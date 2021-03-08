Gov Wike Commissions More Projects

Last week witnessed more harvest of projects as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, delivered more key projects in the state.

The Okoro-nu-Odo flyover, the Rumuogba flyover and the new Governmen House Clinic /Administative Bulding were commissioned. He equally commissioned the reconstructed Chief Ferdinand Alabraba Crescent and Opobo Crescent in GRA Phase Two Port Harcourt.

Apart from inaugurating the completed projects, the Rivers State Government also signed contract for the construction of two more flyover bridges to be constructed at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt Aba Expressway and intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to the Azikiwe in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony held in Government House Port Harcourt, Wike stated that 70 per cent of the contract sum would be paid to Julius Berger upfront while the remaining funds would be paid at the end of the project.

The one week programme attracted top political leaders, men of God, traditional rulers and captains of industry from different parts of the country.

Wike reassured Rivers people that his administration would not play polictics with any infrastructure that wiould transform the state.

Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive, advocated for 10 per cent oil fund to be given to the oil host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) being considered in the country.

The Governor who stated this last Thursday, when members of the National Assembly Committee on PIB visited him in Government House Port Harcourt stressed the need for the fund going to the host communities to be tied to specific developmental projects .

He regretted that communities who produce oil which is the economic life wire of the nation were made to suffer poverty and their environment destroyed.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee who led the delegation, Mr Victor Nwokolo Onyemaechi said the committee was in the state to hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders to resolve issues of what should be allocated to host communities in the PIB.

Governor Wike said despite attempts by agents of the Federal Government to cripple his administration right from the onset, he had not disappointed Rivers’ people and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the governance of the state.

“ I know what we passed through in the hands of the ruling government . No state government has been harassed like Rivers State Government. Not one, but I will never give up. I will continue to do what I think is for the best interest of the people of Rivers State because they gave me the privilege”, Wike said.

The former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki , while inaugurating the ultra-moderm Government House Clinic/Administrative Building, praised Governor Wike for investing in critical infrastructure such as healthcare which is very important in reduction of poverty.

He said that the clinic is not for the people of Rivers State only but for the nation and described him as an Ambassador of the PDP in Nigeria.

Another major event last week in Brick House was the reconciliation of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed by the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike.

Both Governors who addressed the press after the peace meeting held in Governor Wike’s private residence accepted the recounciliation and attributed the missunderstanding to the poor security architecture by the Federal Government.

Governor Wike who expressed delight at the development thanked the two governors for their understanding.

“ We give God the glory today that those differences have been sorted out. We are members of the same political party. Like what the Governor of Bauchi and Governor of Benue said, we don’t want the inefficiency, we don’t want the incapacity of the Federal Government in handling the issue of insecurity in the country to rub on us.”

“ Everybody knows that the Federal Government has failed in providing security for this country. And of course, you will not blame them. They ( Otorm and Mohammed) are under pressure from their various states. It is not as if they have any personal issue”, Gov Wike said.

Also within the week under review, the Rivers State Governor announced that his administration would will build a world class treatment centre to Carter for cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the state.

Announcing this at the inauguration of Rumuogba flyover, kast Tuesday, Gov Wike said contract for the project will be signed in the next two weeks.

“ Let me tell the people of Rivers State today, in the next two weeks, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC will come back and sign a contract with Rivers State Government, a project where we are going to build a Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Centre. It shall be the best in this country and shall be completed in 14 months”, said the Governor.

By: Chris Oluoh