IWD 2021: Time To Challenge Inequality

Published

2 days ago

on

Today, March 8, is being celebrated all over the world as International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021. While circumstances are different this year, it is still a day to celebrate women around the world, their achievements, raise awareness about women’s equality, and their rights. The world is once again reminded  of the plight of the global woman, the need to position her at her rightfull place politically, economically, and socially.   Whether by  hosting an event, running a campaign, launching an initiative, reporting on achievement, donating to a female-focused charity, or more, there is a call for everyone to  commit to choosing  to challenge inequality.
To challenge inequality is to call out bias, question stereotypes, and help forge an inclusive world, with emphasis on the need to “building back better”, especially  in a post-pandemic world, in an environment shattered by pollution and insecurity. No doubt, there’s every reason to celebrate distinquished African women of our generation like the latest achiever; Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, yet while we celebrate our own ‘Mama Africa’,  who has climbed to the highest echelon of her career through western education,  we must all commit to vehemently challenge every action or activity that negates UN Women agenda for women education. The incessant abduction  of school children especially the female students in the north is a case in hand.
Given the ugly dimension the security situation in our county has assumed in recent times as it concerns female education, the hope of celebrating more of the likes of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the nearest future is quite gloomy should the trend continues unchecked. Education is essential for women to reach gender equality and become leaders of change. Even though  women and girls today are far more educated than ever before, gaps  still remain, yearning to be filled. Educated women benefit entire societies, contributing to flourishing economies and the improved health, nutrition and education of their families. Education and training are also tools to help change harmful gender stereotypes.
  The world must also commit to challenging the spate of rape, not only by chanting slogans that indicate dislike for rape, but by being involved in the real fight against rape even when there is no attached relatipnship with the victims.
Today’s celebration calls to mind the need to evaluate the 12 key areas flagged by  the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action,  where urgent action was needed to ensure greater equality and opportunities for women and men, girls and boys. I think countries around the world would want to know the outcome of the  UN Women’s parnership with governments in various countries,  to ensure such change is real for women and girls.
How about the economic  status of African women? Whether in businesses, on farms, as entrepreneurs or employees, or through unpaid domestic or care work at home, women make enormous contributions to economies. Unfortunately, gender discrimination means women often end up in insecure, low-wage jobs, and constitute a small minority of those in senior positions. When women are poor, their rights are not protected and they face double discrimination, on account of their gender and economic situation. Women, their families, communities and economies suffer as a result.
To ensure that women can contribute fully and benefit from the economy, UN Women had put in place multiple programmes for women’s economic empowerment, promoting  women’s ability to secure decent jobs, own land, accumulate assets, and influence institutions and public policies determining growth and development. What difference this has made needs be kept in the public domain.
The time is indeed rife to challenge  the under-representation of women  as voters, in top positions,  in elected offices, the civil service, corporate boardrooms or academia, even where it is obvious that once in leadership roles, women make a difference.
Women need to be healthy in order to realize their full potential. This includes proper nutrition, sexual and reproductive rights, and mental health, as well as freedom from violence. This is why UN Women advocate for States to better coordinate the provision of health services for women and girls –including for survivors of violence– and supports non-governmental partners providing essential services. In all their efforts, any  end to practices that bring danger to women and girls, including child marriage, female genital mutilation, dietary restrictions, and others?.
We must always remember that violence hurts women and girls and hampers their ability to thrive in multiple ways. Luckily, since the Beijing Conference, an historic two-thirds of countries have put laws on the books to stop domestic violence. Laws and  policies and action plans to help step-up investments in prevention, the most cost-effective, long-term means to stop violence against women by addressing its root causes. The world is inteterested in knowing  the extent of the  implementation of legal protection as well as the access to essential services  for women globally.
Women are among the most affected by climate change. They are often the ones gathering water, fishing or farming land affected by flooding. Meanwhile, their voices are often ignored in environmental planning and management. They also have less access to land and productive resources, not even involved in environmental decision-making . All these call for challenge and like  Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained, “the story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist, nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”  So make International Women’s Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Accelerating Gender Parity In Nigeria

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 23, 2021

By

In virtually all societies, women are in an inferior position to men. Sex or gender determine  more rights and dignity for men in legal, social and cultural situations, These are reflected in the unequal access to or enjoyment of rights in favour of men.
There are also the assumption of stereotype social and cultural roles.
In Nigeria, gender inequality has been an issue for decades in spite of modernization and the fact that many females have done better than men in many spheres.
Analysts are convinced that gender inequality is largely influenced by religious and cultural beliefs, as some cultures and religions still hold strongly that women are the weaker vessels created mainly to be home keepers and child bearers.
Analysts are also worried that gender inequality negatively affects status in all areas of life in society, whether public or private, in the family or labour market.
Although the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows some progress amongst the 149 countries that were indexed, the progress toward closing the gender gap is slow, because it will take 108 years to close the gender gap and another 202 years to achieve parity in the workforce, according to the report.
The report benchmarks the 149 countries on their progress toward gender parity across four dimensions – economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.
A number of initiatives have been made by corporate organisations and governmental and non-governmental organisations  to address gender imbalance in Nigeria.
One of the latest is the launch of First Women Network  (FWN) by the First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., in commemoration of the 2019 International Women’s Day (IWD).
IWD is celebrated globally every March 8 to recognise social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The celebration is also a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
The global theme for the 2019 celebration is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” while the theme for the social media campaign is “#BalanceforBetter”.
According to the bank, the FWN initiative is an avenue for career management and mentoring for women to enable them to balance their career with private endeavours.
The aim,  according to the bank, is to address gender gap and increase women representation in its senior and executive levels, as well as encourage women to tap into opportunities and contribute to nation-building.
The bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Adesola Adeduntan,  explains that First Women Network is targeted at the banks’ staff and customers, among others.
He believes that women can achieve more if given the necessary strategic support, hoping that the initiative
will increase the bank’s productivity and profitability.
Adeduntan notes that the initiative is  also a demonstration of First Bank’s adherence to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals which mandate increased women representation in all banks.
The sustainable goals require that the financial services sector should adopt a quota system to increase women representation on boards to 30 per cent and that of senior management level to 40 per cent by 2014.
Adeduntan is optimistic that the FWN will address six key area –  career management, personal branding, mentoring, welfare, financial planning and empowerment.
He is convinced that the initiative will address gender disparity at the workplace.
“It is commonly agreed that gender parity is an essential factor influencing the advancement of institutions, economies and societies.
“Studies have shown that gender parity in corporations promotes increased performance and returns on investment.
“The need to invest in composite women empowerment and enhance their contributions at senior management levels to achieve organisational goals cannot be over-emphasised,” the CEO says.
For him,  it is paradoxical that the presence of women in paid employments continues to increase, yet the progression of professional women to positions of leadership and management remains slow.
“Gender gaps persist in economic opportunities and political participation in many countries.
“This is part of the reasons for this women network initiative,” he notes.
The chief executive officer wants employers of labour and the entire society to encourage women to advance, excel and contribute optimally in  workplaces and communities.
Mr Abiodun  Famuyiwa, group head, Products and Marketing Support, promises that First Bank  will continue to promote female entrepreneurship for national growth and development.
“We recognise that promoting female entrepreneurship and independence is key to economic viability of every home in the country,” he says.
According to him, FWN is a further demonstration of the bank’s commitment to women empowerment after the launch  of FirstGem in 2016.
He is satisfied that FirstGem is providing opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations through with access to support funds, free business advice, specialised trainings on business development and insight on business development.
For Mr Lampe Omoyele, managing director, Nitro 121, an integrated marketing communications agency,  points out that courage is important in addressing gender imbalance.
“For gender imbalance to be resolved, there has to be courage, vision, values and character,” he says.
He is convinced that women should  have courage and confidence in taking risks within  organisations.
Omoyele advises that women must not play the victims.
“Ultimately, whether you are a female or male, what is going to sustain you is your character and values.
“You need to have values; character is important in the balance that we live to, and it sustains you as you move into the future,” he adds.
The Chief Executive Officer,  Standard  Chartered Bank, Mrs Bola Adesola, wants women to take advantage of FWN to make their lives better.
She urges women to aspire to grow in their endeavours and refuse to be limited because of their gender, stressing that they should use all resources at their disposal to grow.
For the bank chief, FWN is not a silver bullet to creating the first female chief executive officer of First Bank, but  about opportunity.
“So, it is important that as women, we take advantage of it,” she urges.
Ms Cecilia Akintomide, independent non-executive director, FBN Holdings Plc, is dissatisfied that Nigeria is still far in gender balancing.
Akintomide says Nigerian  women are still being restricted from working in some places and owning some property.
According to her, restrictions are rendering 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population –  mainly women –  economically unviable.
A First Bank customer,  Mrs Ifeyinwa Okoye, lauds the FWN, and urges the bank to ensure that its customers – the secondary target of FWN –  benefit from it.
Okoye describes women as critical to economic growth and development but regrets that many women were lagging behind in their endeavours because of gender inequality.
She wants the banks to enlighten its customers on FWN for maximum results.
“If you empower a woman, you empower a nation.
“Empowering women is especially effective because the benefits are felt throughout the whole community,” she argues.
Analysts call for more strategic support for Nigerian women to  enhance gender parity.
Joel-Nwokeoma is of the News Agency of Nigeria.

 

By: Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

RSU’s New Campuses: What Import To Rivers?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 19, 2021

By

Last week, the Rivers State Government announced a release of the sum of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of facilities at one of Nigeria’s foremost state-owned universities, the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt.
The amount was announced to journalists in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who said that N9 billion of the amount would serve as take-off grant for the building of new campuses of the institution in Ahoada, Emohua and Etche Local Government Areas.
According to the commissioner, the sum of N3 billion would be spent on each of the campuses for the construction of faculty buildings, students hostels, offices, libraries, auditoriums, lecture halls and also address other needs required for the campuses to maximise their operations.
“This is a landmark development in the history of the institution which has maintained one campus since its establishment in October, 1980.
“With the establishment of the three campuses, the communities where they are sited will be opened up for consequential development and economic activities. It will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state,” Nsirim said.
He also disclosed that the remaining N7.6 billion has been released to enable the university’s College of Medical Sciences establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology Building.
In his address to the journalists, the state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, said that, with the fund release, the College of Medical Sciences could now operate as a full-fledged college with all its required programmes running.
He said it would serve to secure accreditation of more departments and programmes and enhance the capacity of the college, since it already has the requisite personnel.
Also at the media briefing, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said those unrepentant traducers of Governor Nyesom Wike who thought that His Excellency was only making mere political statement when he promised to establish three new campuses for RSU can now see that the man is already walking the talk.
According to Ebeku, with these take-off grants, contractors would soon start the construction work at the approved sites in the three local government areas and there would surely be an expansion of the institution to benefit the entire state.
He said that this would increase access to education because admission spaces would be opened for more prospective students, and those host communities of the new campuses would enjoy increased commercial activities and development in general.
Outside this media parley, one of the earliest personalities to react to the governor’s fund release was his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo.
She was said to have disclosed, in a statement, that the N16.6 billion fund release for facilities upgrade in RSU clearly indicates that Governor Nyesom Wike is committed to making Rivers State the education hub of Nigeria.
Banigo also expressed delight that the N7.6 billion granted the College of Medical Sciences would not only qualify the teaching hospital for full accreditation but make the state a centre of excellence in the training of health care professionals.
“The college will now be accredited to take a full stream of 150 undergraduate students annually in medical sciences,” she pointed out.
The deputy governor who is also a highly reputed public health doctor said that Wike’s huge investment in health and human capital development was exceptional, and that it behoves all well-meaning Rivers people to continue to support him to succeed in the quest to turn the state around for everyone’s benefit.
Bro Felix Obuah is the sole administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA). He is among the earliest commentators on the significance of this administration’s fund release for an expansion of the RSU campus.
Obuah was reported to have described the N16.6 billion fund approval by Governor Wike as a masterstroke that would open the frontiers of the institution for the educational upliftment of Rivers State.
According to a statement signed by his media aide, Jerry Needam, the erstwhile state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and owner of Go Round Football Club said:
“What the Governor has done is an uncommon feat which we had been yearning for, for a very long time, to no avail. Now that God has given us a leader that has the wisdom, interest and political will to ensure our state and our people join other advanced societies in technological advancement through quality education for our children here at home, we must not let the opportunity slip.
“Our collective wish and prayer should be more wisdom, strength and life for His Excellency for more of what he’s been doing in all sectors of our state economy which have endeared him to many across the globe. I think the best appreciation is to queue into his vision and make best use of the opportunities for the benefit of our people.”
As contained in the statement, Obuah also appealed to Rivers youth to take advantage of the planned facilities and programmes to be put in place at the state university with the approved fund and go for studies like the medical sciences that would address the pressing needs of the state, country and society at large, stressing that the governor has creditably played his own part by laying a solid foundation for them.
Prof. Okey Onuchukwu of the University of Port Harcourt is also among those who have, so far, attempted to explain the potential effects of the latest government largesse to RSU, particularly on Rivers State and its residents.
Speaking as a guest on a current affairs radio programme in Port Harcourt, last weekend, he described the RSU campus decentralisation as a timely intervention to expand the tertiary education sub-sector and improve the rural economy of the state.
The renowned Econometrics lecturer and former director of Uniport Business School who was part of the team that drafted the development blueprint of Governor Wike’s NEW Rivers Vision in 2015 said:
“The Rivers State University is a very critical area Governor Nyesom Wike had in mind earlier before he came into government that look, ‘I am going to intervene in this university by ensuring that the campuses are decentralised and build a world-standard medical college.’ That has been there. Wike didn’t just jump into government; he had a well-prepared blueprint of how he is going to develop the various sectors of the state.”
Equally elated by the decision of the state government to site a campus of RSU in Etche Local Government Area, a traditional ruler in the state, King Samuel Amaechi of Igbo-Etche, was reported to have described the move as another laudable proof of the love Governor Wike has for the people of Etche.
According to the report, the monarch said the step would increase the level of consciousness of Etche people towards university education, boost employment opportunities, create wealth and, above all, attract rapid development to Etche.
Amaechi who commended Wike for his show of love for Etche people noted that, from the inception of this government in 2015 till date, the governor has continued to carry Etche and its people along in the scheme of things.
“Each time Governor Nyesom Wike makes promises to the people of Etche, he shows outright commitment by fulfilling them. We are happy with the impact his administration is making in Etche land.
“Etche campus of the Rivers State University will remain one legacy of Wike’s administration which the present Etche sons and daughters as well as those unborn will ever be grateful to him for.”
The Onye Ishi Agwuru of Igbo-Etche assured that Etche people would support the government to ensure that the new campus was fully developed by maintaining the prevailing peace in the area.
However, there were people who expressed some reservations even while commending the state government for the initiative.
Mrs. Doris Job-Ogbonna is an alumna of RSU and former banker in Port Harcourt. She was quite excited at the decision to upgrade facilities in her Alma Mater, particularly expansion of the campus after many years of such plan being abandoned by successive regimes.
But she was concerned that the three local governments in question had been largely notorious for kidnapping and cult activities over time and wondered what was being done in that regard.
A private-school teacher in Oyigbo, Empire Faribo, was also full of commendation for the state’s decision. He, however, wondered why no riverine local government area was considered in the RSU campus expansion plan.
“I am happy with the government for the decision but, coming from the riverine part of this state, I wonder why no riverine LGA was chosen.
“They often use non-availability of land as ready excuse even when a state like Bayelsa has its expansive Niger Delta University on riverine Wilberforce Island.
“In any case, let’s not forget that former Governor Chibuike Amaechi had wanted to relocate the entire RSU campus to his native Ikwerre LGA. But I think this decentralisation idea makes better sense as it will serve to open up more areas of the state for development,” Faribo concluded.

 

By: Ibelema Jumbo

