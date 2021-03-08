Nation
Group Adivses Women To Achieve Equal Future
The President, Medical Women International Association, Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, has advised women in leadership to work toward achieving an equal future, especially in a Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) world.
She gave the advice in a special interview with The Tide source yesterday in Abuja, as the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.
Annually marked around the globe to showcase women’s achievements in the social, economic, cultural and political spheres throughout history and across nations, the IWD is also known as the UN Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace.
Nwadinobi, therefore, explained that the 2021 theme of the day; #ChoosetoChallenge, was apt and necessary for women to join their voices in ensuring equal opportunities, alongside the men counterpart.
She said: “The campaign theme is an opportunity to amplify our voices and draw attention to the need for equal opportunities for women and girls by choosing to challenge existing norms.
“Life is about choices and change happens when we make deliberate and intentional choices to challenge any negative status quo.”
The medical women boss, who expressed concern over non-celebration of women’s achievements, said “women have largely been unrecognised.
“For example, women led the army of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare workers, caregivers and community efforts. The International Labour Organisation also noted the nearly 100 million women health workers globally working relentlessly in hospitals and at home, but not recognised.
“The stance for the #choosetochallenge 2021 campaign theme is therefore a raised hand that is emblematic, saying count me in, I am indicating my firm commitment. It is a sign of solidarity and commitment. It is an affirmation to indicate that one is present.”
Nwadinobi said one glaring common challenge that women faced in every part of the world was Gender-Based Violence (GBV), especially sexual violence.
According to her, the types of violence may vary but violence happens everywhere.
She noted that nations with high rates of violence and poor status of women were more likely to engage in armed conflicts, saying “in fact, the most dangerous place to be a woman is everywhere in the world.”
To address violence against women at global level, she maintained that a global treaty be enacted to create a rigorous, legally-binding framework for every nation on earth to undertake evidence-based interventions, catalyse an exponential increase in funding and for the world to monitor progress.
She identified common types of harmful practices in Nigeria to include early and forced marriage, Female Genital Mutilation and harmful widowhood practices.She explained that the 2015 Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act passed into law at the federal level “which provided legal framework for addressing these practices that strip women and girls of their rights and dignity was yet to be domesticated nationwide.
“When domesticated, it would bring perpetrators to book and deter others.”
On inequality between Nigerian men and women, Nwadinobi said the data was abysmally low, adding that “there are several barriers to women’s meaningful participation in decision-making. We need to start with addressing the under representation of women in parliament.
“The barriers are political, socio-cultural and religious. The way out is to ensure a constitution review and to pass the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill and for political party constitutions to allow for quota and not to be tokenistic in their operations.
“We need to offer women and girls of all ages the same opportunities, rights and freedom as men.
“There should be mutual respect between men and women and the realisation that an aircraft left to fly on one engine can never be at its optimal capacity.”
On what government, Non-Govermental Organisations and ordinary Nigerians should do to assist women and girls to reach their potential, she said government needed to implement deliberate programmes for the development of the female gender.
She added that “civil society grassroots need to work with government to forge sustainable partnerships. Voices of the grassroots need to be heard.
“The innovative, creative and constructive potential of our citizens need to be harnessed for optimum results.”
The medical practitioner, who condemned the current kidnappings in the country, especially that of more than 300 schoolgirls from the boarding house, said it could affect the gains so far recorded in the crusade for girl-child education.
According to her, the way out is to understand and address the root causes of such criminality.
She explained that Nigeria was currently experiencing a youth bulge, “so, there is the need to design more deliberate programmes for youths’ development; the answer to securing the future of Nigeria is in investing in our youth.
“We must appreciate their energy, ingenuity and creativity and provide opportunities for their skills and talents to be harnessed.”
She said women and girls should not be scared of aspiring to the top, but have it at the back of their minds that their dreams were achievable.
“Women do not have to look too far for role models, some women are at the helm of affairs around the globe. We have female presidents and prime ministers in Germany, Bangladesh, Norway and Scotland.
“We also have a group of outstanding Nigerian women as role models who they can look up to.
“On the global scene, Nigeria is blessed with having a Nigerian, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Amina Mohammed as the UN Deputy Secretary-General.
“I am humbled to be able to occupy this space of honour as the first Nigerian President of the Medical Women International Association in its one-hundred-year history.
“Women have what it takes to lead the reconstruction efforts and to bring fresh perspectives into national and global issues.”
She, therefore, commended Nigerian women making giant strides around the globe,
saying “they are a source of pride to every woman and girl out there, and they stand as beacons of light to show that we can break the glass ceiling.”
Nation
Gov Uncovers 3,900 Ghost IDPs In Borno Camp
The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has fished out fake internally displaced persons (IDPs) at a IDPs camp in Maiduguri during a surprise visit to the camp.
Around midnight, yesterday, Zulum showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic and Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Abadam Local Government Area of northern Borno were being camped.
Zulum immediately sealed the entrance and supervised a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced, who spend day time at IDP camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep, with some of benefiting from other means through which the state distributes food to vulnerable non-IDPs in communities.
The governor’s mission, which ended past 1am, discovered that out of 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households comprising 3,900 IDPs were ghosts.
No fewer than 450 households were found to be real IDPs after Zulum’s midnight headcount which was conducted by the governor alongside an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Commodore M. T. Abdullahi, and two commissioners (Agriculture, and Local Government and Emirate Affairs).
In humanitarian system, a household normally consist of at least six persons who are either related through families, or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids.
Officials, who were part of the midnight headcount, said Zulum was not averse to approving support for any citizen who may be vulnerably in need of food since there is a committee doing that.
The governor also expressed opposition to some residents making dubious claims in other to take what is meant for IDPs while also benefiting from other existing welfare activities that target non IDPs
Nation
Troops Chase Boko Haram Fighters Out Of Borno Town
Soldiers, yesterday, prevented Boko Haram fighters from mounting a barricade on Damaturu-Maiduguri highway in Borno State.
The soldiers reportedly engaged the insurgents in a gun battle around Mainok and Jakana towns.
A commercial driver said that the incident happened shortly after the usual daily road closure was eased in the morning.
Troops usually close the road in the evening and open it at 7am, every day.
The driver said suspected insurgents who were about to mount road barricades and attack travellers were overpowered and driven away by soldiers.
“We were on our way to Maiduguri after spending the night in Damaturu when we were stopped by soldiers at a place after Mainok.
“We were earlier asked to turn back and later we were told to stay there. Shots were later fired ahead of us, which sounded like gunfire exchange. We were asked to proceed after about thirty five minutes,” he said.
He said extra patrols were stationed along the road.
Boko Haram has made life a hell for those who ply that route.
It was on the route that a newlywed bride was abducted last week but she was freed 24 hours after.
Before decorating the new service chiefs, last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari gave them a few weeks to tackle the widespread insecurity in the country.
Nation
Suspend 25% Contribution To Federation Account, FAAN Begs FG
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called for the stoppage of its 25 per cent revenue contribution to the Federation Account.
FAAN said this would help it to address some infrastructure gaps.
The General Manager, FAAN, Mr Rabiu Yadudu, made the appeal during an oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Aviation at the Lagos Airport, yesterday.
Yadudu decried accumulated airlines debt to aviation agencies, particularly FAAN, adding that a particular airline owed N13billion for services rendered and unpaid.
Yadudu noted that one way to ensure development in the industry was to allow revenue generated by agencies in the sector to be ploughed back.
The managing director said that the practice was obtainable across the globe and was also part of the international standard and recommended practice.
“The industry still has an infrastructure gap to stabilise; therefore, government’s support in stabilising the industry is needed.
“This can be achieved by suspending the contributions to the Federation Account in compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) Doc 9562.
“This document on airport generation provides that revenue generated by the airport should be transparently re-invested wholly in operating and developing airport facilities,” he said.
Yadudu said revenue generation was low as only two airports – the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) mainly sustained other airports expenditures.
He also highlighted the global economic challenge, both national and international, which had affected airline operators, causing them to reduce fleet, frequencies or withdraw operations, thus affecting the agency’s revenue generation.
Yadudu lamented the rising operating and maintenance cost of the new terminals and existing ones due to inflation and the devaluation of the naira.
However, the managing director said the agency was tweaking its plans to make other airports that were not breaking even to perform.
He also said the airport management had embarked on aggressive debt recovery, while introducing a Pay As You Go system, adding that it had also commenced a cashless policy among other loophole blockage areas.
Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, said the idea was commendable, noting that the issue was constitutional and would require a constitutional review to achieve.
Adeyemi stressed the need for rehabilitation of airports.
“There are quite a lot of airports in the country that we need to start looking at budget inclusion for next year, not this year.
“We will not wait till there is a mishap before we start looking at fixing the runways which are in bad shape, a number of them since they were constructed have not been touched, and at times when you land in some of these airports, you don’t need to be a pilot to know that the plane will not maintain a balance,” he said.
