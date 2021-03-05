Focus
X-Raying Wike’s Peace Building Initiatives
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State embraced warmly on the front porch of the Wike family residence in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.
Both Governors, beaming with smiles behind their well fitted Covid-19 mandated face masks, were flanked by the calm Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Fintiri and a benign and noticeably satisfied Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
The acrimonious relationship between the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, provoked and exacerbated by the seemingly uncontrollable activities and excesses of suspected herdsmen in the country, had been resolved with great candour, sincerity, understanding and collective acceptance.
The verbal brickbats which had rapidly degenerated into acerbic and vitriolic exchanges, raised regional tensions dangerously and brought the nation to the brink of a potentially encompassing countrywide combustion, had finally been addressed and amicably settled in the country home of Governor Nyesom Wike, with the active participation of Governor Ahmed Fintiri in the peace parley.
Briefing journalists after the successful reconciliation meeting, both Governors Ortom and Mohammed thanked their host Governor Wike for not only arranging the peace meeting, but also graciously offering his home as the place where such a contentious national matter had been resolved and also their colleague, Governor Fintiri for agreeing to be part of such a monumental meeting with far reaching implications for the continued sustenance of peace in the country.
“We don’t mean to divide the country or to divide our people. We are still friends and brothers and we will move forward because most of those issues are fully resolved. We have accepted that it was wrong for us to have that kind of outburst that went out, but as from today we have learnt. We are all fallible human beings and we are subject to mistakes and so when we make mistakes, it is a plus for us if we correct them.
“We look forward that the federal government should take a cue, stoop down to conquer by accepting that, yes ,they have failed, so that together the States and the local governments can come together to find a lasting solution to the problems of this country.
“This time we need not talk about partisan politics. We must come together. We need not talk about ethnicity or religion. We must come together as brothers and sisters who have no other country than Nigeria, to work together towards a common cause that will solve the problem that we have,” the Governors said.
Governor Wike thanked the Governors of Bauchi and Benue States for amicably resolving their dispute and also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress, noting that they were rejoicing over the disagreement between the Governors of Benue and Bauchi States, but will now be disillusioned that the disagreement has been resolved.
“We give God the glory today that those differences have been sorted out. We are members of one political party. Like what the Governor of Bauchi and Governor of Benue said, we don’t want the inefficiency, we don’t want the lack of capacity of the Federal Government in handling the issue of insecurity in the country to rub on us.
“Everybody knows that the Federal Government has failed in providing security for this country. And of course you will not blame them. They (Ortom and Mohammed) are under pressure from their various States. It is not as if they have any personal issue.”
Governor Wike also urged the media to be a bit more circumspect in reporting issues that could further polarize the country, saying: “But you too, the press, have a role to play in stabilizing the country. It is not everything you must report. You don’t try to escalate things. When you do that, you’re not helping the country.”
On his part, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmed Fintiri, said as national leaders, it was incumbent of him and Governor Wike to intervene in the disagreement between their Benue and Bauchi counterparts.
Those who have followed Governor Wike’s political trajectory will concur that he is arguably the only Governor and most notable political figure in the country, who has singularly offered and willingly submitted himself to explore and entrench peace and reconciliation across all divides.
While some political mischief makers and well known anti-peace advocates will quickly dredge up the warped argument that Governor Wike’s reconciliation initiatives are predominantly within the confines of his own political party, PDP, many discerning analysts are of course quite aware of the greater negative implications of certain situations on the nation, if Governor Wike had not intervened with bold and unwavering leadership.
Many Nigerians are still expressing gratitude to Governor Wike for averting what would have devolved into a potentially bloody situation, when he successfully intervened and completely achieved overwhelming peace and reconciliation in the run up to the 2020 Edo State Governorship election, by strategically urging party leaders to sacrifice the entire structure, essence and reputation of PDP on the altar of peace, as an alternative platform to an embattled Governor Godwin Obaseki.
This diffused the rage and blood bath which would have been unleashed on Edo State and by extension, the South-South region and Nigeria, by the self styled ‘lions and tigers’.
Even the revered Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, took time out to applaud the contribution of Governor Wike for his bold leadership, courageous intervention and amicable resolution of a crisis which would have transformed his kingdom into a battlefield and disrupted the peace of the State considerably.
Governor Wike has also exhibited great concern and willingly made admirable reconciliation overtures in political crisis across the geo political zones of the country, in order to ensure that such conflicts do not explode in conflagrations that can cause serious damage to public life and harm to innocent citizens.
His well reported intervention in the South-West PDP crisis is already yielding dividends and his bold, strategic suggestions in the South-East, both in the wake of the decamping of Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State and in the run up to the November 2021 Governorship election in Anambra State, have ensured that all the contending interests are going about their affairs legally and peacefully.
Back home, even though some political forces continue to fan the embers of bitterness and crisis in Rivers State, Governor Wike has been busy, not only in providing succour and compensation for families who lost loved ones as a result of the politics of war and wicked activities of certain political actors in the last elections, he has also started the process of seeking sustainable peace and reconciliation in the Eleme/Ogu axis, by releasing N400million for the resettlement of the exiled Ekporo people successfully in their abandoned Eleme homestead.
Governor Wike’s peaceful mien has also been admirably manifested with his regular visitations to sister Governors especially in the event of personal loss, to physically identify with them in their periods of mourning and express his sincere condolences to them.
Even the underhand attempts by some unscrupulous politicians to cause disaffection between him and his Bayelsa brother was strategically addressed by allowing due process and a Supreme Court judgment to resolve a potentially contentious matter and nip whatever mischievous intents of political opportunists in the bud.
As a true nationalist and a leader who believes in the unity and peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious differences, Governor Wike has continually presented Rivers State as a role model for harmonious co-existence by ensuring that sustainable peace is maintained amongst the diverse ethnic, cultural and religious interests that live and operate in the state.
That is why it did not come to many as a surprise, when former Cross Rivers State Governor, Donald Duke, while commissioning the recently delivered brand new milestone Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover project, completed by the Rivers State Government, paid glowing tribute to Governor Nyesom Wike, declaring that he has become a role model in Nigerian politics for his prudent use of resources for quality service delivery and boldness in speaking truth to power.
Duke said: “Today, we are celebrating many things that Governor Wike has done, the development of a community, the prosperity that will be brought in, leaving the community better than he met it and of course, we are saying thank you that we have a leader who is very rare to find in our country. That is people who say what they mean and mean what they say.
“You may not always agree with Governor Wike at the onset. Later on, you’ll understand the wisdom of his stance. But you are never in doubt where he stands on any issue and that’s leadership,” Donald Duke declared.
These same sentiments were echoed by former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, when he recently inaugurated the marvellous infrastructural masterpiece of Rumuogba flyover in Obio/Akpor on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and then called on Governor Nyesom Wike, to prepare for national assignment after completing his second term in 2023.
The former Kano State governor told Wike, “Your Excellency, keep on moving, keep on doing the right thing. Being a governor is a very serious challenge. It is a serious assignment.
“It is a contract between you and your people for eight years. Now we are almost six years. We have just two years plus to be in Government House, here in Rivers State, before by the grace of God you move forward for the national assignment.”
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Ekporo Resettlement:The Opinion Of A Fractured Party
Our attention has been drawn to a recent press release titled: “Ekporo resettlement: Wike goofed – APC” signed by Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the spokesman of a factional strand of the fractured and dismembered Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC.
The press statement apparently refered to the highly commendable and well received release of N400million for the resettlement of the people of Ekporo, in Eleme Local Government Area, who had been sacked from their homestead for over seven years now.
Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have glorified such purile, juvenile tripe with a response but we are indeed amazed that Chief Ogbonna Nwuke is still inebriated and wallowing in the psychological hangover of a brotherly donation by Rivers State to Sokoto state; a matter over which many discerning Rivers people have already had their say one way or the other and since moved on to other pressing issues.
Ogbonna Nwuke said in his press statement that: “We are shocked by the move made by the State Government to release the sum of N400 million for the resettlement of the Ekporo people…” and we are left wondering why he and his people are shocked. Is it that Ekporo people do not deserve to be ressettled with N400million or that the money is too much for them?
First of all, there’s absolutely no basis for comparison between what the Rivers government did for the government of Sokoto state and what it has done for the people of Ekporo community. The communal conflict that displaced Ekporo people predates the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and while the major clash that sacked the people from their homestead occured about eight years ago, Ekporo people are still bonafide Rivers people and have been living and operating in different parts of Rivers State.
Prominent sons of Ekporo like Chief Precious Ngelale, who served in the cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999-2003, first as Minister of State, Water Resources and later Minister of Commerce as well as his son, Ajuri Ngele, who is one of the more vociferous spokespersons of the APC and the President Buhari regime, are all very much aware of the long drawn conflict in the community because this is and has been a purely Rivers problem over the years.
We are quite astounded therefore by the sheer magnitude of narcissism in a logic that says “Our thinking is that the action of the Rivers State Government…. has justified our principled position that Rivers money is not good enough for the use of Rivers people’ and then proceeds to equate a one-off brotherly donation of N500million to another state government, with the release of N400million to resettle one small community in a state where the government is building flyovers, roads, markets, hospitals, legacy infrastructure, paying workers salaries regularly and addressing all manner of expenditure issues, all worth several billions of naira every month.
It is indeed quite obvious, from this kind of thinking, grounded on the flippant cliche of “charity begins at home not abroad,’ that Chief Ogbonna Nwuke has probably lost his marbles temporarily, after putting forth this kind of skewed and jaundiced reasoning.
We are quite surprised that a man like Ogbonna Nwuke, who has been in government before and even held the sensitive position of Information Commissioner, is well aware of the fact that government does not just wake up and pronounce a donation or the release of funds for a major initiative like the resettlement of an integral community whose indigenes have been dislocated and dispersed by a communal conflict.
Unfortunately, Ogbonna Nwuke is feigning pathetic ignorance that he is not privy to the kind of comprehensive discussion and the steadfast negotiations, commitments and agreements which has now culminated to this first step of resettling the Ekporo community and is ultimately structured to achieve the desired objective of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration which is entrenching a more sustainable and harmonious coexistence of the communities involved and ensuring a satisfactory, mutually agreeable closure to the conflict that has reoccured sporadically in that area for over 60 years.
Of course we will not join issues with the brazen lie that: only 16 stalls were burnt in the Sokoto market in which the Rivers State Government doled away N500 million”, but suffice it to state categorical that the tour of the burnt makert which Governor Nyesom Wike, his host, Governor Aminu Tambuwal and many distinguished and responsible individuals and the collosal damage and destruction caused by the carnage, was beamed on national television networks for Nigerians to see.
We are rather disappointed by the fact that Chief Ogbonna Nwuke would opt to mortgage and diminish whatever modicum of the last vestiges of his hitherto respectable reputation on the altar of partisan propaganda by spewing such hogwash, in order to score cheap political points over a matter as weighty as a clear threat to the existence of a proud Rivers community. Pity.
As for the N400million released by the Rivers State Government for the Ekporo ressetlment programme, we are at a loss to understand how, according to Ogbonna Nwuke, Governor Wike could have “goofed” by releasing money to facilitate the speedy resettlement of Rivers people in Rivers State, who had been displaced from their traditional homestead for so many years.
For the records, Governor Nyesom Wike, on February 18, 2021, released the sum of N400 million for members of Ekporo community in Eleme Local Government to rebuild the Ekporo community and compensate families who were fatally affected by the inter-communal clashes eight years ago.
Governor Wike, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo at a meeting in Port Harcourt, with the Elders and Stakeholders of Eleme community said the money is for the development and resettlement of the Ekporo people who have suffered as refugees in other communities as their own community was rendered uninhabitable.
While stressing that it is the desire of the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike administration to ensure that communities remain peaceful and enjoy the infrastructural prosperity of the state, Dr. Danagogo urged indigenes of the state to continue to toe the line of peace as conflict and war will only brew devastation and under-development, even as he pledged that the Rivers Government will continue to foster inter-communal coexistence and peace in order to build a safe and secure state for all.
“We expect you to work with Government on beneficial plans to utilize this funds in terms of primary infrastructure and resettlement of the people back into their community”, he said.
Former Senator representing Rivers South-East, Senator Olaka Nwogu, who was present at the meeting thanked the Governor for his magnanimity, and for remembering to resettle the people of Ekporo back into their community.
“It is with profound gratitude we are here to thank His Excellency for what he has done. It is historic and important because it touches each and every one of us that it is in our time, we lost one of our most vibrant communities and also in our time that this community is being recovered. The entire people of Eleme are grateful”, he said.
Others who attended the meeting included the member representing Eleme Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Igwe Aforji, the former Commissioner of Culture, Mr. Marcus Nle-Ejii, a Former Eleme LGA Chairman Chief Ejoor N. Ejoor; the Paramount Ruler of Ekporo, His Royal Highness, Emere Samuel Obe in addition to other stake holders.
Infact Ogbonna Nwuke’s unhappiness and disenchantment with the commendable initiative to return and resettle the long suffering people of Ekporo, who have been living in exile for many years, is not only a glaring reflection of the wickedness and disdain which his faction of the APC has for Ekporo and by extension Eleme people, for obvious reasons, but is also a clear confirmation and indictment of the previous administration’s complicity in instigating the provocations and tacitly fuelling the aggravations which accelerated and escalated the crisis.
Rivers people will recall that the Ekporo crisis which sacked the indigenes and scattered them all over Rivers State, occured in the middle of the second term of the last administration and because the leaders of the state at that time were more embroiled in their war of attrition and crude obsession to pull down President Goodluck Jonathan and attack everyone and anything associated with him, they only paid lip service to the conflict, with a dubious show of tokenism by setting up a laughable committee comprising the Divisional Police Officers in the area, with representatives from the troubled communities, for such a serious matter over which lives had been lost, properties destroyed and people displaced.
Of course nothing tangible came out or was even meant to come out of the Committee and the great exodus was intensified. Ekporo community was deserted during Amaechi’s regime and the people who dispersed to other parts of the state are still in exile to date, until this laudable, courageous initiative and timely intervention by Governor Nyesom Wike to bring them back home.
This overwhelming feeling of joy and happiness at the imminent return of Ekporo people to their community, was succinctly captured during the meeting between the Rivers Government with Eleme stakeholders, by the King of Eleme, His Majesty King (Dr) Philip Osaro Obele, Oneh-eh Eleme XI, who affirmed that what Governor Wike has done is very historic because the people of Ekporo can be peacefully settle back into their homes after years of living as refugees.
“We lost one of our communities for over seven years and today we are bringing back that community. Members of the Ekporo community have been refugees in other areas despite the situation that there is no war now. What has happened today is very historic.
“I use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for this historic decision and also congratulate the Eleme political class that you have added another cap to your feathers as you did not allow one of your communities to be extinct for life”.
Indeed, what the gesture to resettle Ekporo people has shown is that no matter what he does outside, the protection, welfare, unity and harmonious coexistence of all Rivers people and communities, no matter how small, remains a top priority for Governor Nyesom Wike, in addition of course to the delivery of democracy dividends and the inauguration of amazing and fantastic legacy infrastructure projects to Rivers people, with the next round of commissioning set to commence on March 1st, 2021.
Ibim is Special Assistant (Media) to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Gov Wike Gives Rivers University Fresh Air
Governor Nyesom Wike has done it again. Infact, his propensity to continue to flummox his detractors and wrong-foot the naysayers, has already achieved legendary narrative in tandem with the extraordinary personality and phenomenal achievements of the man called “Mr. Projects.”
Indeed, while many were eagerly anticipating the commencement of the next round of legacy projects commissioning, which had been foretold and will still come, Governor Wike has sprung another pleasant surprise for Rivers people.
The Education sector received a major boost with the release of the sum of N16. 6 billion for the upgrade of facilities at the Rivers Sate University (RSU).
A breakdown of the funding shows that N9 billion of the sum will serve as take-off grant for the establishment of new campuses of the university at Ahoada, Emohua and Etche Local Government Areas.
The sum of N3 billion will be devoted to each of the new campuses for the construction of faculty buildings, hostels, offices, libraries, auditoriums, lecture halls and address other needs required for the campuses to operate maximally.
In addition, the sum of N7. 6 billion has also been released to enable the College of Medical Sciences of RSU establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology Building.
The State Government has established a scholarship scheme for Rivers indigenes studying at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, which will ultimately provide Rivers children and other Nigerians access to medical education in the State.
The significance of these deliberate yet strategic interventions in a critical sector of the State, is underscored by the fact that this is a landmark development in the history of the institution, which has maintained one campus since its establishment in October 1980.
With the establishment of the three campuses in Emohua, Ahoada and Etche, these communities will now be opened up for consequential development and economic activities, which in turn, will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.
As for the release of N7. 6 billion to the RSU College of Medical Sciences, the funds will not only enable the College establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology Building, but to also fully commence its programme leading to the award of Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).
The move would further strengthen accredited departments and those due accreditation at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).
The establishment of a scholarship scheme for Rivers indigenes studying at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, was already a key item in Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term inauguration speech, where he clearly noted that the State Government had made significant progress in its effort to train 500 indigenous medical students on full scholarship at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences with 200 students already enrolled at that time and progressing with their studies in the last two years alone.
This new development will therefore, not only assist to reduce the gaps in the doctor to patient ratio in the state and country, but there is great confidence and optimism that in the next few years, Rivers State will play a major role in producing medical manpower for the whole of Nigeria.
Governor Nyesom Wike had already declared his determination to deliver these landmark interventions in his second term inauguration address when he reflected that: “In the last four years, we have made historic investments in education, healthcare, security, and sports development. We have renovated, rebuilt and equipped several primary and secondary schools; upgraded infrastructure in our tertiary institutions to levels never seen before, as well as fulfilled our promise to establish a Faculty of Medical Sciences in the Rivers State University to increase the production of medical personnel for the State and our nation.
“Within the period, we’ve also funded healthcare delivery at great levels, restored our general hospitals and established the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to improve the level of healthcare delivery in the State.”
Professor Princewill Chike, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, was excited at the release of the N16. 6 billion for the upgrade of facilities at RSU, on February 10, 2021.
He affirmed that while the College of Medical Sciences can now operate as a full-fledged College with all its required programmes, accreditation of departments and programmes will now be easy to secure because of the enhanced capacity of the College which already has requisite personnel.
Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, however hit the nail on the head when he declared quite appropriately that all those skeptics who thought that Governor Wike was making mere political statement when he promised to establish three new campuses for RSU will see that he is walking the talk.
According to him, with the money released and contractors soon to commence construction of classrooms, hostels, auditoriums and offices at the three Local Government Areas, there is an assured expansion of RSU to benefit the entire state.
This, he said, will increase access to education significantly because admission spaces will be opened for more intakes and those communities hosting the new campuses will enjoy increased commercial activities, employment and development.
There is definitely no doubt whatsoever, that this robust, historic intervention in the overall upgrade of facilities at RSU is really good news, especially at a time when governance has been grounded in most parts of the country and the world, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, reflecting on the trajectory of extraordinary accomplishments of Governor Wike’s administration since inception, the incontrovertible conclusion is that he has delivered significant milestones in the development agenda he set down and advanced the progress of Rivers State in the right direction, despite the daunting challenges in the last five years.
The release of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of RSU is another promise fulfilled by Governor Wike and with still another two and half years to the end of his tenure, the Rivers State Government under the visionary leadership of Governor Wike, has proven to all that he is a responsive Governor who keeps his promises.
Governor Wike is determined to ensure that by the time his mandate as Governor comes to an end, Rivers State would have witnessed the kind of extraordinary transformation, which can only be delivered by an extraordinary and exceptional leader.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
