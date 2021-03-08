Mass Abduction: FG Begins Relocation Of Pupils From North-East

Following the series of mass abduction of schoolchildren by Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals in the northern part of the country, the Federal Ministry of Education says it has begun the relocation of pupils from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states to other states.

It also said the Safe Schools Initiative of the government had not stopped, noting that its implementation was being intensified and re-invigorated.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Ben Goong, stated these in an interview with newsmen, yesterday.

Boko Haram terrorists had in the past abducted pupils, women and girls from the three states, including Chibok in Borno State and Dapchi in Yobe State.

Also, criminals had in recent times, kidnapped pupils from some North-Western states.

When asked what the Federal Government was doing about schools located in high-risk areas in the North, Goong said, “As we speak, there are quite a number of students from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states being relocated to other schools across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory.”

He cited the example of some students from Borno State who he said had been relocated to the Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja.

He said students were being moved to safer schools and were being catered for with full boarding facilities.

He added that the Federal Government would be carrying out some enlightenment campaigns, especially among the military to discourage the use of school facilities for military-related activities.

This, he said, was necessary so that such schools are not attacked.

When asked why the Federal Government stopped the implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative, Goong said it had not stopped, adding that it was being strengthened.

He said, “That is not true. In fact, just recently, a national committee on the initiative was inaugurated. The committee is working with an NGO. The implementation has not stopped.”