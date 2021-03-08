Oil & Energy
Ghana Set To Emerge First LNG Importer In Sub-Saharan Africa
Barring any further change of plans, Ghana will, in the coming weeks, become the first Liquefied Natural Gas importer in sub-Saharan Africa, with the terminal at the Port of Tema set to receive its maiden cargo.
LNG will add to Ghana’s own gas production and imports from Nigeria via the West African Gas Pipeline, though these have been subject to frequent interruptions.
The WAGP, which also provides Nigerian gas to Benin and Togo, is one of only two trans-national gas pipelines in sub-Saharan Africa, the other being a pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa.
Ghana has a deal with Nigeria to receive 120 million standard cubic feet of gas daily. But supply to the country had fallen short of the contractual volume in recent years amid several challenges.
For instance, in 2016, the resurgence of militant attacks in the Niger Delta, which caused Nigeria’s oil production to plummet to a near 30-year low, significantly reduced gas supply to the West Africa gas pipeline.
There are a number of LNG export projects across North and West Africa, but Egypt in 2015 became the first, and so far the only African country to import LNG. But that is set to change as Ghana gears up to begin LNG imports.
“The terminal at Tema will be mechanically ready for full operation at the end of March,” S&P Global Platts quoted a project spokesman as saying on March 4.
“We are waiting for Shell, the supplier, and GNPC as the off-taker to decide and confirm the delivery date for their first cargo to arrive at the terminal,” he said.
It has been expected that the first cargo would arrive by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
The Tema LNG terminal, backed by Helios Investment Partners and Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers, is made up of a dedicated floating regasification vessel and a separate LNG storage vessel, and has the capacity to import 1.7 million mt/year of LNG.
LNG will be supplied under a long-term contract with Shell, which said last month in a strategy presentation that it wanted to grow its LNG market footprint by creating new markets, including being a first supplier of LNG to Ghana.
In January, Spain’s Reganosa was awarded the contract to operate and maintain the terminal as well as an associated 6-km gas pipeline.
“Tema LNG’s year-round supply of gas will enable GNPC to supply reliable and cost-effective gas into the Tema power and industrial enclave,” the project manager of the Tema LNG Terminal Company, Edmund Agyeman-Duah, said at the time.
For Ghana, the start of LNG imports is seen as a boost for developing its gas-fired power generation sector.
LNG is therefore seen as a quick way for African countries, which are expected to see growing gas demand in the coming years especially for power generation, to gain easier access to gas supplies.
More FSRUs have been planned across sub-Saharan Africa, including in Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Namibia, South Africa, Kenya and Sudan, though none are expected to be realised any time soon.
Oil & Energy
Discos To Replace Obsolete Meters Under Mass Metering Programme
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said the electricity distribution companies otherwise known as Discos may replace faulty and obsolete meters for their customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NM-MP).
The commission made this known in Order No. NERC/246/2021 signed by its Chairman , Mr Sanusi Garba and Commissioner Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Mr Dafe Akpe-ney, on its website in Abuja.
NERC said that the Order No. NERC/246/2021 took effect from March 4.
“Discos may replace faulty/obsolete meters under the National Mass Metering Pro-gramme (NMMP) but must be done in strict compliance with the Metering Code and other regulatory instruments of NERC,” it said.
According to NERC, the commission started receiving complaints from metered end-use customers in the fourth quarter of 2020.
It said the period was when all stakeholders were preparing for the implementation of the NMMP.
NERC said the complaint by customers was that they had been served meter replacement notices by Discos.
The commission said that it had reviewed the customer complaints, adding that Discos were responsible for the installation and replacement of meters for end use customers.
It ordered Discos to grant priority to the metering of unmetered customers under the NMMP.
“The Commission shall be copied on all replacement notices issued to end-use customers for the purpose of conducting random reviews of the replacement exercise.
“New meters must be installed upon the removal of the faulty/obsolete meter.
“And under no circumstances shall the customer be placed on estimated billing on account of the Disco’s failure to install a replacement meter after the removal of the faulty/obsolete meter,’’ NERC said.
It said that the customer and Discos representative should jointly note the units on the meter being replaced and the customer must be credited with the units within 48 hours after installation of the meter.
NERC said that customers should only be billed for loss of revenue where the Discos established meter tampering, by-pass or unauthorised access as contained in NERC Order/REG/ 41/2017 on Unauthorised Access, Meter Tampering and Bypass.
The commission said that activation tokens should be issued to customers immediately after replacement of the faulty/obsolete meter.
It said Discos should file monthly returns with the commission on the replacement of faulty/obsolete meters along with their proposal for the decommissioned meters.
Oil & Energy
Nigeria, Morocco Sign Five MoUs On Hydrocarbons, Agriculture …NCDMB, NNPC To Take Equity In Ammonia Plant
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have signed five strategic Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) that would foster Nigerian-Morocco bilateral collaboration and promote the development of hydrocarbons, agriculture, and commerce in both countries.
This was contained in a press release obtained from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Corporate Communications Department, in Yenagoa, yesterday.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, led the Nigerian delegation to the agreement signing ceremony at Marrakech, Morocco, while the Chief Executive Officer of OCP Africa, Mr Anouar Jamali, signed for the Kingdom of Morocco.
Under the agreement between OCP, NSIA and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria will import phosphate from the Kingdom of Morocco and use it to produce blended fertiliser for the local market and export. Nigeria will also produce ammonia and export to Morocco.
As part of the project, the Nigerian Government plans to establish an ammonia plant at Akwa Ibom State.
The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, were part of the delegation and they confirmed that their organisations would take equity in the ammonia plant when the Final Investment Decision (FID) would be taken.
Other members of the delegation included Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel; Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar; and Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Uche Orji.
The minister confirmed that the project would broaden economic opportunities for the two nations and improve the wellbeing of the people, adding that the project will also positively impact agriculture, stimulate the growth of gas-based industries and lead to massive job creation.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and its agencies and other government agencies to give maximum support for the project.
“He mandated me to ensure that at least the first phase of this project is commissioned before the expiration of his second term in office in 2023,” he added.
The MoUs that were signed were for the support of the 2nd phase of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative; Shareholders Agreement for the creation of the Joint Venture company to develop the multipurpose industrial platform and MoU for equity investment by the NNPC in the Joint Venture and support of the gas.
Other agreements are term sheet for gas sales and aggregation agreement and MoU for land acquisition and administrative facilitation to the establishment of the multi-purpose industrial platform for gas sales and aggregation agreement.
The NCDMB boss described the bilateral agreement as significant to the Nigerian economy as it would accelerate Nigeria’s gas monetisation programme through estab-lishment of the ammonia plant in Nigeria and improve the country’s balance of trade which is currently skewed in favour of Morocco, through the export of ammonia.
The agreement would also improve Nigeria’s per capita fertiliser application through importation of phosphate derivatives from Morocco, he added, while challenging the relevant parties to focus on accelerating the FID, assuring that the NCDMB would take equity investment for long term sustainability of the project.
Wabote affirmed that NCDMB was committed to support the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to realise the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative and will focus its support on taking equity investment and maximising in-country value addition from the project.
In his remarks, the GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari, confirmed that the corporation would take equity in the project and assured of NNPC’s commitment to deliver gas to the ammonia plant.
He added that NNPC was aligning itself to the emerging energy transition and would be diversifying its portfolio.
Also speaking, Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, promised that the state would be a good host to the project, adding that the state controls 36 percent of Nigeria gas reserve and therefore deserves to host the project.
He said the state was an investment heaven in terms of peace and has the longest shoreline in the country (109km).
He also confirmed that land has been designated for the Ammonia project and any other support needed to actualize the project would be provided on schedule.
Oil & Energy
