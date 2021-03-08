Rivers
Army, Vigilante Rescue Kidnapped Expatriates
Expatriates kidnapped in Gabon, have been rescued in a creek in Bille waterways, Degema Local Government Area, in the State with a ransom of $300,000 paid for their freedom.
The victims, including six Chinese, three Indonesians and one Gabonese along with four Nigerians said to have facilitated their release were rescued on Saturday by men of the 29 Battalion, under 6 Division, Nigeria Army with support from local vigilante
Commanding Officer, 29 Battalion, Lt Col Mohammed Yahaya, gave preliminary findings at the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, where he handed over the rescued foreigners and the Nigerian negotiators of their ransom and release to men of the Department of State Security (DSS) for further investigations on the incident.
Yahaya said, “From preliminarily findings, they were kidnapped off the coast of Gabon on 7 February and brought into Nigerian creeks. A ransom of $300,000 was paid to secure their release before we came in.
“After that settlement, as they were about bringing them out of the creeks, they had issues that made them even susceptible to kidnapping again.
“So, men of the 29 Battalion, under the 6 Division, in conjunction with local vigilante launched that operation and were able to rescue them.
“They have a trolley, Socipeg, registered in Gabon. It was in course of their fishing activities that they were kidnapped. DSS are expected to do further investigations to unravel the circumstance and enable us go after the abductors.”
Int’l Women’s Day: Ogoni Queen Hails Women
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2021 International Women’s Day today, the Queen of Ogoniland, Georgiana Tenalo has felicitated with Ogoni women and the entire womanhood all over the world.
The United Nation (UN) had declared March 8 of every year as International Women’s Day to promote and protect the dignity of women the world over.
Queen Tenalo in a message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day advised women to observe the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) protocols in their day to day activities.
She urged Nigerian women to use the celebration to speak against the incessant cases of girl child trafficking and abuse as well as rape which had become the order of the day in the society.
On the prevailing insecurity in parts of the country, she charged Nigerian women to be in the vanguard of the fight against kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality bedeviling the country, pointing out that the spate of insecurity in the country required all hands to be on deck as government alone cannot fight the menace.
She said that her palace was prepared to work in synergy with government and public spirited groups and individuals for the over-all development of Ogoniland and called on the Federal and state governments to fast-track the Ogoni clean-up exercise to give the people a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.
Queen Tenalo hailed the Governor Nyesom Wike- led administration for bringing the State Neighbored Watch Agency to fruition after months of stalemate by the military during their training at NYSC training camp in Nonwa, saying that the agency when fully in operation would support other security agencies in intelligence gathering.
She said that her palace was prepared to work in synergy with government and public spirited groups and individuals for the over-all development of Ogoniland and called on the Federal and state governments to fast-track the Ogoni clean-up exercise to give the people a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.
She also commended the state chief executive for his development strides and enjoined him to also pay attention to the development of the rural areas and human capital.
Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Monarch
One of the suspects linked to the murder of the Paramount Ruler of Zaakpor community in Khana Local Government Area of the State has been arrested by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.
The suspect, Kosi Tigidan, is reported to have secured his release following the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) report then, but was fingered in the murder of Chief Nwigbariato following a confessional statement by the convicts before the court ordered for his rearrest.
A Senior Police Officer attached to the State CID, who confirmed the development, said the arrest was on the order of the court just as he disclosed their readiness to re-arraign the suspect in court.
It was gathered that Tigidan was arrested alongside two others, Dele Parako and Ledaa Deeyah, already sentenced to death by hanging by State High Court Judge in 2019 for conspiring and killing the Zaakpor king, late Chief Friday Nwigbariato III, on March 26, 2005, before he was released.
