatics. Indeed, the older flyovers in the city had unprotected underneath which encouraged daytime mini-markets and criminal hideouts at night until recently when the government barricaded them. Besides the fencing, some also have their giant pillars now decorated with very attractive murals.

Finally, I have no doubt that, after their commissioning, no normal human being will complete a breath-taking trip on these new flyovers in Port Harcourt (especially at night) without openly or secretly feeling like ‘Wow, Governor Wike!’

By: Ibelema Jumbo